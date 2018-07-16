Proxymise

Chainable Promise Proxy.

Lightweight ES6 Proxy for Promises with no additional dependencies. Proxymise allows for method and property chaining without need for intermediate then() or await for cleaner and simpler code.

Use

npm i proxymise

const proxymise = require ( 'proxymise' ); foo.then( value => value.bar()) .then( value => value.baz()) .then( value => value.qux) .then( value => console .log(value)); const value1 = await foo; const value2 = await value1.bar(); const value3 = await value2.baz(); const value4 = await value3.qux; console .log(value4); const value = await proxymise(foo).bar().baz().qux; console .log(value);

Practical Examples

Performance

Proxymised benchmark with 10000 iterations is practically as performant as the non-proxymised one.