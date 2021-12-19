Pts is a typescript/javascript library for visualization and creative-coding.
Get started at ptsjs.org.
Please give it a try, file issues, and send feedbacks to @williamngan. Thank you!
Option 1
Get the latest
pts.js or
pts.min.js (in dist folder). Alternatively use a CDN service like cdnjs or jsdelivr or unpkg. Then add it to your html page like this:
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/pts.js"></script>
Pts is pretty lightweight. Currently at ~90kb minified and 26kb gzipped.
Option 2:
Install via
npm install pts. Then you can choose to import some parts of Pts into your project as needed.
import {CanvasSpace, Pt, Group, Line} from 'pts';
To quickly get started, try download or clone these repos:
Get Started
Read the guides and take a look at the demos and their source code.
If you need help, please don't hesitate to file an issue.
Pts is written in typescript. You can clone or fork this project and build it as follows:
Clone this repo and install dependencies via
npm install.
npm start
npm run build
npm test
Run this to generate Pts styled documentations. (Requires python 3.6)
npm run docs
If you prefer to generate default typedocs, run this:
typedoc --readme none --out typedocs src --name Pts
npm run typings
npm run minify
We appreciate your support and feedbacks!
Please file issues if you find bugs and have feature requests. If you are able to send small PRs to improve Pts or fix bugs, that would be awesome too.
For larger PRs, please ping @williamngan to discuss first.
Apache License 2.0. See LICENSE file for details.
Copyright © 2017-2019 by William Ngan and contributors.