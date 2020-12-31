Browserify plugin that allows you to replace proxyquire with proxyquireify without code changes. If you only need to run your tests in a browser, just use proxyquireify directly. Make sure you're not using proxyquire features that don't have proxyquireify counterparts.

Installing

$ npm install --save-dev proxyquire-universal proxyquire proxyquireify

proxyquire-universal sets proxyquire and proxyquireify as peer dependencies so all three packages will be siblings in your node_modules folder. You have full control over which versions are used.

Usage

Write your tests for Node:

var proxyquire = require ( 'proxyquire' ); proxyquire( './a' , stubs);

Then add the 'proxyquire-universal' plugin when you build your test bundle for the browser:

browserify() .plugin( 'proxyquire-universal' ) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'test-bundle.js' ));

proxyquire-universal takes care of calling bundle.plugin(proxyquireify.plugin) automatically. You should not register proxyquireify manually.

Unsupported Proxyquire Features

proxyquireify has a very similar API to proxyquire and will be a perfect drop-in replacement for most use cases. However, there are certain proxyquire features that are not available in proxyquireify:

If you discover a case where proxyquire and proxyquireify behave differently, please open an issue with relevant code.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker