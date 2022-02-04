PSBTs are a format for communicating and collaboratively working with transactions.
The format is defined in BIP-0174: https://github.com/bitcoin/bips/blob/master/bip-0174.mediawiki
An ECPair object is required for some methods:
const tinysecp = require('tiny-secp256k1');
const ECPair = await import('ecpair')
const ecp = ECPair.ECPairFactory(tinysecp);
Combine multiple PSBTs
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
psbts: [<BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>]
}
@throws
<Combine PSBT Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
}
Create a PSBT
{
outputs: [{
script: <Output ScriptPub Hex String>
tokens: <Sending Tokens Number>
}]
utxos: [{
id: <Transaction Id Hex String>
[sequence]: <Sequence Number>
vout: <Output Index Number>
}]
[timelock]: <Set Lock Time on Transaction To Number>
[version]: <Transaction Version Number>
}
@returns
{
psbt: <Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction Hex Encoded String>
}
Decode a BIP 174 encoded PSBT
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
psbt: <Hex Encoded Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction String>
}
@throws
<Invalid PSBT Error>
@returns
{
inputs: [{
[bip32_derivations]: [{
fingerprint: <Public Key Fingerprint Hex String>
path: <BIP 32 Child / Hardened Child / Index Derivation Path String>
public_key: <Public Key Hex String>
}]
[final_scriptsig]: <Final ScriptSig Hex String>
[final_scriptwitness]: <Final Script Witness Hex String>
[non_witness_utxo]: <Non-Witness Hex Encoded Transaction String>
[partial_sig]: [{
hash_type: <Signature Hash Type Number>
public_key: <Public Key Hex String>
signature: <Signature Hex String>
}]
[redeem_script]: <Hex Encoded Redeem Script String>
[sighash_type]: <Sighash Type Number>
[unrecognized_attributes]: [{
type: <Key Type Hex String>
value: <Value Hex String>
}]
[witness_script]: <Witness Script Hex String>
[witness_utxo]: {
script_pub: <UTXO ScriptPub Hex String>
tokens: <Tokens Number>
}
}]
outputs: [{
[bip32_derivation]: {
fingerprint: <Public Key Fingerprint Hex String>
path: <BIP 32 Child/HardenedChild/Index Derivation Path Hex String>
public_key: <Public Key Hex String>
}
[redeem_script]: <Hex Encoded Redeem Script>
[unrecognized_attributes]: [{
type: <Key Type Hex String>
value: <Value Hex String>
}]
[witness_script]: <Hex Encoded Witness Script>
}]
pairs: [{
type: <Key Type Hex String>
value: <Value Hex String>
}]
[unrecognized_attributes]: [{
type: <Global Key Type Hex String>
value: <Global Value Hex String>
}]
unsigned_transaction: <Unsigned Transaction Hex String>
}
Encode a Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction
{
pairs: [{
[separator]: <Is Separator Bool>
[type]: <Type Buffer Object>
[value]: <Value Buffer Object>
}]
}
@throws
<Failed To Encode Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <Hex Encoded Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction String>
}
Extract a transaction from a finalized PSBT
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
}
@throws
<Extract Transaction Error>
@returns
{
transaction: <Hex Serialized Transaction String>
}
Finalize the inputs of a PSBT
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
}
@throws
<Finalize PSBT Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
}
Update a PSBT with signatures
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
network: <Network Name String>
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
signing_keys: [<WIF Encoded Private Key String>]
}
@throws
<Sign PSBT Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT Hex String>
}
Convert a signed transaction to a signed PSBT
Note: not all signed transactions can be converted to a signed PSBT. For example, a preimage cannot be represented in a standard PSBT.
{
ecp: <ECPair Object>
spending: [<Spending Transaction Hex String>]
transaction: <Hex Encoded Transaction String>
}
@throws
<Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <Signed PSBT String>
}
Update a PSBT
{
[additional_attributes]: [{
type: <Type Hex String>
value: <Value Hex String>
vin: <Input Index Number>
vout: <Output Index Number>
}]
[bip32_derivations]: [{
fingerprint: <BIP 32 Fingerprint of Parent's Key Hex String>
path: <BIP 32 Derivation Path String>
public_key: <Public Key String>
}]
ecp: <ECPair Object>
psbt: <BIP 174 Encoded PSBT String>
[redeem_scripts]: [<Hex Encoded Redeem Script String>]
[sighashes]: [{
id: <Transaction Id String>
sighash: <Sighash Flag Number>
vout: <Spending Output Index Number>
}]
[signatures]: [{
vin: <Signature Input Index Number>
hash_type: <Signature Hash Type Number>
public_key: <BIP 32 Public Key String>
signature: <Signature Hex String>
}]
[transactions]: [<Hex Encoding Transaction String>]
[witness_scripts]: [<Witness Script String>]
}
@throws
<Update PSBT Error>
@returns
{
psbt: <Hex Encoded Partially Signed Bitcoin Transaction String>
}