forkpty(3) bindings for node.js. This allows you to fork processes with pseudo
terminal file descriptors. It returns a terminal object which allows reads
and writes.
This is useful for:
var pty = require('pty.js');
var term = pty.spawn('bash', [], {
name: 'xterm-color',
cols: 80,
rows: 30,
cwd: process.env.HOME,
env: process.env
});
term.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
term.write('ls\r');
term.resize(100, 40);
term.write('ls /\r');
console.log(term.process);
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).