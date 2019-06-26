psaux

Process status in Node.js as you've always wanted

Promise oriented and lightweight Javascript utility for getting info about the processes runing in your machine. It is designed to give you a friendly api for filter within all of them.

Install

$ npm install psaux --save

# Usage

Display the user , pid , cpu and mem of all the running processes:

const psaux = require ( 'psaux' ); psaux().then( list => { list.forEach( ps => { console .log(ps.user, ps.pid, ps.cpu, ps.mem); }); });

Find a concrete process using his pid

psaux().then( list => { let chrome = list.query({ pid : 12345 }); console .log( 'Google chrome is using ' + chrome.cpu + '% of CPU and ' + chrome.mem + '% of memory' ); });

Display inefficient processes started from the root user.

psaux().then( list => { let inefficient = list.query({ user : 'root' , mem : '>5' }); console .log( 'Processes started by root and using more that 5% of memory' ); });

Search for a process containing the passed string (very useful if you don't know the pid)

psaux().then( list => { let chrome = list.query({ command : '~chrome' }); if (chrome) { console .log( 'Chrome process found!' , chrome); } });

Filters

You can filter by every property of the returned objects using the query method. Also you can create complex filters if needed:

list.query({ user : 'john' , mem : '>2 <10' , vsz : '>4000000' , command : '~Sublime Text' });

> Greater than: >5

Greater than: < Lower than: <5

Lower than: ~ Contains: ~Chrome

Properties

The properties you can access are basically the same listed in the ps command:

user : user owning the process

: user owning the process pid : process ID

: process ID cpu : It is the CPU time used divided by the time the process has been running.

: It is the CPU time used divided by the time the process has been running. mem : ratio of the process’s resident set size to the physical memory on the machine

: ratio of the process’s resident set size to the physical memory on the machine vsz : virtual memory usage of entire process (in KiB)

: virtual memory usage of entire process (in KiB) rss : resident set size, the non-swapped physical memory that a task has used (in KiB)

: resident set size, the non-swapped physical memory that a task has used (in KiB) tt : controlling tty (terminal)

: controlling tty (terminal) stat : multi-character process state

: multi-character process state started : starting time or date of the process

: starting time or date of the process time : cumulative CPU time

: cumulative CPU time command: command with all its arguments

# Supported platforms

The module currently supports Mac OS, Linux and Windows.