psl (Public Suffix List)

psl is a JavaScript domain name parser based on the Public Suffix List.

This implementation is tested against the test data hosted by Mozilla and kindly provided by Comodo.

What is the Public Suffix List?

The Public Suffix List is a cross-vendor initiative to provide an accurate list of domain name suffixes.

The Public Suffix List is an initiative of the Mozilla Project, but is maintained as a community resource. It is available for use in any software, but was originally created to meet the needs of browser manufacturers.

A "public suffix" is one under which Internet users can directly register names. Some examples of public suffixes are ".com", ".co.uk" and "pvt.k12.wy.us". The Public Suffix List is a list of all known public suffixes.

Source: http://publicsuffix.org

Installation

npm install --save psl

Browser

Download psl.min.js and include it in a script tag.

< script src = "psl.min.js" > </ script >

This script is browserified and wrapped in a umd wrapper so you should be able to use it standalone or together with a module loader.

API

Parse domain based on Public Suffix List. Returns an Object with the following properties:

tld : Top level domain (this is the public suffix).

: Top level domain (this is the public suffix). sld : Second level domain (the first private part of the domain name).

: Second level domain (the first private part of the domain name). domain : The domain name is the sld + tld .

: The domain name is the + . subdomain : Optional parts left of the domain.

var psl = require ( 'psl' ); var parsed = psl.parse( 'google.com' ); console .log(parsed.tld); console .log(parsed.sld); console .log(parsed.domain); console .log(parsed.subdomain); var parsed = psl.parse( 'www.google.com' ); console .log(parsed.tld); console .log(parsed.sld); console .log(parsed.domain); console .log(parsed.subdomain); var parsed = psl.parse( 'a.b.c.d.foo.com' ); console .log(parsed.tld); console .log(parsed.sld); console .log(parsed.domain); console .log(parsed.subdomain);

Get domain name, sld + tld . Returns null if not valid.

var psl = require ( 'psl' ); psl.get( null ); psl.get( 'COM' ); psl.get( 'example.COM' ); psl.get( 'WwW.example.COM' ); psl.get( 'example' ); psl.get( 'example.example' ); psl.get( 'b.example.example' ); psl.get( 'a.b.example.example' ); psl.get( 'biz' ); psl.get( 'domain.biz' ); psl.get( 'b.domain.biz' ); psl.get( 'a.b.domain.biz' ); psl.get( 'uk.com' ); psl.get( 'example.uk.com' ); psl.get( 'b.example.uk.com' ); psl.get( 'c.kobe.jp' ); psl.get( 'b.c.kobe.jp' ); psl.get( 'a.b.c.kobe.jp' ); psl.get( 'city.kobe.jp' ); psl.get( 'www.city.kobe.jp' ); psl.get( '食狮.com.cn' ); psl.get( '食狮.公司.cn' ); psl.get( 'www.食狮.公司.cn' ); psl.get( 'xn--85x722f.com.cn' ); psl.get( 'xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn' ); psl.get( 'www.xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn' );

Check whether a domain has a valid Public Suffix. Returns a Boolean indicating whether the domain has a valid Public Suffix.

Example

var psl = require ( 'psl' ); psl.isValid( 'google.com' ); psl.isValid( 'www.google.com' ); psl.isValid( 'x.yz' );

Testing and Building

Test are written using mocha and can be run in two different environments: node and phantomjs .

npm test ./node_modules/.bin/mocha test ./node_modules/.bin/karma start ./karma.conf.js --single-run npm run build

Feel free to fork if you see possible improvements!

Acknowledgements

Mozilla Foundation's Public Suffix List

Thanks to Rob Stradling of Comodo for providing test data.

Inspired by weppos/publicsuffix-ruby

License

