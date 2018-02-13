Hello there. Allow me to introduce Pt, which is a study of Point, Form, and Space. It is experimental and fun, and I hope you will use it to make crazy, strange, awesome things.
There's an improved version of Pt, written in typescript and with simplified workflows. Please visit https://ptsjs.org and check out the new repo
The best places to get started are:
Looking for the actual javascript library files? Here you go:
If using npm, you can do:
npm install ptjs and then use it like
import {Vector, Rectangle} from 'ptjs'
If using standalone file, pt.js is the full version, without namespace. If you just want to sketch out a simple idea with Pt, this is probably what you need.
pt.min.js is the minified version of the above.
pt-ns.js is the full version with namespace. That means, instead of
new Point(), you'll write
new Pt.Point(). It's unaesthetic but perhaps necessary (sometimes).
pt-ns.min.js is the minified version of the above
Pt has a set of core classes, and a growing list of extended classes. If you just want the core classes (smaller file size, only ~70kb min or ~20kb gzip without dependencies), you can get
pt-core.js and others in the core folder.
The latest release is always in the master branch. For now.
(Note to general users: this section is useful only if you want to contribute code. You don't need to compile anything to use Pt. Simply include the
pt.js file above in your html and you're good to go -- check the quick start guide if you're not sure.)
Pt's source code is written in coffeescript. Coffeescript is quick and I think quite suitable at this experimental stage. We'll see how it goes.
To compile the source, first run
npm install in terminal to get the dependencies. (If you haven't, install node and npm first.)
Then simply run
gulp in terminal, and it will watch for changes and build the project continuously.
The build system is very rough at this stage, and there are only some rudimentary unit tests. Let's make these better.