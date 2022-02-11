Bistrot

A CLI client and also an API library for RumSystem.net.

Install with npm

sudo npm config set unsafe-perm true sudo npm install -g bistrot bistrot help

From Docker Hub

docker pull pressone/bistrot docker run -it --rm pressone/bistrot bistrot help

From a Mirror Server (inside China)

docker login -u prs-os -p pressone dockerhub.qingcloud.com docker pull dockerhub.qingcloud.com/pressone/bistrot docker run -it --rm dockerhub.qingcloud.com/pressone/bistrot bistrot help

Important: If you want to use a keystore file with the docker version, be sure to mount the path to the keystore file.

Instruction