Test runner for any zora testing program, using node (version >= 16).
npm i -g pta
example:
pta test/**/*.js
Note: it should work with both module format commonjs and ES
Usage
pta [<file> ...]
Options
--only Runs zora in "only mode"
--reporter, -R One of tap, log. Otherwise it will use the default reporter
--module-loader "es" or "cjs". Force the way files are loaded: "cjs" will use "require",
"es" will use "import". If not specified it is inferred from the package.json
Examples
pta
pta test/{unit,int}/**/*.js
If no argument is provided, the CLI will use the following patterns:
- **/test.js
- **/*.spec.js
- **/*.test.js
- **/test/**/*.js
- **/tests/**/*.js
- **/__tests__/**/*.js