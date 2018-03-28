Pseudoloc v1.1.0

Pseudoloc is a small library for quickly pseudolocalizing strings. Pseudolocalization is a method for testing the internationalization aspects of your application by replacing your strings with altered versions that maintains string readability while including the most problematic characteristics including text length and character length. It also makes hard coded strings and improperly concatenated strings easy to spot so that they can be properly localized.

Using with Node.js

var pseudoloc = require ( 'pseudoloc' ); pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a %token%.' )

Using in a browser

< script src = "../pseudoloc.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a %token%.' ) </ script >

Using with webpack/browserify

var pseudoloc = require ( 'pseudoloc/index-browserify' ); pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a %token%.' )

Using from the commandline

Pseudoloc includes a commandline interface to make it easy to incorporate it into your build process. Currently it supports passing in individual strings (great for trying things out) or passing in a valid JSON document that contains a set of keys and strings. Each of the strings in the file will then be pseudolocalized.

Note: Nodejs must be installed to use the commandline interface.

./bin/pseudoloc -string 'A test string with a %token%.' { "string1" : "this is the first string" , "string2" : "a string with a %token%" , "string3" : "a string with a %couple% of %tokens%" } ./bin/pseudoloc -readFile example .json -writeFile example-pseudo .json { "string1" : "[!!ţĥĩş ĭś ťĥě ƒĩŗśŧ şţřįƞĝ!!]" , "string2" : "[!!ȁ ŝťŗĩňğ ŵįťĥ ã %token%!!]" , "string3" : "[!!ȃ şťřīňğ ŵĩťħ ä %couple% ŏƒ %tokens%!!]" }

The commandline tool uses the same options as the library. For additional help and more examples:

./bin/pseudoloc -- help

Options

Prepend

Specifies the string that should be prepended to the beginning of pseudolocalized strings. The prepended and appended strings help to locate strings that have been cut off or improperly concatenated together - localized strings should use tokens for data since different languages have different word orders.

Default is [!! .

pseudoloc.option. prepend = '[ pseudoloc.str('A test string with a %token%.') // [

Append

Specifies the string that should be appended to the end of pseudolocalized strings. The prepended and appended strings help to locate strings that have been cut off or improperly concatenated together - localized strings should use tokens for data since different languages have different word orders.

Default is !!] .

pseudoloc.option. append = ' pseudoloc.str('A test string with a %token%.') // [!!Á ţȇšŧ śťřīņğ ŵıţħ ą %token%.

Delimiter, StartDelimiter, EndDelimiter

Specifies the token delimiter. Any characters between token delimiters will not be pseudolocalized. Tokens are used to replace data within localized strings. You can either specify a single delimiter or use startDelimiter and endDelimiter to specify the delimiters seperately.

Default is % .

pseudoloc.option.delimiter = '$$' ; pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a $$token$$.' ) pseudoloc.option.startDelimiter = '{{' ; pseudoloc.option.endDelimiter = '}}' ; pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a {{token}}.' )

Extend

Extends the width of the string by the specified percentage. Useful if you will be localizing into languages such as German which can be 30% longer than English.

Default is 0 .

pseudoloc.option.extend = 0.3 ; pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a %token%.' )

Override

Specifies an override character that all characters in the string will be replaced with. Used to easily spot unlocalized strings. Set to undefined to go back to regular pseudolocalization.

Default is undefined .

pseudoloc.option.override = '_' ; pseudoloc.str( 'A test string with a %token%.' )

Installation

Using npm:

npm install pseudoloc

Building

To build the minified javascript files for pseudoloc, run npm install to install dependencies and then:

make build

Running tests

To run the tests for pseudoloc, run npm install to install dependencies and then:

make test

Running benchmarks

To run the benchmarks for pseudoloc, run npm install to install dependencies and then: