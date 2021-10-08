PT2ITP

Given a road network and a set of address points as line delimited geojson; output an interpolation network.

map mode is the core mode that PT2ITP exposes. It is responsible for taking the input street network and address points and generating the interpolation network.

./index.js map --in-network=<FILE.geojson> --in-address=<File.geojson> --output=<File.geojson> --languages=en --db <DB>

Input Data

Address Input

Input line-delimited geojson features of points. Each point should have a property called street containing the street name and number containing the street address.

Addresses can have any number of name synonyms of equal or differing priority.

Properties

Property Function number String The Housenumber for a given pt including any unit information. ie: 10a street String or Array The name of the street - preferably non-abbreviated. If it's an array, it must contain an object for each street name synonym with the properties display for the street name and priority for the numeric ranking. source String The source name of the data so a single input file can have a combination of multiple sources output Boolean A boolean allowing pts to be used to calculate the ITP segment but not output in the final cluster interpolate Boolean A boolean, when set to false, keeps the address as an orphan address by skipping its inclusion in the ITP process

Example

{ "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , ... }, "properties" : { "street" : "Main Street" , "number" : 10 } } { "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , ... }, "properties" : { "street" : [ { display : "Main Street" , priority: 0 } ], "number" : 11 } } ...

Street Network Input

Input line-delimited geojson features of lines. Each line should have a property called street containing the street name.

Note: Networks can have any number of name synonyms but must have one name feature that has a priority level higher than the other synonyms.

Example

{ "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "LineString" , ... }, "properties" : { "street" : "Main Street" } } { "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "LineString" , ... }, "properties" : { "street" : "Main Street" } } ...

conflate Mode

CONFLATE MODE

./index.js conflate --in-address= < FILE.geojson > --in-persistent= < File.geojson > --output= < File.geojson > --tokens=en --db < DB >

Input Data

Persistent Address Input

Properties

Conflate Address Input

Output Format

convert Mode

Basic Usage

Converts the PT2ITP standard of line delimited geojson features into the more widely supported GeoJSON FeatureCollections. Note that since GeoJSON is a text based format this should not be used for huge numbers of features as most parsing software will run out of memory.

Basic Usage:

./index .js convert -- input linedelimited .geojson --output featurecollection .geojson

Full Options:

./ index .js convert

analyze Mode

Basic Usage

Analyzes the name field of a set of address and network data from either the database or a GeoJSON file. Outputs a CSV and markdown summary of the frequency distribution of each token in the data. Also includes a comparison mode for comparing address and network tokens.

Basic Usage:

./ index .js analyze

consensus Mode

Basic Usage

Takes in multiple sets of address points, links addresses together using a set of query points, and calculates agreement metrics for each set of linked addresses.

Basic Usage:

./index .js consensus linedelimited1 .geojson linedelimited2 .geojson linedelimited3 .geojson --query_points linedelimited .geojson --db consensus --languages en --country us

Full Options:

./ index .js consensus

Version Numbers

PT2ITP follows the Semver spec for it's CLI interface.

This means that breaking changes to the CLI tools will result in a MAJOR release. New features will result in a MINOR release and bug fixes a PATCH .

Internal functions may change in breaking ways with a MINOR release so long as they don't change/break the CLI interface.

Terminology

Parts of an Address

123 1 / 2 West 1 st Street ┬── ┬── ┬─── ┬┬─ ┬ │ │ │ ││ └┤ Suffix, Street Type - The type of street, ie: highway, street, circle . │ │ │ ││ │ rules for suffixes will differ per county/municipality │ │ │ ││ │ │ │ │└┤ Ordinal Indicator - The group of characters, following a numeral denoting that it is an ordinal number │ │ │ │ │ │ │ └┤ Ordinal - The numberic portional of a street name - must be followed by an ordinal indicator │ │ │ │ │ └┤ Precardinal, predirectional - The compass direction preceeding the street name │ │ │ └┤ Fractional Address │ └┤ Primary Address Number 289 -1 Main Street Northeast APT 4 ┬──── ┬──────── ┬── ┬ │ │ │ └┤ Secondary Address │ │ │ │ │ └┤ Secondary Address Address Designator │ │ │ Common types include Apartment=APT, Building=BLDG │ │ │ Floor=FL, Suite=STE, Unit, ROOM=RM, Department=Dept │ │ │ the # sign can be used if the specific type is not covered │ │ │ └┤ postcardinal, postdirectional │ └┤ Hypenated Primary Address Number - The hyphen is significant and should not be omitted. │ Different hyphenated standards represent different things. wikipedia: Queens Addresses

Tests

To run the entire JS & Rust test suite:

npm run test

To run only the Cargo test suite:

npm run cargo

To run a specific Cargo test:

npm run cargo_individual --my_test= < path_to_test >