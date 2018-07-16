openbase logo
proxymise

by Ilya Kozhevnikov
1.0.2 (see all)

Chainable Promise Proxy

Documentation
2.1K

GitHub Stars

538

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Proxymise

npm

Chainable Promise Proxy.

Lightweight ES6 Proxy for Promises with no additional dependencies. Proxymise allows for method and property chaining without need for intermediate then() or await for cleaner and simpler code.

Use

npm i proxymise

const proxymise = require('proxymise');

// Instead of thens
foo.then(value => value.bar())
  .then(value => value.baz())
  .then(value => value.qux)
  .then(value => console.log(value));

// Instead of awaits
const value1 = await foo;
const value2 = await value1.bar();
const value3 = await value2.baz();
const value4 = await value3.qux;
console.log(value4);

// Use proxymise
const value = await proxymise(foo).bar().baz().qux;
console.log(value);

Practical Examples

Performance

Proxymised benchmark with 10000 iterations is practically as performant as the non-proxymised one.

node test/benchmark.js 
with proxymise: 3907.582ms
without proxymise: 3762.375ms

100
Philippe MAUXION
July 25, 2020
July 25, 2020
Great Documentation

