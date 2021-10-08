Given a road network and a set of address points as line delimited geojson; output an interpolation network.
map Mode
map mode is the core mode that PT2ITP exposes. It is responsible for taking the input street network and address points
and generating the interpolation network.
Basic Usage:
./index.js map --in-network=<FILE.geojson> --in-address=<File.geojson> --output=<File.geojson> --languages=en --db <DB>
Full Options:
./index.js map --help
Input line-delimited geojson features of points. Each point should have a property called
street containing the street name
and
number containing the street address.
Addresses can have any number of name synonyms of equal or differing priority.
|Property
|Function
number
String The Housenumber for a given pt including any unit information. ie:
10a
street
String or
Array The name of the street - preferably non-abbreviated. If it's an array, it must contain an object for each street name synonym with the properties
display for the street name and
priority for the numeric ranking.
source
String The source name of the data so a single input file can have a combination of multiple sources
output
Boolean A boolean allowing pts to be used to calculate the ITP segment but not output in the final cluster
interpolate
Boolean A boolean, when set to false, keeps the address as an orphan address by skipping its inclusion in the ITP process
{ "type": "Feature", "geometry": { "type": "Point", ... }, "properties": { "street": "Main Street", "number": 10 } }
{ "type": "Feature", "geometry": { "type": "Point", ... }, "properties": { "street": [ { display: "Main Street", priority: 0 } ], "number": 11 } }
...
Input line-delimited geojson features of lines. Each line should have a property called
street containing the street name.
Note: Networks can have any number of name synonyms but must have one name feature that has a priority level higher than the other synonyms.
{ "type": "Feature", "geometry": { "type": "LineString", ... }, "properties": { "street": "Main Street" } }
{ "type": "Feature", "geometry": { "type": "LineString", ... }, "properties": { "street": "Main Street" } }
...
conflate Mode
CONFLATE MODE
Basic Usage:
./index.js conflate --in-address=<FILE.geojson> --in-persistent=<File.geojson> --output=<File.geojson> --tokens=en --db <DB>
Full Options:
./index.js conflate --help
CONFLATE MODE PERSISTENT ADDRESS
|Property
|Function
|``
|``
...
convert Mode
Converts the PT2ITP standard of line delimited geojson features into the more widely supported GeoJSON FeatureCollections. Note that since GeoJSON is a text based format this should not be used for huge numbers of features as most parsing software will run out of memory.
Basic Usage:
./index.js convert --input linedelimited.geojson --output featurecollection.geojson
Full Options:
./index.js convert --help
analyze Mode
Analyzes the name field of a set of address and network data from either the database or a GeoJSON file. Outputs a CSV and markdown summary of the frequency distribution of each token in the data. Also includes a comparison mode for comparing address and network tokens.
Basic Usage:
./index.js analyze --cc us_ia --type address --output=/tmp/us_ia.text-analysis/address
consensus Mode
Takes in multiple sets of address points, links addresses together using a set of query points, and calculates agreement metrics for each set of linked addresses.
Basic Usage:
./index.js consensus linedelimited1.geojson linedelimited2.geojson linedelimited3.geojson --query_points linedelimited.geojson --db consensus --languages en --country us
Full Options:
./index.js consensus --help
PT2ITP follows the Semver spec for it's CLI interface.
This means that breaking changes to the CLI tools will result in a
MAJOR release.
New features will result in a
MINOR release and bug fixes a
PATCH.
Internal functions may change in breaking ways with a
MINOR release so long as they
don't change/break the CLI interface.
123 1/2 West 1st Street
┬── ┬── ┬─── ┬┬─ ┬
│ │ │ ││ └┤ Suffix, Street Type - The type of street, ie: highway, street, circle.
│ │ │ ││ │ rules for suffixes will differ per county/municipality
│ │ │ ││
│ │ │ │└┤ Ordinal Indicator - The group of characters, following a numeral denoting that it is an ordinal number
│ │ │ │
│ │ │ └┤ Ordinal - The numberic portional of a street name - must be followed by an ordinal indicator
│ │ │
│ │ └┤ Precardinal, predirectional - The compass direction preceeding the street name
│ │
│ └┤ Fractional Address
│
└┤ Primary Address Number
289-1 Main Street Northeast APT 4
┬──── ┬──────── ┬── ┬
│ │ │ └┤ Secondary Address
│ │ │
│ │ └┤ Secondary Address Address Designator
│ │ │ Common types include Apartment=APT, Building=BLDG
│ │ │ Floor=FL, Suite=STE, Unit, ROOM=RM, Department=Dept
│ │ │ the # sign can be used if the specific type is not covered
│ │
│ └┤ postcardinal, postdirectional
│
└┤ Hypenated Primary Address Number - The hyphen is significant and should not be omitted.
│ Different hyphenated standards represent different things. wikipedia: Queens Addresses
To run the entire JS & Rust test suite:
npm run test
To run only the Cargo test suite:
npm run cargo
To run a specific Cargo test:
npm run cargo_individual --my_test=<path_to_test>
npm run cargo_one --my_test=util::linker::tests::test_be_linker), as well as print any print statements you have added throughout your code.