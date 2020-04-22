proxyequal

Shallow equal is a good thing, but it compares thing you don't need.

Proxy equal - "MobX"-like solution, which will "magically" compare only used keys.

Usage

Wrap an object with proxyState

Run some computations using providing proxyObject. proxyState returns object with shape state - a double of provided state, with tracking enabled affected - list of used keys in a state. seal - disables tracking unseal - enabled tracking replaceState(newState) - replaces top level state, maintaining rest of data. reset - resets tracked keys



proxy will collect all referenced or used keys

will collect all referenced or used keys proxyEqual will compare all used "endpoint" keys of 2 objects

will compare all used "endpoint" keys of 2 objects proxyShallow will compare all used NON "endpoint" keys of 2 objects.

The difference between proxyEqual and proxyShallow is in expectations.

proxyShallow is similar to shallowEqual , it compares the top level objects. Might be they are still the same.

, it compares the top level objects. Might be they are still the same. proxyEqual working on variable-value level, performing (very) deep comparison of objects.

Extra API

spreadGuardsEnabled(boolean=[true]) - controls spread guards, or all-keys-enumeration, which makes proxyEqual ineffective.

- controls spread guards, or all-keys-enumeration, which makes proxyEqual ineffective. sourceMutationsEnabled(boolean=[false]) - controls set behavior. By default proxied state is frozen.

When to use proxyequal

When you have a big state, for example redux state, but some function (redux selector, or mapStateToProps) uses just a small subset.

Here proxyequal can shine, detecting the only used branches, and comparing only the used keys.

Example

import {proxyState, proxyEqual, proxyShallow} from 'proxyequal' ; const trapped = proxyState(state); mapStateToProps(trapped.state); proxyShallow(state, newState, trapped.affected); proxyEqual(state, newState, trapped.affected);

Don't forget to disable

const trapped = proxyState(state); workWith(trapped.state); trapped.seal(); trapped.unseal();

Speed

Uses ES6 Proxy underneath to detect used branches(as MobX ), and search-trie to filter out keys for shallow or equal compare.

So - it is lighting fast.

Limitations

Unfortunately, due to Proxy wrappers all objects will be unique each run.

shallowEqual(proxyState(A), proxyState(A)) === false

There is a undocumented way to solve it, used internally in memoize-state library. Once it will be proven to work stable - we will expose it.

Compatibility

Requires Proxy support, so the proxy-polyfill is included in the common bundle for Internet Explorer 11. How this works may change in future, see issue #15 "ProxyPolyfill is unconditionally imported" for details.

Licence

MIT