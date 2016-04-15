npm module to automate publishing of npm modules Useful when you want to publish every time you bump the version in your module as part of your continuos integration setup.
When running publish in your module:
npm install publish
The most common way of using publish is to have it as a posttest script in your package.json:
"scripts": {
"test": "tap test/*.js", // tap as an example
"posttest": "publish"
}
which means that on successful test run, publish will try to 'npm publish' your module.
Notice that your CI machine needs to be configured with an npm user (http://npmjs.org/doc/adduser.html) that is authorized to publish the package.
The options that you can use with publish are:
publish --on-major --on-minor
will only publish when the local major or minor versions are higher than the remote ones
publish --on-build
will only publish when the local build version is higher than the remote one
publish
will only publish when the local version is higher than the remote one