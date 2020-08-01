A tiny and mostly spec-compliant WebWorker polyfill, designed for browsers that don't support WebWorkers, or for browsers that don't support certain features of WebWorkers.
This runs on the main thread, so you don't get any of the multithreading benefits of WebWorkers. However, it should be "good enough" for the less-compliant browsers.
The bundle size is very small: 1kB after uglify+gzip!
npm install pseudo-worker
var PseudoWorker = require('pseudo-worker');
var worker = new PseudoWorker('script.js');
Or as a polyfill:
require('pseudo-worker/polyfill');
// now window.Worker is polyfilled in older browsers
Instead of Browserify/Webpack, you can also use it directly as a script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pseudo-worker/dist/pseudo-worker.js"></script>
Then it's available as
window.PseudoWorker. Or for the polyfill:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pseudo-worker/dist/pseudo-worker.polyfill.js"></script>
onmessage
onerror
addEventListener
removeEventListener
postMessage
close
Note: inside the worker, you must use the
self variable instead
of the implicit global object. I.e. do this:
self.onmessage = ...
Not this:
onmessage = ...
The full list of browsers that are tested in CI are in .zuul.yml. But basically:
Node.js is not supported. Check out node-webworker instead.
First:
npm install
Then to test in Node (using an XHR shim):
npm test
Or to test manually in your browser of choice:
npm run test-local
Or to test in a browser using SauceLabs:
npm run test-browser
Or to test with coverage reports:
npm run coverage