browserify
>= v2 version of proxyquire.
Proxies browserify's require in order to make overriding dependencies during testing easy while staying totally unobstrusive. To run your tests in both Node and the browser, use proxyquire-universal.
require calls to ensure the
module you are testing gets bundled
npm install proxyquireify
To use with browserify
< 5.1 please
npm install proxyquireify@0.5 instead. To run your tests in PhantomJS, you may need to use a shim.
foo.js:
var bar = require('./bar');
module.exports = function () {
return bar.kinder() + ' ist ' + bar.wunder();
};
foo.test.js:
var proxyquire = require('proxyquireify')(require);
var stubs = {
'./bar': {
wunder: function () { return 'wirklich wunderbar'; }
, kinder: function () { return 'schokolade'; }
}
};
var foo = proxyquire('./src/foo', stubs);
console.log(foo());
browserify.build.js:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var proxyquire = require('proxyquireify');
browserify()
.plugin(proxyquire.plugin)
.require(require.resolve('./foo.test'), { entry: true })
.bundle()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'));
load it in the browser and see:
schokolade ist wirklich wunderbar
If you're transforming your source code to JavaScript, you must apply those transforms before applying the proxyquireify plugin:
browserify()
.transform('coffeeify')
.plugin(proxyquire.plugin)
.require(require.resolve('./test.coffee'), { entry: true })
.bundle()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'));
proxyquireify needs to parse your code looking for
require statements. If you
require anything that's not valid JavaScript that acorn can parse (e.g. CoffeeScript, TypeScript), you need to make sure the relevant transform runs before proxyquireify.
proxyquireify functions as a browserify plugin and needs to be registered with browserify like so:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var proxyquire = require('proxyquireify');
browserify()
.plugin(proxyquire.plugin)
.require(require.resolve('./test'), { entry: true })
.bundle()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'));
Alternatively you can register proxyquireify as a plugin from the command line like so:
browserify -p proxyquireify/plugin test.js > bundle.js
This API to setup proxyquireify was used prior to browserify plugin support.
It has not been removed yet to make upgrading proxyquireify easier for now, but it will be deprecated in future versions. Please consider using the plugin API (above) instead.
To be used in build script instead of
browserify(), autmatically adapts browserify to work for tests and injects
require overrides into all modules via a browserify transform.
proxyquire.browserify()
.require(require.resolve('./test'), { entry: true })
.bundle()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'));
../lib/foo
{ modulePath: stub, ... }
var proxyquire = require('proxyquireify')(require);
var barStub = { wunder: function () { 'really wonderful'; } };
var foo = proxyquire('./foo', { './bar': barStub })
In order for browserify to include the module you are testing in the bundle, proxyquireify will inject a
require() call for every module you are proxyquireing. So in the above example
require('./foo') will be injected at
the top of your test file.
By default proxyquireify calls the function defined on the original dependency whenever it is not found on the stub.
If you prefer a more strict behavior you can prevent callThru on a per module or per stub basis.
If callThru is disabled, you can stub out modules that weren't even included in the bundle. Note, that unlike in proxquire, there is no option to prevent call thru globally.
// Prevent callThru for path module only
var foo = proxyquire('./foo', {
path: {
extname: function (file) { ... }
, '@noCallThru': true
}
, fs: { readdir: function (..) { .. } }
});
// Prevent call thru for all contained stubs (path and fs)
var foo = proxyquire('./foo', {
path: {
extname: function (file) { ... }
}
, fs: { readdir: function (..) { .. } }
, '@noCallThru': true
});
// Prevent call thru for all stubs except path
var foo = proxyquire('./foo', {
path: {
extname: function (file) { ... }
, '@noCallThru': false
}
, fs: { readdir: function (..) { .. } }
, '@noCallThru': true
});