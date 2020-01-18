This is a node http agent capable of forward proxying HTTP/HTTPS requests.
It supports the following:
The agent inherits directly from the
http.Agent Node object so it benefits from all
the socket handling goodies that come with it.
npm install proxying-agent
Returns a new agent configured correctly to proxy to the specified target.
options - (string|object) proxy url string or object with the following options:
proxy - Specifies the proxy url. The supported format is
http[s]://[auth@]host:port where
auth
is the authentication information in the form of
username:password. The authentication information can also be
in the form of a Base64 encoded
user:password, e.g.
http://dXNlcm5hbWU6cGFzc3dvcmQ=@proxy.example.com:8080.
if the username for NTLM needs to be in the
domain\username format, specify
domain%5Cusername instead
tlsOptions - TLS connection options to use when the target server protocol is
https. See http://nodejs.org/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback for a list of available options
authType - Proxy authentication type. Possible values are
basic and
ntlm (default is
basic)
ntlm - (beta) applicable only if
authType is
ntlm. Supported fields:
domain (required) - the NTLM domain
workstation (optional) - the local machine hostname (os.hostname() is not specified)
target - the target url that the agent is to proxy
Set a global agent to forward all http and https requests through the specified proxy.
Make sure to call this method before invoking any other http request.
After
globalize is invoked, all http and https requests will automatically tunnel through the proxy.
options - See
create method
require('proxying-agent').globalize('http://proxy.example.com:8080');
var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://proxy.example.com:8080', 'http://example.com');
var req = http.request({
host: 'example.com',
port: 80,
agent: proxyingAgent
});
var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://proxy.example.com:8080', 'https://example.com');
var req = https.request({
host: 'example.com',
port: 443,
agent: proxyingAgent
});
var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create('http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080', 'https://example.com');
var req = https.request({
host: 'example.com',
port: 443,
agent: proxyingAgent
});
When authenticating using NTLM it is important to delay sending the request data until the socket is assigned to the request. Failing to do so will result in the socket being prematurely closed, preventing the NTLM handshake from completing.
var proxyOptions = {
proxy: 'http://username:password@proxy.example.com:8080',
authType: 'ntlm',
ntlm: {
domain: 'MYDOMAIN'
}
};
var proxyingAgent = require('proxying-agent').create(proxyOptions, 'https://example.com');
var req = https.request({
host: 'example.com',
port: 443,
agent: proxyingAgent
});
req.on('socket', function(socket) {
req.write('DATA');
req.end();
});
Copyright 2016 Capriza. Code released under the MIT license