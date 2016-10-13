Provides a simple Promise-based interface for running shell commands.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell("node --version").then(res => {
console.log("exit code:", res.code);
});
/****** console output *******
/bin/sh -c node --version
v4.5.0
exit code: 0
******************************/
Writing a shell script in JavaScript is:
Don't echo the commands.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell("node --version", {echoCommand: false}).then(res => {
console.log("exit code:", res.code);
});
/****** console output *******
v4.5.0
exit code: 0
******************************/
Capture the output as a string.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell("node --version", {echoCommand: false, captureOutput: true}).then(res => {
console.log("stdout:", JSON.stringify(res.stdout));
console.log("exit code:", res.code);
});
/****** console output *******
stdout: "v4.5.0\n"
exit code: 0
******************************/
Configure the global options so you don't need to specify the same options every time.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell.options.echoCommand = false;
shell.options.captureOutput = true;
Promise.all([
shell("node --version"),
shell("npm --version")
]).then(res => {
process.stdout.write("Node version: " + res[0].stdout);
process.stdout.write("NPM version: " + res[1].stdout);
});
/****** console output *******
Node version: v4.5.0
NPM version: 3.10.6
******************************/
You can get a pre-configured version of
shellfunction by calling the
contextAPI. This is a good way to avoid modifying the global options. Other
pshellusers in the same process won't be affected.
var shell = require("pshell").context({echoCommand: false, captureOutput: true});
Promise.all([
shell("node --version"),
shell("npm --version")
]).then(res => {
process.stdout.write("Node version: " + res[0].stdout);
process.stdout.write("NPM version: " + res[1].stdout);
});
/****** console output *******
Node version: v4.5.0
NPM version: 3.10.6
******************************/
A non-zero exit code rejects the promise by default.
var shell = require("pshell").context({echoCommand: false});
// Using double quotes here is intentional. Windows shell supports double quotes only.
shell('node -e "process.exit(1)"').then(res => {
console.log("exit code:", res.code);
}).catch(err => {
console.error("error occurred:", err.message);
});
/****** console output *******
error occurred: [Error: Process 26546 exited with code 1]
******************************/
Set
ignoreErrorto
trueif you want to get the promise resolved instead.
var shell = require("pshell").context({echoCommand: false, ignoreError: true});
// Using double quotes here is intentional. Windows shell supports double quotes only.
shell('node -e "process.exit(1)"').then(res => {
console.log("exit code:", res.code);
}).catch(err => {
console.error("error occurred:", err.message);
});
/****** console output *******
exit code: 1
******************************/
Executes the
command string using the system's default shell (
"/bin/sh" on Unix,
"cmd.exe" on Windows). An optional
options object can be given to override the base options for this session.
Returns a promise that will be resolved with the result object when the command execution completes.
An object represents the base options to be applied to every session executed from this context. You can modify fields of this object to change the default behavior.
Creates a new
shell() function that is pre-configured with the specified options (combined with the current base options).
Executes a child process specified in
exec directly without the system shell layer.
args is an array of string arguments to be given to the process. Returns an object
{childProcess, promise}. See
ChildProcess for more details about Node's underlying child process object.
This is the base method for implementing
shell() and
shell.exec().
var shell = require("pshell").context({echoCommand: false});
var ret = shell.spawn("node", ["--version"], {captureOutput: true});
console.log("Node process ID:", ret.childProcess.pid);
ret.promise.then(function(res) {
console.log("stdout:", JSON.stringify(res.stdout));
});
/****** console output *******
Node process ID: 16372
stdout: "v4.5.0\n"
******************************/
Same as
shell() but returns an object
{childProcess, promise} instead of a promise. Primary reason that you might want to use this function instead of
shell() is probably to access the child process object for advanced use cases. However, keep in mind that the child process object returned by this method represents the system shell process, not the command process.
Calling
shell(cmd, opts) is same as calling
shell.exec(cmd, opts).promise.
Gets an object containing key-value pairs of environment variables combined with
process.env. This is a low level function that can be used to construct an object for
options.rawEnv.
In most cases, you will not need to use this function directly. Using
options.env would be sufficient. See
options.env and
options.rawEnv for more details.
null)
A
Promise constructor to use instead of the system default one.
true)
If truthy, prints the command string to the console. If you specify a function, it gets called like
func(exec, args) with
this set to the options object. If you return
false from the function, the command is not executed.
childProcess and the result object of the promise are
null in this case.
false)
If truthy, a non-zero exit code doesn't reject the promise so you can continue to the next steps.
false)
If truthy,
stdout of the child process is captured as a string in
res.stdout. If falsy, it is printed to the parent's
stdout. If you specify a function, it gets called like
func(buf) with
this set to the options object.
buf is an instance of
Buffer containing the captured content. The return value from this function is set to
res.stdout. You can use this feature for advanced use cases such as handling custom character encoding or parsing JSON.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell('node -e "console.log(JSON.stringify({a:1,b:2}))"', {
echoCommand: false,
captureOutput: function(buf) {
return JSON.parse(buf.toString());
}
}).then(function(res) {
console.log("type:", typeof res.stdout);
console.log("data:", res.stdout);
});
/****** console output *******
type: object
data: { a: 1, b: 2 }
******************************/
false)
If truthy, 'stderr' of the child process captured as a string in
res.stderr. You can specify a function as in
captureOutput options.
true)
If truthy, the end of line characters in a captured string are normalized to
"\n". Only used when capturing to a string is enabled (by
options.captureOutput and/or
options.captureError).
An object containing key-value pairs of environment variables to set, in addition to the default
process.env. Each
env object in context chain is merged together to form a combined object and that object is given to
shell.env() function to construct a final raw object, combined with
process.env for Node's underlying API.
var shell = require("pshell");
shell("tape **/*.js", {
env: {
PATH: ["node_modules/.bin", process.env.PATH]
}
});
This example effectively inserts
"node_modules/.bin" at the beginning of
PATH while passing down other values of
process.env intact to the child process. If you specify an array as a value of an environment variable, all elements are joined into a string, separated with a path delimiter (':' on Unix, ';' on Windows).
Also,
options.env does one more important job automatically for you. Because environment variable names are case insensitive on Windows, having multiple variables that are only different in case causes a problem. For example, simply cloning
process.env and setting
PATH will create a new key
PATH in additon to an existing key
Path on Windows because
Path is the default key name.
options.env prevents this from happening by removing matching keys regardless of case before setting a new value.
If you don't want the automatic features of
env, you can specify a raw object in
options.rawEnv. If
options.rawEnv is specified,
options.env is ignored and
options.rawEnv is given to the child process as an entire set of environment variables.
null)
You can specify a string or an instance of
Buffer to supply the input data to
stdin of the child process.
child_process.spawn() options
In addition to the proprietary options above, the following options of
child_process.spawn() also work.
inputContent,
captureOutput and
captureError options are ignored)
This objects is given as a value when the promise returned by one of execution functions is resolved.
The exit code of child process.
The captured
stdout of child process. This field exists only when
options.captureOutput is truthy. This is a string value by default but you can override its behavior with your own custom handler.
The captured
stderr of child process. This field exists only when
options.captureError is truthy. This is a string value by default but you can override its behavior with your own custom handler.
git clone https://github.com/asyncmax/pshell
cd pshell
npm install
npm run lint # run lint
npm test # run test
MIT