Safe and highly functional replacement for
npm publish.
Publish-please enables you to :
Publish-please is versatile enough to be used only as a validation tool before publishing or as an all-in-one tool when you want to manually handle your releases.
See how the TestCafe team uses publish-please when bumping to the next release.
Other topics:
There are numerous ways to "shoot yourself in the foot" using
npm publish.
publish-please enables you to check that what will be sent to the registry is valid, free of vulnerabilities and free of useless files.
Before running
npm publish, run this command at the root of your project folder:
npx publish-please --dry-run
The following example shows that you are about to push your test files to the registry:
When all validations pass, publish-please will show you the exact content of the package that will be sent to the registry, so you can check everything is included in the package:
npm test
Checking for the vulnerable dependencies
npm audit
Checking for the uncommitted changes
Checking for the untracked files
Checking for the sensitive and non-essential data in the npm package
Validating branch
Validating git tag
package.json
npm test
you can run any kind of command in place of the
npm test command.
For this you need a
.publishrc configuration file at the root of your project. To create or modify the
.publishrc file, run the command
npx publish-please config
Do you want to run any scripts before publishing (e.g. build steps, tests)? Yes
Input pre-publish script: npm run my-own-script
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Do you want to run any scripts before publishing (e.g. build steps, tests)? No
or directly edit the property
prePublishScript in the
.publishrc file:
{
"prePublishScript": false,
}
Checking for the vulnerable dependencies
This validation check uses
npm audit under the hood. This validation check performs only if npm version is 6.1.0 or above.
you may prevent specific vulnerabilities to be reported by publish-please by creating a
.auditignore file in the root of your project with content like the following:
https://npmjs.com/advisories/12
https://npmjs.com/advisories/577
you may perform vulnerabilities check only for a specific vulnerability level:
critical,
high,
moderate or
low.
To do this create an
audit.opts file in the root of your project with content like the following:
```sh
--audit-level=high
```
The above example will enable to report only vulnerabilities of level `critical` and `high`
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that your package doesn`t have vulnerable dependencies before publishing? No
or directly edit the property
vulnerableDependencies in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"vulnerableDependencies": false,
}
}
Checking for the uncommitted changes
This validation checks that there are no uncommitted changes in the working tree.
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that there are no uncommitted changes in your working tree before publishing? No
or directly edit the property
uncommittedChanges in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"uncommittedChanges": false,
}
}
Checking for the untracked files
This validation checks that there are no untracked files in the working tree.
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that there are no files that are not tracked by git in your working tree before publishing? No
or directly edit the property
untrackedFiles in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"untrackedFiles": false,
}
}
Checking for the sensitive and non-essential data in the npm package
This validation checks there is no sensitive files and no useless files inside the to-be-published package. This validation check performs only if npm version is 5.9.0 or above.
This validation is able to detect the following files:
sensitive and non-essential files are defined inside this built-in .sensitivedata file.
you may completely override this file by creating a
.sensitivedata file in the root of your project so that this validation fits your needs.
.sensitivedata file, and the
package.json file has no
files section, consider adding
.sensitivedata to the
.npmignore file.
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that there is no sensitive and non-essential data in the npm package? No
or directly edit the property
sensitiveData in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"sensitiveData": false,
}
}
Validating branch
This validation checks that current branch is
master.
You can set the branch as a regular expression to be able to use publish-please in a multiple branches scenario like
master and
release:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that you are publishing from the correct git branch? Yes
Which branch should it be? /(master|release)/
or directly edit the property
branch in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"branch": "/(master|release)/",
}
}
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that you are publishing from the correct git branch? No
or directly edit the property
branch in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"branch": false,
}
}
Validating git tag
This validation checks that git tag matches version specified in the
package.json.
if you want to disable this validation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Would you like to verify that published commit has git tag that is equal to the version specified in package.json? No
or directly edit the property
gitTag in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"gitTag": false,
}
}
if the git tag contains a prefix to the version like for example
foo-v0.0.42, supply the prefix in the
.publishrc file:
{
"validations": {
"gitTag": "foo-v",
}
}
To publish on successfull validation, run the following command:
npx publish-please
publish command
You can customize the command used by publish-please to publish to the registry. By default this command is
npm publish.
In some situation you may need to add specific options on the
npm publish command (the
--tag option must not be set here because this option is managed by the publish Tag configuration (see below)).
You may also want to run your own publish script instead of the
npm publishcommand.
npx publish-please config
Specify publishing command which will be used to publish your package:
npm publish --userconfig ~/.npmrc-myuser-config
or directly edit the property
publishCommand in the
.publishrc file:
{
"publishCommand": "npm publish --userconfig ~/.npmrc-myuser-config"
}
publish Tag
You can set the tag with which the package will be published. See npm publish docs for more info.
By default publish please will run the
npm publish command with the option
--tag latest.
When you want to manually release an alpha version for version
x.y.z on npm, you should take the following steps:
in package.json: bump version to
x.y.z-alpha.1,
commit and push;
on github: tag this commit with
vx.y.z-alpha.1
in the
.publishrc file edit the
publishTag property:
{
"publishTag": "alpha"
}
run publish-please (publish-please will automatically add on the publish command the option
--tag alpha):
npx publish-please
or
npm run publish-please
if you have installed locally publish-please
confirm
by default a confirmation will be asked before publishing.
if you want to disable this confirmation, run the command:
npx publish-please config
Do you want manually confirm publishing? No
or directly edit the property
confirm in the
.publishrc file:
{
"confirm": false
}
Publish-please enables you to run a command after successful publishing. Use it for release announcements, uploading binaries, etc.
to configure a post-publish script:
npx publish-please config
Do you want to run any scripts after succesful publishing (e.g. releaseannouncements, binary uploading)? Yes
Input post-publish script : npm run my-post-publish-script
or directly edit the property
postPublishScript in the
.publishrc file:
{
"postPublishScript": "npm run my-post-publish-script"
}
to disable a post-publish script:
npx publish-please config
Do you want to run any scripts after succesful publishing (e.g. releaseannouncements, binary uploading)? No
or directly edit the property
postPublishScript in the
.publishrc file:
{
"postPublishScript": ""
}
If you are running node 8 or above, and if you have in the
package.json file an already existing
prepublish script, you should rename that script to
prepublishOnly after you have upgraded publish-please.
Run
npm help scripts to get more details.
You can execute publish-please in CI mode by adding the
--ci option:
npm run publish-please --ci
or
npx publish-please --ci
This option will turn off the default elegant-status reporter in favor of the built-in CI reporter. Use this option to disable emoji and spinner usage. When publish-please executes in a CI (Teamcity, Travis, AppVeyor, ...), the CI reporter is automatically activated.
publish-please can be installed locally:
npm install --save-dev publish-please
Once installed, the configuration wizard will enable you to configure the validation and publishing workflow.
From now on you cannot use anymore the
npm publish command in your project.
But don't worry it's done for the good reason to prevent you or your co-workers run unsafe publishing process. Use publish-please instead of
npm publish:
npm run publish-please
Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)