pi

public-ip

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.4 (see all)

Get your public IP address - very fast!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

public-ip

Get your public IP address - very fast!

In Node.js, it queries the DNS records of OpenDNS, Google DNS, and HTTPS services to determine your IP address. In browsers, it uses the excellent icanhaz and ipify services through HTTPS.

Install

$ npm install public-ip

Usage

const publicIp = require('public-ip');

(async () => {
    console.log(await publicIp.v4());
    //=> '46.5.21.123'

    console.log(await publicIp.v6());
    //=> 'fe80::200:f8ff:fe21:67cf'
})();

API

publicIp.v4(options?)

publicIp.v6(options?)

Returns a Promise<string> with your public IPv4 or IPv6 address. Rejects on error or timeout. A .cancel() method is available on the promise, which can be used to cancel the request.

options

Type: object

onlyHttps

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Use a HTTPS check using the icanhazip.com service instead of the DNS query. ipify.org is used as a fallback if icanhazip.com fails. This check is much more secure and tamper-proof, but also a lot slower. This option is only available in the Node.js version. The default behaviour is to check against DNS before using HTTPS fallback. If set to true, it will only check against HTTPS.

fallbackUrls

Type: string[]\ Default: []

Add your own custom HTTPS endpoints to get the public IP from. They will only be used if everything else fails. Any service used as fallback must return the IP as a plain string.

const publicIp = require('public-ip');

(async () => {
    await publicIp.v6({
        fallbackUrls: [
            'https://ifconfig.co/ip'
        ]
    });
})();
timeout

Type: number\ Default: 5000

The time in milliseconds until a request is considered timed out.

Really great plugin that allows you to retrieve your public IP both efficiently and easily. I've used it multiple times so far and its API is quite straight-to-the-point! And it's pretty lightweight too!

0

