PSBTs

PSBTs are a format for communicating and collaboratively working with transactions.

The format is defined in BIP-0174: https://github.com/bitcoin/bips/blob/master/bip-0174.mediawiki

Methods

An ECPair object is required for some methods:

const tinysecp = require('tiny-secp256k1'); const ECPair = await import('ecpair') const ecp = ECPair.ECPairFactory(tinysecp);

combinePsbts

Combine multiple PSBTs

{ ecp : <ECPair Object> psbts: [<BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>] } @ throws <Combine PSBT Error> @returns { psbt : < BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String > }

createPsbt

Create a PSBT

{ outputs: [{ script: <Output ScriptPub Hex String> tokens: <Sending Tokens Number> }] utxos: [{ id: < Transaction Id Hex String> [ sequence ]: < Sequence Number> vout: <Output Index Number> }] [timelock]: < Set Lock Time on Transaction To Number> [ version ]: < Transaction Version Number> } @ returns { psbt: <Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction Hex Encoded String> }

decodePsbt

Decode a BIP 174 encoded PSBT

{ ecp: <ECPair Object > psbt: <Hex Encoded Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction String> } @throws <Invalid PSBT Error> @ returns { inputs: [{ [bip32_derivations]: [{ fingerprint: < Public Key Fingerprint Hex String> path : <BIP 32 Child / Hardened Child / Index Derivation Path String> public_key: < Public Key Hex String> }] [final_scriptsig]: <Final ScriptSig Hex String> [final_scriptwitness]: <Final Script Witness Hex String> [non_witness_utxo]: <Non-Witness Hex Encoded Transaction String> [partial_sig]: [{ hash_type: <Signature Hash Type Number> public_key: < Public Key Hex String> signature: <Signature Hex String> }] [redeem_script]: <Hex Encoded Redeem Script String> [sighash_type]: <Sighash Type Number> [unrecognized_attributes]: [{ type : <Key Type Hex String> value : < Value Hex String> }] [witness_script]: <Witness Script Hex String> [witness_utxo]: { script_pub: <UTXO ScriptPub Hex String> tokens: <Tokens Number> } }] outputs: [{ [bip32_derivation]: { fingerprint: < Public Key Fingerprint Hex String> path : <BIP 32 Child/HardenedChild/ Index Derivation Path Hex String> public_key: < Public Key Hex String> } [redeem_script]: <Hex Encoded Redeem Script> [unrecognized_attributes]: [{ type : <Key Type Hex String> value : < Value Hex String> }] [witness_script]: <Hex Encoded Witness Script> }] pairs: [{ type : <Key Type Hex String> value : < Value Hex String> }] [unrecognized_attributes]: [{ type : < Global Key Type Hex String> value : < Global Value Hex String> }] unsigned_transaction: <Unsigned Transaction Hex String> }

encodePsbt

Encode a Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction

{ pairs: [{ [separator]: < Is Separator Bool > [ type ]: < Type Buffer Object > [ value ]: < Value Buffer Object > }] } @throws <Failed To Encode Error> @ returns { psbt: <Hex Encoded Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction String> }

extractTransaction

Extract a transaction from a finalized PSBT

{ ecp : <ECPair Object> psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String> } @ throws <Extract Transaction Error> @returns { transaction : < Hex Serialized Transaction String > }

finalizePsbt

Finalize the inputs of a PSBT

{ ecp : <ECPair Object> psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String> } @ throws <Finalize PSBT Error> @returns { psbt : < BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String > }

signPsbt

Update a PSBT with signatures

{ ecp: <ECPair Object > network: <Network Name String > psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String > signing_keys: [<WIF Encoded Private Key String >] } <Sign PSBT Error > { psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String > }

transactionAsPsbt

Convert a signed transaction to a signed PSBT

Note: not all signed transactions can be converted to a signed PSBT. For example, a preimage cannot be represented in a standard PSBT.

{ ecp: <ECPair Object > spending: [<Spending Transaction Hex String >] transaction: <Hex Encoded Transaction String > } < Error > { psbt: <Signed PSBT String > }

Update a PSBT