Chainable Promise Proxy.
Lightweight ES6 Proxy for Promises with no additional dependencies. Proxymise allows for method
and property chaining without need for intermediate
then() or
await for cleaner and simpler code.
npm i proxymise
const proxymise = require('proxymise');
// Instead of thens
foo.then(value => value.bar())
.then(value => value.baz())
.then(value => value.qux)
.then(value => console.log(value));
// Instead of awaits
const value1 = await foo;
const value2 = await value1.bar();
const value3 = await value2.baz();
const value4 = await value3.qux;
console.log(value4);
// Use proxymise
const value = await proxymise(foo).bar().baz().qux;
console.log(value);
Proxymised benchmark with 10000 iterations is practically as performant as the non-proxymised one.
node test/benchmark.js
with proxymise: 3907.582ms
without proxymise: 3762.375ms