Inspired by pseudo-localization at Netflix and Firefox
pseudo-localization is a script that performs pseudolocalization against the DOM or individual strings.
Demo here. Changing text nodes and adding or removing trees of elements will trigger a pseudo-localization run on all the new text added to the DOM. Try it yourself by changing text or adding/removing elements using the devtools.
npm install pseudo-localization
Copy paste the files in
src and use as you wish. It's not a lot of code.
pseudo-localization can be used like so:
import pseudoLocalization from 'pseudo-localization';
// Or using CommonJS
// const pseudoLocalization = require('pseudo-localization').default;
pseudoLocalization.start();
// Later, if needed
pseudoLocalization.stop();
To use
pseudo-localization in React, Vue, Ember or anything else, hook the
start and
stop methods into your libraries
component lifecycles. In React for example:
import React from 'react';
import pseudoLocalization from 'pseudo-localization';
class PseudoLocalization extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
pseudoLocalization.start();
}
componentWillUnmount() {
pseudoLocalization.stop();
}
}
// And use it
class Page extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<main>
<PseudoLocalization />
<h1>I will get pseudo localized along with everything else under document.body!</h1>
<main>
);
}
}
Using hooks? Here's an example:
import React from 'react';
import pseudoLocalization from 'pseudo-localization';
function PseudoLocalization() {
React.useEffect(() => {
pseudoLocalization.start();
return () => {
pseudoLocalization.stop()
};
}, []);
}
// And use it
function Page() {
return (
<main>
<PseudoLocalization />
<h1>I will get pseudo localized along with everything else under document.body!</h1>
<main>
);
}
You can also call the underlying
localize function to pseudo-localize any string. This is useful for non-browser environments like nodejs.
import { localize } from 'pseudo-localization';
// Or using CommonJS
// const { localize } = require('pseudo-localization');
console.log(localize('hello')); // --> ħḗḗŀŀǿǿ
console.log(localize('hello', { strategy: 'bidi' })); // --> oʅʅǝɥ
A good use-case for
localize is testing that strings are actually being localized and not hard coded.
import { localize } from 'pseudo-localization';
import translate from './my-translation-lib';
// Pseudo localize every string returned from your normal translation function.
const _ = key => localize(translate(key, navigator.language));
_('Some Localized Text'); // Şǿǿḿḗḗ Ŀǿǿƈȧȧŀīẑḗḗḓ Ŧḗḗẋŧ
// Or, in React for example
const Header = () => <h1>{_('Localized Header Text')}</h1>;
Any strings that do not pass through the translation function will now stand out in the UI because the will not be pseudo-localized.
pseudo-localization supports two strategies:
Usage:
pseudoLocalization.start({ strategy: 'accented' }); or simply
pseudoLocalization.start();.
In Accented English all Latin letters are replaced by accented Unicode counterparts which don't impair the readability of the content. This allows developers to quickly test if any given string is being correctly displayed in its 'translated' form. Additionally, simple heuristics are used to make certain words longer to better simulate the experience of international users.
Usage:
pseudoLocalization.start({ strategy: 'bidi' });.
Bidi English is a fake RTL locale. All words are surrounded by Unicode formatting marks forcing the RTL directionality of characters. In addition, to make the reversed text easier to read, individual letters are flipped.
To catch localization problems like:
In addition, the pseudo-localization process may uncover places where an element should be localizable, but is hard coded in a source language.
pseudo-localization exports three functions.
pseudoLocalization.start(options)
pseudoLocalization.stop()
pseudoLocalization.localize(string, options)
pseudoLocalization.start(options)
Pseudo localizes the page and watched the DOM for additions/updates to continuously pseudo localize new content.
Accepts an
options object as an argument. Here are the keys in the
options object.
strategy - default (
'accented')
The pseudo localization strategy to use when transforming strings. Accepted values are
accented or
bidi.
blacklistedNodeNames - default (
['STYLE'])
An array of Node.nodeName strings that will be ignored when localizing. This is useful for skipping
<style>,
<text> svg nodes or other nodes that potentially doesn't make sense to apply pseudo localization to.
<style> is skipped by default when
blacklistedNodeNames is not provided.
pseudoLocalization.stop()
Stops watching the DOM for additions/updates to continuously pseudo localize new content.
pseudoLocalization.localize(string, options)
Accepts a string to apply pseudo localization to. Returns the pseudo localized version on the string.
This function is used by
pseudoLocalization.start internally.
Accepts an
options object as an argument. Here are the keys in the
options object.
strategy - default (
'accented')
The pseudo localization strategy to use when transforming strings. Accepted values are
accented or
bidi.
For easy scripting a CLI interface is exposed. The interface supports raw input, JSON files, and CommonJS modules.
npx pseudo-localization ./path/to/file.json
# pass in a JS transpiled ES module or an exported CJS module
npx pseudo-localization ./path/to/file
# pass in JSON files through STDIN
cat ./path/to/file.json | npx pseudo-localization --strategy bidi
# pass a string via a pipe
echo hello world | npx pseudo-localization
# direct input pseudo-localization
npx pseudo-localization -i "hello world"
CLI Options:
pseudo-localization [src] [options]
Pseudo localize a string, JSON file, or a JavaScript object
Positionals:
src The source as a path or from STDIN [string]
Options:
-o, --output Writes output to STDOUT by default. Optionally specify a JSON
file to write the pseudo-localizations to [string]
-i, --input Pass in direct input to pseudo-localization [string]
--debug Print out all stack traces and other debug info [boolean]
--pretty Pretty print JSON output [boolean]
--strategy Set the strategy for localization
[choices: "accented", "bidi"] [default: "accented"]
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
Works in all evergreen browsers.