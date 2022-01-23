Docs

pub-server, or pub for short is an HTML site-generator and editor written in JavaScript.

The following use-cases are supported

Command-line tool for generating static websites

Web server for previewing generated HTML locally

Web server deployed on a PaaS like Heroku

For users with node.js, pub-server provides a simple command-line utility which can render an HTML website from markdown in any directory. The generated output uses npm-installable themes and is fully customizable.

The generator+editor can also run in-browser, allowing non-technical users to edit and instantly preview the generated HTML, without first installing pub-server themselves.

To see this in action, check out the docs at https://jldec.github.io/pub-doc/. The editor appears when you click on the edit button at the top right. Feel free to play around - in this instance, your changes will not be recorded.

Other examples include a presentation theme, a flexbox design, and a blog

installation

pub-server requires node.js v6 or later running on MacOS or Linux.

npm install -g pub-server

usage

pub (with no options) serves *.md in the current directory or looks for a pub-config.js . The default theme is useful for previewing GitHub README.md files like this one. The server will watch for changes and update http://localhost:3001/ whenever markdown files or CSS or other static files are saved. On macOS, the url will be auto-opened in the browser; use pub -A to prevent this.

pub -O generates .html and other static files (including generator + editor) to ./out .

pub -S <dir> serves static files from any directory. It will mimic the behavior of GitHub Pages, looking for index.html files in folders, and redirecting from /folder-name to /folder-name/

pub -h shows the usage info below:

pub-server v2.9.0 usage: pub [opts] [dir] opts: - A, --no-open disable auto-open in browser (mac only) - p, --port <port> server port [ 3001 ] - t, --theme <name> theme module - name or dir , repeatable ( default : []) - o, --output-path <dir> output dir [./out] - O, --output-only output html, scripts, static files and exit - r, --root <prefix> generate /prefix urls, "." means path relative - s, --static <dir> static dir, repeatable, supports <dir>,<route> ( default: []) - S, --static-only <dir> serve only static files from <dir> ( default: []) - C, --config show config and exit - I, --ignore-config ignore pub-config file - P, --pages show pages and templates and exit - w, --watch-pkgs also watch inside packages - W, --no-watch disable watcher entirely - K, --no-sockets no websockets - E, --no-editor website only, no editor support - m, --minify minify scripts - d, --dbg enable scriptmaps and client-side debug traces - D, --debug node --debug (server and client-side) - B, --debug-brk node --debug-brk (server and client-side) - h, --help output usage information

credits

Major dependencies include: