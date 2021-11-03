A general purpose PSD parser written in Coffeescript. Based off of PSD.rb. It allows you to work with a Photoshop document in a manageable tree structure and find out important data such as:

Document structure

Document size

Layer/folder size + positioning

Layer/folder names

Layer/folder visibility and opacity

Font data (via psd-enginedata) Text area contents Font names, sizes, and colors

Color mode and bit-depth

Vector mask data

Flattened image data

Layer comps

Runs in both NodeJS and the browser (using browserify). There are still some pieces missing that are present in PSD.rb, such as layer comp filtering, a built-in renderer, and many layer info blocks. The eventual goal is full feature parity with PSD.rb.

Installation

PSD.js has no native dependencies. Simply add psd to your package.json or run npm install psd .

Documentation

Note: work in progress

Annotated source code documentation is available here. PROTIP: if you're wondering how to access various metadata from a layer, you'll want to see this file.

Usage

PSD.js works almost exactly the same in the browser and NodeJS.

NodeJS Example

var PSD = require ( 'psd' ); var psd = PSD.fromFile( "path/to/file.psd" ); psd.parse(); console .log(psd.tree().export()); console .log(psd.tree().childrenAtPath( 'A/B/C' )[ 0 ].export()); PSD.open( "path/to/file.psd" ).then( function ( psd ) { return psd.image.saveAsPng( './output.png' ); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Finished!" ); });

Browser Example

var PSD = require ( 'psd' ); PSD.fromURL( "/path/to/file.psd" ).then( function ( psd ) { document .getElementById( 'ImageContainer' ).appendChild(psd.image.toPng()); }); function onDrop ( evt ) { PSD.fromEvent(evt).then( function ( psd ) { console .log(psd.tree().export()); }); }

Traversing the Document

To access the document as a tree structure, use psd.tree() to get the root node. From there, work with the tree using any of these methods:

root() : get the root node from anywhere in the tree

: get the root node from anywhere in the tree isRoot() : is this the root node?

: is this the root node? children() : get all immediate children of the node

: get all immediate children of the node hasChildren() : does this node have any children?

: does this node have any children? childless() : opposite of hasChildren()

: opposite of ancestors() : get all ancestors in the path of this node (excluding the root)

: get all ancestors in the path of this node (excluding the root) siblings() : get all sibling tree nodes including the current one (e.g. all layers in a folder)

: get all sibling tree nodes including the current one (e.g. all layers in a folder) nextSibling() : gets the sibling immediately following the current node

: gets the sibling immediately following the current node prevSibling() : gets the sibling immediately before the current node

: gets the sibling immediately before the current node hasSiblings() : does this node have any siblings?

: does this node have any siblings? onlyChild() : opposite of hasSiblings()

: opposite of descendants() : get all descendant nodes not including the current one

: get all descendant nodes not including the current one subtree() : same as descendants but starts with the current node

: same as descendants but starts with the current node depth() : calculate the depth of the current node (root node is 0)

: calculate the depth of the current node (root node is 0) path() : gets the path to the current node

If you know the path to a group or layer within the tree, you can search by that path. Note that this always returns an Array because layer/group names do not have to be unique. The search is always scoped to the descendants of the current node, as well.

psd.tree().childrenAtPath( 'Version A/Matte' ); psd.tree().childrenAtPath([ 'Version A' , 'Matte' ]);

Accessing Layer Data

To get data such as the name or dimensions of a layer:

node = psd.tree().descendants()[ 0 ]; node.get( 'name' ); node.get( 'width' );

PSD files also store various pieces of information in "layer info" blocks. See this file for all of the possible layer info blocks that PSD.js parses (in LAYER_INFO ). Which blocks a layer has varies from layer-to-layer, but to access them you can do:

node = psd.tree().descendants()[ 0 ] node.get( 'typeTool' ).export() node.get( 'vectorMask' ).export()

Exporting Data

When working with the tree structure, you can recursively export any node to an object. This does not dump everything, but it does include the most commonly accessed information.

console .log(psd.tree().export());

Which produces something like:

{ children : [ { type : 'group' , visible : false , opacity : 1 , blendingMode : 'normal' , name : 'Version D' , left : 0 , right : 900 , top : 0 , bottom : 600 , height : 600 , width : 900 , children : [ { type : 'layer' , visible : true , opacity : 1 , blendingMode : 'normal' , name : 'Make a change and save.' , left : 275 , right : 636 , top : 435 , bottom : 466 , height : 31 , width : 361 , mask : {}, text : { value : 'Make a change and save.' , font : { name : 'HelveticaNeue-Light' , sizes : [ 33 ], colors : [ [ 85 , 96 , 110 , 255 ] ], alignment : [ 'center' ] }, left : 0 , top : 0 , right : 0 , bottom : 0 , transform : { xx : 1 , xy : 0 , yx : 0 , yy : 1 , tx : 456 , ty : 459 } }, image : {} } ] } ], document : { width : 900 , height : 600 , resources : { layerComps : [ { id : 692243163 , name : 'Version A' , capturedInfo : 1 }, { id : 725235304 , name : 'Version B' , capturedInfo : 1 }, { id : 730932877 , name : 'Version C' , capturedInfo : 1 } ], guides : [], slices : [] } } }

You can also export the PSD to a flattened image. Please note that, at this time, not all image modes + depths are supported.

png = psd.image.toPng(); psd.image.saveAsPng( 'path/to/output.png' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Exported!' ); });

This uses the full rasterized preview provided by Photoshop. If the file was not saved with Compatibility Mode enabled, this will return an empty image.