proxyquireify

browserify >= v2 version of proxyquire.

Proxies browserify's require in order to make overriding dependencies during testing easy while staying totally unobstrusive. To run your tests in both Node and the browser, use proxyquire-universal.

Features

no changes to your code are necessary

are necessary non overriden methods of a module behave like the original

mocking framework agnostic, if it can stub a function then it works with proxyquireify

"use strict" compliant

automatic injection of require calls to ensure the module you are testing gets bundled

Installation

npm install proxyquireify

To use with browserify < 5.1 please npm install proxyquireify@0.5 instead. To run your tests in PhantomJS, you may need to use a shim.

Example

foo.js:

var bar = require ( './bar' ); module .exports = function ( ) { return bar.kinder() + ' ist ' + bar.wunder(); };

foo.test.js:

var proxyquire = require ( 'proxyquireify' )( require ); var stubs = { './bar' : { wunder : function ( ) { return 'wirklich wunderbar' ; } , kinder : function ( ) { return 'schokolade' ; } } }; var foo = proxyquire( './src/foo' , stubs); console .log(foo());

browserify.build.js:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var proxyquire = require ( 'proxyquireify' ); browserify() .plugin(proxyquire.plugin) .require( require .resolve( './foo.test' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js' ));

load it in the browser and see:

schokolade ist wirklich wunderbar

With Other Transforms

If you're transforming your source code to JavaScript, you must apply those transforms before applying the proxyquireify plugin:

browserify() .transform( 'coffeeify' ) .plugin(proxyquire.plugin) .require( require .resolve( './test.coffee' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js' ));

proxyquireify needs to parse your code looking for require statements. If you require anything that's not valid JavaScript that acorn can parse (e.g. CoffeeScript, TypeScript), you need to make sure the relevant transform runs before proxyquireify.

API

proxyquireify functions as a browserify plugin and needs to be registered with browserify like so:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var proxyquire = require ( 'proxyquireify' ); browserify() .plugin(proxyquire.plugin) .require( require .resolve( './test' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js' ));

Alternatively you can register proxyquireify as a plugin from the command line like so:

browserify -p proxyquireify/plugin test.js > bundle.js

Deprecation Warning

This API to setup proxyquireify was used prior to browserify plugin support.

It has not been removed yet to make upgrading proxyquireify easier for now, but it will be deprecated in future versions. Please consider using the plugin API (above) instead.

To be used in build script instead of browserify() , autmatically adapts browserify to work for tests and injects require overrides into all modules via a browserify transform.

proxyquire.browserify() .require( require .resolve( './test' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js' ));

request : path to the module to be tested e.g., ../lib/foo

: path to the module to be tested e.g., stubs : key/value pairs of the form { modulePath: stub, ... } module paths are relative to the tested module not the test file therefore specify it exactly as in the require statement inside the tested file values themselves are key/value pairs of functions/properties and the appropriate override

: key/value pairs of the form

var proxyquire = require ( 'proxyquireify' )( require ); var barStub = { wunder : function ( ) { 'really wonderful' ; } }; var foo = proxyquire( './foo' , { './bar' : barStub })

Important Magic

In order for browserify to include the module you are testing in the bundle, proxyquireify will inject a require() call for every module you are proxyquireing. So in the above example require('./foo') will be injected at the top of your test file.

noCallThru

By default proxyquireify calls the function defined on the original dependency whenever it is not found on the stub.

If you prefer a more strict behavior you can prevent callThru on a per module or per stub basis.

If callThru is disabled, you can stub out modules that weren't even included in the bundle. Note, that unlike in proxquire, there is no option to prevent call thru globally.

var foo = proxyquire( './foo' , { path : { extname : function ( file ) { ... } , '@noCallThru' : true } , fs : { readdir : function ( .. ) { .. } } }); var foo = proxyquire( './foo' , { path : { extname : function ( file ) { ... } } , fs : { readdir : function ( .. ) { .. } } , '@noCallThru' : true }); var foo = proxyquire( './foo' , { path : { extname : function ( file ) { ... } , '@noCallThru' : false } , fs : { readdir : function ( .. ) { .. } } , '@noCallThru' : true });

More Examples