PruneCluster is a fast and realtime marker clustering library.

Example 1: 150 000 randomly moving markers.

Example 2: Realtime clusters of tweets.

It's working with Leaflet as an alternative to Leaflet.markercluster.

The library is designed for large datasets or live situations. The memory consumption is kept low and the library is fast on mobile devices, thanks to a new algorithm inspired by collision detection in physical engines.

Features

Realtime

The clusters can be updated in realtime. It's perfect for live datasets or datasets you want to filter at runtime.

Fast

These values are tested with random positions, on a recent laptop, using Chrome 38. One half of markers is moving randomly and the other half is static. It is also fast enough for mobile devices.

If you prefer real world data, the 50k Leaflet.markercluster example is computed in 60ms (original).

Weight

You can specify the weight of each marker.

For example, you may want to add more importance to a marker representing an incident, than a marker representing a tweet.

Categories

You can specify a category for the markers. Then a small object representing the number of markers for each category is attached to the clusters. This way, you can create cluster icons adapted to their content.

Dynamic cluster size

The size of a cluster can be adjusted on the fly (Example)

Filtering

The markers can be filtered easily with no performance cost.

Usage

Classic Way

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.2.0/dist/leaflet.css" integrity = "sha512-M2wvCLH6DSRazYeZRIm1JnYyh22purTM+FDB5CsyxtQJYeKq83arPe5wgbNmcFXGqiSH2XR8dT/fJISVA1r/zQ==" crossorigin = "" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.2.0/dist/leaflet.js" integrity = "sha512-lInM/apFSqyy1o6s89K4iQUKg6ppXEgsVxT35HbzUupEVRh2Eu9Wdl4tHj7dZO0s1uvplcYGmt3498TtHq+log==" crossorigin = "" > </ script > < script src = "PruneCluster/dist/PruneCluster.js" > </ script >

Webpack & NPM

npm install exports-loader prunecluster

import { PruneCluster, PruneClusterForLeaflet } from 'exports-loader?PruneCluster,PruneClusterForLeaflet!prunecluster/dist/PruneCluster.js'

Example

var pruneCluster = new PruneClusterForLeaflet(); ... var marker = new PruneCluster.Marker( 59.8717 , 11.1909 ); pruneCluster.RegisterMarker(marker); ... leafletMap.addLayer(pruneCluster);

PruneClusterForLeaflet constructor

PruneClusterForLeaflet([size](# set -the-clustering-size), margin);

You can specify the size and margin which affect when your clusters and markers will be merged.

size defaults to 120 and margin to 20.

marker.Move(lat, lng);

Deletions

pruneCluster.RemoveMarkers(); pruneCluster.RemoveMarkers([markerA,markerB,...]);

Set the category

The category can be a number or a string, but in order to minimize the performance cost, it is recommended to use numbers between 0 and 7.

marker.category = 5 ;

Set the weight

marker.weight = 4 ;

Filtering

marker.filtered = true | false ;

Set the clustering size

You can specify a number indicating the area of the cluster. Higher number means more markers "merged". (Example)

pruneCluster.Cluster.Size = 87 ;

Apply the changes

Must be called when ANY changes are made.

pruneCluster.ProcessView();

Add custom data to marker object

Each marker has a data object where you can specify your data.

marker.data.name = 'Roger' ; marker.data.ID = '76ez' ;

You can attach to the markers an icon object and a popup content

marker.data.icon = L.icon(...); marker.data.popup = 'Popup content' ;

Faster leaflet icons

If you have a lot of markers, you can create the icons and popups on the fly in order to improve their performance.

function createIcon ( data, category ) { return L.icon(...); } ... marker.data.icon = createIcon;

You can also override the PreapareLeafletMarker method. You can apply listeners to the markers here.

pruneCluster.PrepareLeafletMarker = function ( leafletMarker, data ) { leafletMarker.setIcon( ); leafletMarker.on( 'click' , function ( ) { }); if (leafletMarker.getPopup()) { leafletMarker.setPopupContent(data.name); } else { leafletMarker.bindPopup(data.name); } };

Setting up a custom cluster icon

pruneCluster.BuildLeafletClusterIcon = function ( cluster ) { var population = cluster.population, stats = cluster.stats; var markers = cluster.GetClusterMarkers() ... return icon; };

Listening to events on a cluster

To listen to events on the cluster, you will need to override the BuildLeafletCluster method. A click event is already specified on m, but you can add other events like mouseover, mouseout, etc. Any events that a Leaflet marker supports, the cluster also supports, since it is just a modified marker. A full list of events can be found here.

Below is an example of how to implement mouseover and mousedown for the cluster, but any events can be used in place of those.

pruneCluster.BuildLeafletCluster = function ( cluster, position ) { var m = new L.Marker(position, { icon : pruneCluster.BuildLeafletClusterIcon(cluster) }); m.on( 'click' , function ( ) { var markersArea = pruneCluster.Cluster.FindMarkersInArea(cluster.bounds); var b = pruneCluster.Cluster.ComputeBounds(markersArea); if (b) { var bounds = new L.LatLngBounds( new L.LatLng(b.minLat, b.maxLng), new L.LatLng(b.maxLat, b.minLng)); var zoomLevelBefore = pruneCluster._map.getZoom(); var zoomLevelAfter = pruneCluster._map.getBoundsZoom(bounds, false , new L.Point( 20 , 20 , null )); if (zoomLevelAfter === zoomLevelBefore) { pruneCluster._map.fire( 'overlappingmarkers' , { cluster : pruneCluster, markers : markersArea, center : m.getLatLng(), marker : m }); pruneCluster._map.setView(position, zoomLevelAfter); } else { pruneCluster._map.fitBounds(bounds); } } }); m.on( 'mouseover' , function ( ) { }); m.on( 'mouseout' , function ( ) { }); return m; }; };

Redraw the icons

Marker icon redrawing with a flag:

marker.data.forceIconRedraw = true ; ... pruneCluster.ProcessView();

Redraw all the icons:

pruneCluster.RedrawIcons();

Acknowledgements

This library was developed in context of the BRIDGE project. It is now supported by the community and we thank the contributors.

Licence

The source code of this library is licensed under the MIT License.