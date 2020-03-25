psl is a
JavaScript domain name parser based on the
Public Suffix List.
This implementation is tested against the test data hosted by Mozilla and kindly provided by Comodo.
The Public Suffix List is a cross-vendor initiative to provide an accurate list of domain name suffixes.
The Public Suffix List is an initiative of the Mozilla Project, but is maintained as a community resource. It is available for use in any software, but was originally created to meet the needs of browser manufacturers.
A "public suffix" is one under which Internet users can directly register names. Some examples of public suffixes are ".com", ".co.uk" and "pvt.k12.wy.us". The Public Suffix List is a list of all known public suffixes.
Source: http://publicsuffix.org
npm install --save psl
Download psl.min.js and include it in a script tag.
<script src="psl.min.js"></script>
This script is browserified and wrapped in a umd wrapper so you should be able to use it standalone or together with a module loader.
psl.parse(domain)
Parse domain based on Public Suffix List. Returns an
Object with the following
properties:
tld: Top level domain (this is the public suffix).
sld: Second level domain (the first private part of the domain name).
domain: The domain name is the
sld +
tld.
subdomain: Optional parts left of the domain.
var psl = require('psl');
// Parse domain without subdomain
var parsed = psl.parse('google.com');
console.log(parsed.tld); // 'com'
console.log(parsed.sld); // 'google'
console.log(parsed.domain); // 'google.com'
console.log(parsed.subdomain); // null
// Parse domain with subdomain
var parsed = psl.parse('www.google.com');
console.log(parsed.tld); // 'com'
console.log(parsed.sld); // 'google'
console.log(parsed.domain); // 'google.com'
console.log(parsed.subdomain); // 'www'
// Parse domain with nested subdomains
var parsed = psl.parse('a.b.c.d.foo.com');
console.log(parsed.tld); // 'com'
console.log(parsed.sld); // 'foo'
console.log(parsed.domain); // 'foo.com'
console.log(parsed.subdomain); // 'a.b.c.d'
psl.get(domain)
Get domain name,
sld +
tld. Returns
null if not valid.
var psl = require('psl');
// null input.
psl.get(null); // null
// Mixed case.
psl.get('COM'); // null
psl.get('example.COM'); // 'example.com'
psl.get('WwW.example.COM'); // 'example.com'
// Unlisted TLD.
psl.get('example'); // null
psl.get('example.example'); // 'example.example'
psl.get('b.example.example'); // 'example.example'
psl.get('a.b.example.example'); // 'example.example'
// TLD with only 1 rule.
psl.get('biz'); // null
psl.get('domain.biz'); // 'domain.biz'
psl.get('b.domain.biz'); // 'domain.biz'
psl.get('a.b.domain.biz'); // 'domain.biz'
// TLD with some 2-level rules.
psl.get('uk.com'); // null);
psl.get('example.uk.com'); // 'example.uk.com');
psl.get('b.example.uk.com'); // 'example.uk.com');
// More complex TLD.
psl.get('c.kobe.jp'); // null
psl.get('b.c.kobe.jp'); // 'b.c.kobe.jp'
psl.get('a.b.c.kobe.jp'); // 'b.c.kobe.jp'
psl.get('city.kobe.jp'); // 'city.kobe.jp'
psl.get('www.city.kobe.jp'); // 'city.kobe.jp'
// IDN labels.
psl.get('食狮.com.cn'); // '食狮.com.cn'
psl.get('食狮.公司.cn'); // '食狮.公司.cn'
psl.get('www.食狮.公司.cn'); // '食狮.公司.cn'
// Same as above, but punycoded.
psl.get('xn--85x722f.com.cn'); // 'xn--85x722f.com.cn'
psl.get('xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn'); // 'xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn'
psl.get('www.xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn'); // 'xn--85x722f.xn--55qx5d.cn'
psl.isValid(domain)
Check whether a domain has a valid Public Suffix. Returns a
Boolean indicating
whether the domain has a valid Public Suffix.
var psl = require('psl');
psl.isValid('google.com'); // true
psl.isValid('www.google.com'); // true
psl.isValid('x.yz'); // false
Test are written using
mocha and can be
run in two different environments:
node and
phantomjs.
# This will run `eslint`, `mocha` and `karma`.
npm test
# Individual test environments
# Run tests in node only.
./node_modules/.bin/mocha test
# Run tests in phantomjs only.
./node_modules/.bin/karma start ./karma.conf.js --single-run
# Build data (parse raw list) and create dist files
npm run build
Feel free to fork if you see possible improvements!
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Lupo Montero lupomontero@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.