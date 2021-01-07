psi

PageSpeed Insights with reporting

Run mobile and desktop performance tests for your deployed site using Google PageSpeed Insights v5 with tidy reporting for your build process.

Install

npm install psi

Usage

const psi = require ( 'psi' ); ( async ( ) => { const { data } = await psi( 'https://theverge.com' ); console .log( 'Speed score:' , data.lighthouseResult.categories.performance.score); await psi.output( 'https://theverge.com' ); console .log( 'Done' ); const data2 = await psi( 'https://theverge.com' , { nokey : 'true' , strategy : 'desktop' }); console .log( 'Speed score:' , data2.data.lighthouseResult.categories.performance.score); })();

As of PSI 2.x, we expose both the PageSpeed Insights speed and usability scores. The latter is based on usability rules that score a page based on factors like the presence of a sensible mobile viewport.

API

Returns a promise for the response data from Google PageSpeed Insights.

url

Type: string

URL of the page for which the PageSpeed Insights API should generate results.

options

Type: Object

key

Type: string

Default: Free tier

When using this module for a production-level build process, registering for an API key from the Google Developer Console is recommended.

strategy

Type: string

Default: mobile

Values: mobile desktop

Strategy to use when analyzing the page.

locale

Type: string

Default: en_US

Locale results should be generated in.

threshold

Type: number

Default: 70

Threshold score to pass the PageSpeed test. Useful for setting a performance budget.

Type: boolean

Default: false

If passed adds links with more info about opportunities. Useful for checking documentation about opportunities.

Output the formatted report to the terminal.

Returns a promise for the response data from Google PageSpeed Insights.

url and options are the same as psi() .

CLI

$ npm install

$ psi Usage $ psi <url> Options Example $ psi https://addyosmani.com

Common Use cases

Getting PSI into your build process.

A sample Gulp project using PSI is available. If you use Grunt, grunt-pagespeed is a task by James Cryer that uses PSI under the hood. For testing local projects, we recommend using psi-ngrok or ngrok .

Getting filmstrips Filmstrips are returned by the v5 API as data uri's but the psi tool does not expose them on the cli. If you want to get filmstrips (or any audit details) you can require psi and get them from the audits object: const psi = require ( 'psi' ); ( async ( ) => { const {data} = await psi( 'https://theverge.com' ); console .log(data.lighthouseResult.audits[ 'screenshot-thumbnails' ].details.items); })();

License

Apache-2.0 - Copyright 2015 Google Inc