by RENARD Laurent
1.0.2 (see all)

Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

279

GitHub Stars

440

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PTA

Test runner for any zora testing program, using node (version >= 16).

Installation

npm i -g pta

Usage

example:

pta test/**/*.js

Note: it should work with both module format commonjs and ES

Options

Usage
    pta [<file> ...]

  Options
    --only             Runs zora in "only mode"

    --reporter, -R          One of tap, log. Otherwise it will use the default reporter

    --module-loader         "es" or "cjs". Force the way files are loaded: "cjs" will use "require",
                            "es" will use "import". If not specified it is inferred from the package.json


  Examples
    pta
    pta test/{unit,int}/**/*.js

  If no argument is provided, the CLI will use the following patterns:
    - **/test.js
    - **/*.spec.js
    - **/*.test.js
    - **/test/**/*.js
    - **/tests/**/*.js
    - **/__tests__/**/*.js

