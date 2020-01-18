Node HTTP/HTTPS Forward Proxy Agent

This is a node http agent capable of forward proxying HTTP/HTTPS requests.

It supports the following:

Connect to a proxy with either HTTP or HTTPS

Proxying to a remote server using SSL tunneling (via the http CONNECT method)

Authenticate with a proxy with Basic authentication

Authenticate with a proxy with NTLM authentication (beta)

Set a global agent for all http and https requests

The agent inherits directly from the http.Agent Node object so it benefits from all the socket handling goodies that come with it.

Installation

npm install proxying-agent

Usage

Returns a new agent configured correctly to proxy to the specified target.

options - (string|object) proxy url string or object with the following options: proxy - Specifies the proxy url. The supported format is http[s]://[auth@]host:port where auth is the authentication information in the form of username:password . The authentication information can also be in the form of a Base64 encoded user:password , e.g. http://dXNlcm5hbWU6cGFzc3dvcmQ=@proxy.example.com:8080 . if the username for NTLM needs to be in the domain\username format, specify domain%5Cusername instead tlsOptions - TLS connection options to use when the target server protocol is https . See http://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback for a list of available options authType - Proxy authentication type. Possible values are basic and ntlm (default is basic ) ntlm - (beta) applicable only if authType is ntlm . Supported fields: domain (required) - the NTLM domain workstation (optional) - the local machine hostname (os.hostname() is not specified)

- (string|object) proxy url string or object with the following options: target - the target url that the agent is to proxy

Set a global agent to forward all http and https requests through the specified proxy. Make sure to call this method before invoking any other http request. After globalize is invoked, all http and https requests will automatically tunnel through the proxy.

options - See create method

require ( 'proxying-agent' ).globalize( 'http://proxy.example.com:8080' );

HTTP Server

var proxyingAgent = require ( 'proxying-agent' ).create( 'http://proxy.example.com:8080' , 'http://example.com' ); var req = http.request({ host : 'example.com' , port : 80 , agent : proxyingAgent });

HTTPS Server

var proxyingAgent = require ( 'proxying-agent' ).create( 'http://proxy.example.com:8080' , 'https://example.com' ); var req = https.request({ host : 'example.com' , port : 443 , agent : proxyingAgent });

Basic Authentication

var proxyingAgent = require ( 'proxying-agent' ).create( 'http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080' , 'https://example.com' ); var req = https.request({ host : 'example.com' , port : 443 , agent : proxyingAgent });

NTLM Authentication

When authenticating using NTLM it is important to delay sending the request data until the socket is assigned to the request. Failing to do so will result in the socket being prematurely closed, preventing the NTLM handshake from completing.

var proxyOptions = { proxy : 'http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080' , authType : 'ntlm' , ntlm : { domain : 'MYDOMAIN' } }; var proxyingAgent = require ( 'proxying-agent' ).create(proxyOptions, 'https://example.com' ); var req = https.request({ host : 'example.com' , port : 443 , agent : proxyingAgent }); req.on( 'socket' , function ( socket ) { req.write( 'DATA' ); req.end(); });

References

NTLM code was forked from https://github.com/SamDecrock/node-http-ntlm.git

NTLM Authentication Scheme for HTTP - http://www.innovation.ch/personal/ronald/ntlm.html

Copyright and License

Copyright 2016 Capriza. Code released under the MIT license