A CLI client and also an API library for RumSystem.net.
$ sudo npm config set unsafe-perm true
$ sudo npm install -g bistrot
$ bistrot help
$ docker pull pressone/bistrot
$ docker run -it --rm pressone/bistrot bistrot help
$ docker login -u prs-os -p pressone dockerhub.qingcloud.com
$ docker pull dockerhub.qingcloud.com/pressone/bistrot
$ docker run -it --rm dockerhub.qingcloud.com/pressone/bistrot bistrot help
Important: If you want to use a keystore file with the docker version, be sure to mount the path to the keystore file.
bistrot v7.3.27
usage: bistrot <command> [<args>]
=====================================================================
* `Account` > Check an Account:
--address Quorum account address [STRING / REQUIRED]
> Example:
$ bistrot Account \
--address=0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
=====================================================================
* `Chain` > Check QUORUM-chain Information:
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Use the `rpcapi` param to check the specific QUORUM-node. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example of checking global QUORUM-chain Information:
$ bistrot Chain
> Example of checking specific QUORUM-node Information:
$ bistrot Chain \
--rpcapi=http://51.68.201.144:8888
=====================================================================
* `ChainBlock` > Get block by block id or block number:
--id `block id` or `block number` [STR|NUM / REQUIRED]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Please use option `--json` to get complete block data. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example:
$ bistrot ChainBlock \
--id=26621512 \
--json
=====================================================================
* `ChainTail` > Trace the lastest block of the chain:
--blocknum Initial block num [NUMBER / OPTIONAL]
--grep Match keyword or RegExp [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--detail Show socket channel status [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Start from the latest block while `blocknum` is missing. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example:
$ bistrot ChainTail \
--blocknum=26621512 \
--json
> Example:
$ bistrot ChainTail \
--blocknum=26621512 \
--json \
--grep=PIP:2001
=====================================================================
* `ChainTrx` > Get transaction by hash:
--hash Transaction hash [STRING / REQUIRED]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Use option `--json` to get complete transaction data. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example:
$ bistrot ChainTrx \
--hash=0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ \
--json
=====================================================================
* `Cmd` > List available commands:
> Example of listing all commands:
$ bistrot Cmd
> Example of searching commands:
$ bistrot Cmd account
=====================================================================
* `Config` > Configuration:
--email Notification email address [EMAIL / UNDEFINED]
--spdtest Test and pick the fastest node [T / F / UNDEFINED]
--debug Enable or disable debug mode [T / F / UNDEFINED]
--secret Show sensitive info in debug logs [T / F / UNDEFINED]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Leave empty args to view current configuration. |
| 2. `spdtest` feature depends on the system `ping` command. |
| 3. WARNING: `secret` option may cause private key leaks. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example:
$ bistrot Config \
--spdtest=true \
--debug=false \
--secret=undefined
=====================================================================
* `Help` > List help info:
> Example of listing all help info:
$ bistrot Help
> Example of listing help info for current command:
$ bistrot account \
--help
> Example of searching help info:
$ bistrot Help account
=====================================================================
* `Keychain` > Manage Keychain:
--address Quorum address [STRING / REQUIRED]
--keystore Path to the keystore JSON file [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--pvtkey Private key of Quorum account [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--password Use to `verify` the keystore [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--memo Memo for the keystore [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--savepswd Save password (DANGEROUS) [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--delete To `delete` instead of to `save` [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Leave empty args to view current keychain. |
| 2. Save keys to the keychain for simplified use. |
| 3. The password is for keystore verification only. |
| 4. This program will `NOT` save your password by default. |
| 5. `savepswd` is `EXTREMELY DANGEROUS`, use on your own risk. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example of saving a new key:
$ bistrot Keychain \
--keystore=keystore.json
> Example of deleting an existing key:
$ bistrot Keychain \
--address=0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ \
--delete
=====================================================================
* `KeystoreCreate` > Create a new Keystore (can also import keys):
--password Use to encrypt the keystore [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--pvtkey Import existing private key [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--dump Save keystore to a JSON file [STRING / OPTIONAL]
> Example of creating a new keystore:
$ bistrot KeystoreCreate \
--dump=keystore.json
> Example of creating a keystore with existing keys:
$ bistrot KeystoreCreate \
--pvtkey=0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ \
--dump=keystore.json
=====================================================================
* `KeystoreUnlock` > Unlock a Keystore:
--keystore Path to the keystore JSON file [STRING / REQUIRED]
--password Use to decrypt the keystore [STRING / OPTIONAL]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| This command will decrypt your keystore and display the |
| address and private key. It's for advanced users only. |
| You don't have to do this unless you know what you are doing. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example:
$ bistrot KeystoreUnlock \
--keystore=keystore.json
=====================================================================
* `SpdTest` > Evaluate the connection speed of server nodes:
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. `spdtest` feature depends on the system `ping` command. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example of evaluating all pre-configured nodes:
$ bistrot SpdTest
> Example of evaluating a designated node:
$ bistrot SpdTest \
--rpcapi=http://51.68.201.144:8888 \
--chainapi=https://prs-bp1.press.one
=====================================================================
* `Version` > List version info:
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Please use option `--debug` to get verbose information. |
| 2. Please use option `--json` to get structured data. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
> Example of getting package version:
$ bistrot Version
> Example of exporting info as json:
$ bistrot Version \
--json
=====================================================================
* Advanced:
--help List help info for current cmd [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--json Printing the result as JSON [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--compact Printing JSON in compact style [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--force Force overwrite existing file [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--spdtest Test and pick the fastest node [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--debug Enable or disable debug mode [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--secret Show sensitive info in debug logs [WITH OR WITHOUT ]
--rpcapi Customize PRS RPC-API endpoint [STRING / OPTIONAL]
--chainapi Customize PRS Chain-API endpoint [STRING / OPTIONAL]
┌---------------------------------------------------------------┐
| 1. Using param `force` will increase the risk of losing data. |
| 2. `spdtest` feature depends on the system `ping` command. |
| 3. WARNING: `secret` option may cause private key leaks. |
└---------------------------------------------------------------┘
* Security:
Using passwords or private keys on the command line interface can
be insecure. In most cases you don't need to provide passwords or
private keys in parameters. The program will request sensitive
information in a secure way.