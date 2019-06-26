Process status in Node.js as you've always wanted
Promise oriented and lightweight Javascript utility for getting info about the processes runing in your machine. It is designed to give you a friendly api for filter within all of them.
$ npm install psaux --save
# Usage
Display the
user,
pid,
cpu and
mem of all the running processes:
const psaux = require('psaux');
psaux().then(list => {
list.forEach(ps => {
console.log(ps.user, ps.pid, ps.cpu, ps.mem);
});
});
Find a concrete process using his pid
psaux().then(list => {
let chrome = list.query({pid: 12345});
console.log('Google chrome is using ' + chrome.cpu + '% of CPU and ' + chrome.mem + '% of memory');
});
Display inefficient processes started from the
root user.
psaux().then(list => {
let inefficient = list.query({
user: 'root',
mem: '>5'
});
console.log('Processes started by root and using more that 5% of memory');
});
Search for a process containing the passed string (very useful if you don't know the pid)
psaux().then(list => {
let chrome = list.query({command: '~chrome'});
if (chrome) {
console.log('Chrome process found!', chrome);
}
});
You can filter by every property of the returned objects using the query method. Also you can create complex filters if needed:
list.query({
user: 'john',
mem: '>2 <10',
vsz: '>4000000',
command: '~Sublime Text'
});
> Greater than:
>5
< Lower than:
<5
~ Contains:
~Chrome
The properties you can access are basically the same listed in the
ps command:
# Supported platforms
The module currently supports Mac OS, Linux and Windows.