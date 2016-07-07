openbase logo
pjn

pty.js-next

by Christopher Jeffrey (JJ)
0.3.2 (see all)

Bindings to forkpty(3) for node.js.

Readme

pty.js

forkpty(3) bindings for node.js. This allows you to fork processes with pseudo terminal file descriptors. It returns a terminal object which allows reads and writes.

This is useful for:

  • Writing a terminal emulator.
  • Getting certain programs to think you're a terminal. This is useful if you need a program to send you control sequences.

Example Usage

var pty = require('pty.js');

var term = pty.spawn('bash', [], {
  name: 'xterm-color',
  cols: 80,
  rows: 30,
  cwd: process.env.HOME,
  env: process.env
});

term.on('data', function(data) {
  console.log(data);
});

term.write('ls\r');
term.resize(100, 40);
term.write('ls /\r');

console.log(term.process);

Todo

  • Add tcsetattr(3), tcgetattr(3).
  • Add a way of determining the current foreground job for platforms other than Linux and OSX/Darwin.

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).

