openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

psi

by GoogleChromeLabs
4.1.0 (see all)

PageSpeed Insights Reporting for Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.5K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

psi Build Status NPM psi package

PageSpeed Insights with reporting

Run mobile and desktop performance tests for your deployed site using Google PageSpeed Insights v5 with tidy reporting for your build process.

Install

$ npm install psi

Usage

const psi = require('psi');

(async () => {
  // Get the PageSpeed Insights report
  const { data } = await psi('https://theverge.com');
  console.log('Speed score:', data.lighthouseResult.categories.performance.score);

  // Output a formatted report to the terminal
  await psi.output('https://theverge.com');
  console.log('Done');

  // Supply options to PSI and get back speed
  const data2 = await psi('https://theverge.com', {
    nokey: 'true',
    strategy: 'desktop'
  });
  console.log('Speed score:', data2.data.lighthouseResult.categories.performance.score);
})();

As of PSI 2.x, we expose both the PageSpeed Insights speed and usability scores. The latter is based on usability rules that score a page based on factors like the presence of a sensible mobile viewport.

API

psi(url, [options])

Returns a promise for the response data from Google PageSpeed Insights.

url

Type: string

URL of the page for which the PageSpeed Insights API should generate results.

options

Type: Object

key

Type: string
Default: Free tier

When using this module for a production-level build process, registering for an API key from the Google Developer Console is recommended.

strategy

Type: string
Default: mobile
Values: mobile desktop

Strategy to use when analyzing the page.

locale

Type: string
Default: en_US

Locale results should be generated in.

threshold

Type: number
Default: 70

Threshold score to pass the PageSpeed test. Useful for setting a performance budget.

Type: boolean
Default: false

If passed adds links with more info about opportunities. Useful for checking documentation about opportunities.

psi.output(url, [options])

Output the formatted report to the terminal.

Returns a promise for the response data from Google PageSpeed Insights.

url and options are the same as psi().

CLI

$ npm install --global psi

$ psi --help

  Usage
    $ psi <url>

  Options
    --key        Google API Key. By default the free tier is used
    --strategy   Strategy to use when analyzing the page: mobile|desktop
    --format     Output format: cli|json|tap
    --locale     Locale results should be generated in
    --threshold  Threshold score to pass the PageSpeed test

  Example
    $ psi https://addyosmani.com --strategy=mobile

Common Use cases

Getting PSI into your build process.

A sample Gulp project using PSI is available.

If you use Grunt, grunt-pagespeed is a task by James Cryer that uses PSI under the hood.

For testing local projects, we recommend using psi-ngrok or ngrok.

Getting filmstrips

Filmstrips are returned by the v5 API as data uri's but the psi tool does not expose them on the cli. If you want to get filmstrips (or any audit details) you can require psi and get them from the audits object:

const psi = require('psi');

(async () => {
  // Get the PageSpeed Insights report
  const {data} = await psi('https://theverge.com');
  console.log(data.lighthouseResult.audits['screenshot-thumbnails'].details.items);
})();

License

Apache-2.0 - Copyright 2015 Google Inc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial