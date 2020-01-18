openbase logo
proxying-agent

by capriza
2.4.0 (see all)

Node HTTP/HTTPS Forward Proxy Agent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Node HTTP/HTTPS Forward Proxy Agent

This is a node http agent capable of forward proxying HTTP/HTTPS requests.

It supports the following:

  • Connect to a proxy with either HTTP or HTTPS
  • Proxying to a remote server using SSL tunneling (via the http CONNECT method)
  • Authenticate with a proxy with Basic authentication
  • Authenticate with a proxy with NTLM authentication (beta)
  • Set a global agent for all http and https requests

The agent inherits directly from the http.Agent Node object so it benefits from all the socket handling goodies that come with it.

Installation

npm install proxying-agent

Usage

create(options, target)

Returns a new agent configured correctly to proxy to the specified target.

  • options - (string|object) proxy url string or object with the following options:
    • proxy - Specifies the proxy url. The supported format is http[s]://[auth@]host:port where auth is the authentication information in the form of username:password. The authentication information can also be in the form of a Base64 encoded user:password, e.g. http://dXNlcm5hbWU6cGFzc3dvcmQ=@proxy.example.com:8080. if the username for NTLM needs to be in the domain\username format, specify domain%5Cusername instead
    • tlsOptions - TLS connection options to use when the target server protocol is https. See http://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback for a list of available options
    • authType - Proxy authentication type. Possible values are basic and ntlm (default is basic)
    • ntlm - (beta) applicable only if authType is ntlm. Supported fields:
      • domain (required) - the NTLM domain
      • workstation (optional) - the local machine hostname (os.hostname() is not specified)
  • target - the target url that the agent is to proxy

globalize(options)

Set a global agent to forward all http and https requests through the specified proxy. Make sure to call this method before invoking any other http request. After globalize is invoked, all http and https requests will automatically tunnel through the proxy.

  • options - See create method
  require('proxying-agent').globalize('http://proxy.example.com:8080');

HTTP Server

  var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://proxy.example.com:8080', 'http://example.com');
  var req = http.request({
    host: 'example.com',
    port: 80,
    agent: proxyingAgent
  });

HTTPS Server

  var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://proxy.example.com:8080', 'https://example.com');
  var req = https.request({
    host: 'example.com',
    port: 443,
    agent: proxyingAgent
  });

Basic Authentication

  var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080', 'https://example.com');
  var req = https.request({
    host: 'example.com',
    port: 443,
    agent: proxyingAgent
  });

NTLM Authentication

When authenticating using NTLM it is important to delay sending the request data until the socket is assigned to the request. Failing to do so will result in the socket being prematurely closed, preventing the NTLM handshake from completing.

  var proxyOptions = {
    proxy: 'http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080',
    authType: 'ntlm',
    ntlm: {
      domain: 'MYDOMAIN'
    }
  };
  var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create(proxyOptions, 'https://example.com');
  var req = https.request({
    host: 'example.com',
    port: 443,
    agent: proxyingAgent
  });

  req.on('socket', function(socket) {
    req.write('DATA');
    req.end();
  });

References

Copyright 2016 Capriza. Code released under the MIT license

