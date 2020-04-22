Shallow equal is a good thing, but it compares thing you don't need.
Proxy equal - "MobX"-like solution, which will "magically" compare only used keys.
proxyState
proxy will collect all referenced or used keys
proxyEqual will compare all used "endpoint" keys of 2 objects
proxyShallow will compare all used NON "endpoint" keys of 2 objects.
The difference between proxyEqual and proxyShallow is in expectations.
shallowEqual, it compares the top level objects. Might be they are still the same.
spreadGuardsEnabled(boolean=[true]) - controls spread guards, or all-keys-enumeration, which makes proxyEqual ineffective.
sourceMutationsEnabled(boolean=[false]) - controls set behavior. By default proxied state is frozen.
When you have a big state, for example redux state, but some function (redux selector, or mapStateToProps) uses just a small subset.
Here proxyequal can shine, detecting the only used branches, and comparing only the used keys.
import {proxyState, proxyEqual, proxyShallow} from 'proxyequal';
// wrap the original state
const trapped = proxyState(state);
// use provided one in computations
mapStateToProps(trapped.state);
// first shallow compare
proxyShallow(state, newState, trapped.affected);
// next - deep compare
proxyEqual(state, newState, trapped.affected);
const trapped = proxyState(state);
// do something
workWith(trapped.state);
trapped.seal();
// now tracking is disabled
trapped.unseal();
// and enabled
Uses
ES6 Proxy underneath to detect used branches(as
MobX), and
search-trie to filter out keys for shallow or equal compare.
So - it is lighting fast.
Unfortunately, due to Proxy wrappers all
objects will be unique each run.
shallowEqual(proxyState(A), proxyState(A)) === false
There is a undocumented way to solve it, used internally in memoize-state library. Once it will be proven to work stable - we will expose it.
Requires
Proxy support, so the proxy-polyfill is included in the common bundle for Internet Explorer 11. How this works may change in future, see issue #15 "ProxyPolyfill is unconditionally imported" for details.
MIT