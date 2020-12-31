openbase logo
proxyquire-universal

by Ben Drucker
3.0.1 (see all)

Proxyquire in Node and Proxyquireify in the browser with no code changes

Readme

proxyquire-universal tests

Browserify plugin that allows you to replace proxyquire with proxyquireify without code changes. If you only need to run your tests in a browser, just use proxyquireify directly. Make sure you're not using proxyquire features that don't have proxyquireify counterparts.

Installing

$ npm install --save-dev proxyquire-universal proxyquire proxyquireify

proxyquire-universal sets proxyquire and proxyquireify as peer dependencies so all three packages will be siblings in your node_modules folder. You have full control over which versions are used.

Usage

Write your tests for Node:

var proxyquire = require('proxyquire');
proxyquire('./a', stubs);

Then add the 'proxyquire-universal' plugin when you build your test bundle for the browser:

browserify()
  .plugin('proxyquire-universal')
  .bundle()
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('test-bundle.js'));

proxyquire-universal takes care of calling bundle.plugin(proxyquireify.plugin) automatically. You should not register proxyquireify manually.

Unsupported Proxyquire Features

proxyquireify has a very similar API to proxyquire and will be a perfect drop-in replacement for most use cases. However, there are certain proxyquire features that are not available in proxyquireify:

If you discover a case where proxyquire and proxyquireify behave differently, please open an issue with relevant code.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker

