pub-server, or pub for short is an HTML site-generator and editor written in JavaScript.
The following use-cases are supported
For users with node.js, pub-server provides a simple command-line utility which can render an HTML website from markdown in any directory. The generated output uses npm-installable themes and is fully customizable.
The generator+editor can also run in-browser, allowing non-technical users to edit and instantly preview the generated HTML, without first installing pub-server themselves.
To see this in action, check out the docs at https://jldec.github.io/pub-doc/. The editor appears when you click on the edit button at the top right. Feel free to play around - in this instance, your changes will not be recorded.
Other examples include a presentation theme, a flexbox design, and a blog
pub-server requires node.js v6 or later running on MacOS or Linux.
npm install -g pub-server
pub (with no options) serves
*.md in the current directory or looks for a
pub-config.js. The default theme is useful for previewing GitHub README.md files like this one. The server will watch for changes and update http://localhost:3001/ whenever markdown files or CSS or other static files are saved. On macOS, the url will be auto-opened in the browser; use
pub -A to prevent this.
pub -O generates .html and other static files (including generator + editor) to
./out.
pub -S <dir> serves static files from any directory. It will mimic the behavior of GitHub Pages, looking for index.html files in folders, and redirecting from /folder-name to /folder-name/
pub -h shows the usage info below:
pub-server v2.9.0
usage: pub [opts] [dir]
opts:
-A, --no-open disable auto-open in browser (mac only)
-p, --port <port> server port [3001]
-t, --theme <name> theme module-name or dir, repeatable (default: [])
-o, --output-path <dir> output dir [./out]
-O, --output-only output html, scripts, static files and exit
-r, --root <prefix> generate /prefix urls, "." means path relative
-s, --static <dir> static dir, repeatable, supports <dir>,<route> (default: [])
-S, --static-only <dir> serve only static files from <dir> (default: [])
-C, --config show config and exit
-I, --ignore-config ignore pub-config file
-P, --pages show pages and templates and exit
-w, --watch-pkgs also watch inside packages
-W, --no-watch disable watcher entirely
-K, --no-sockets no websockets
-E, --no-editor website only, no editor support
-m, --minify minify scripts
-d, --dbg enable scriptmaps and client-side debug traces
-D, --debug node --debug (server and client-side)
-B, --debug-brk node --debug-brk (server and client-side)
-h, --help output usage information
Major dependencies include:
npm ls will list them all.