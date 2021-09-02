Node.js module for getting proxies from publicly available proxy lists. Support for more than two dozen different proxy lists. You can see the full list of proxy sources here.
Missing a proxy list that you think should be supported? Open an issue to suggest it be added as a source. Or you can add a new source and create a pull request to have it added to this module.
If you wish to use this module as a CLI tool, install it globally via npm:
npm install -g proxy-lists
Otherwise, you can add it to your existing node application like this:
npm install proxy-lists --save
This will install
proxy-lists and add it to your application's
package.json file.
This module uses geoip-lite to perform geoip-country lookups on IP addresses of proxies. The geoip-lite module ships with the free version of MaxMind's geoip database. This database stopped being directly included in the module due to a change on MaxMind's side - specifically with their end-user licensing agreements. So it is necessary for each end-user (that's you!) to create their own MaxMind account and then generate a license key.
If you are using this module inside another project (via the API), use the following command to update the geoip database:
npm run update:geoip-database license_key=YOUR_LICENSE_KEY
If you are using the CLI:
proxy-lists updateGeoIpData --license-key YOUR_LICENSE_KEY
This section assumes that you have
proxy-lists installed globally and that it is available on your current user's PATH.
To view the help screen for the CLI tool:
proxy-lists --help
To view the help screen for the
getProxies command:
proxy-lists getProxies --help
To output the proxies in
.txt format:
proxy-lists getProxies --output-format="txt"
To output proxies to STDOUT:
proxy-lists getProxies --stdout
To output proxies to a different file than proxies.txt:
proxy-lists getProxies --output-file="somefile.txt"
To get proxies from specific sources:
proxy-lists getProxies --sources-white-list="gatherproxy,sockslist"
To get proxies from specific countries:
proxy-lists getProxies --countries="us,ca"
To get proxies with specific protocols:
proxy-lists getProxies --protocols="http,https"
To get only anonymous and elite proxies:
proxy-lists getProxies --anonymity-levels="anonymous,elite"
The output of the
getProxies command is written to a new file (
proxies.txt) in your current working directory.
These are the public methods of the
ProxyLists module that allow you to get proxies, add custom proxy sources, and list existing sources.
getProxies([options])
Gets proxies from all available proxy lists.
Usage:
var ProxyLists = require('proxy-lists');
// `getProxies` returns an event emitter.
ProxyLists.getProxies({
// options
countries: ['us', 'ca']
})
.on('data', function(proxies) {
// Received some proxies.
console.log('got some proxies');
console.log(proxies);
})
.on('error', function(error) {
// Some error has occurred.
console.log('error!', error);
})
.once('end', function() {
// Done getting proxies.
console.log('end!');
});
Sample
proxies:
[
{
ipAddress: '123.123.2.42',
port: 8080,
country: 'us',
source: 'superproxies'
},
{
ipAddress: '234.221.233.142',
port: 3128,
country: 'cz',
protocols: ['https'],
source: 'someproxysource'
},
{
ipAddress: '234.221.233.142',
port: 3128,
country: 'cz',
anonymityLevel: 'elite',
protocols: ['https'],
source: 'anotherproxysource'
}
]
var options = {
/*
The filter mode determines how some options will be used to exclude proxies.
For example if using this option `anonymityLevels: ['elite']`:
'strict' mode will only allow proxies that have the 'anonymityLevel' property equal to 'elite'; ie. proxies that are missing the 'anonymityLevel' property will be excluded.
'loose' mode will allow proxies that have the 'anonymityLevel' property of 'elite' as well as those that are missing the 'anonymityLevel' property.
*/
filterMode: 'strict',
/*
Whether or not to emit only unique proxies (HOST:PORT).
*/
unique: true,
/*
Get proxies for the specified countries.
To get all proxies, regardless of country, set this option to NULL.
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1
Only USA and Canada:
['us', 'ca']
*/
countries: null,
/*
Exclude proxies from the specified countries.
To exclude Germany and Great Britain:
['de', 'gb']
*/
countriesBlackList: null,
/*
Get proxies that use the specified protocols.
To get all proxies, regardless of protocol, set this option to NULL.
To get proxies with specified protocols:
['socks4', 'socks5']
*/
protocols: null,
/*
Anonymity level.
To get all proxies, regardless of anonymity level, set this option to NULL.
To get proxies with specified anonymity-levels:
['elite', 'anonymous']
*/
anonymityLevels: null,
/*
Include proxy sources by name.
Only 'freeproxylists':
['freeproxylists']
*/
sourcesWhiteList: null,
/*
Exclude proxy sources by name.
All proxy sources except 'freeproxylists':
['freeproxylists']
*/
sourcesBlackList: null,
/*
Full path to the sources directory.
*/
sourcesDir: path.join(__dirname, 'sources'),
/*
Set to TRUE to have all asynchronous operations run in series.
*/
series: false,
/*
Options to pass to puppeteer when creating a new browser instance.
*/
browser: {
headless: true,
slowMo: 0,
timeout: 10000,
},
/*
Default request module options. For example you could pass the 'proxy' option in this way.
See for more info:
https://github.com/request/request#requestdefaultsoptions
*/
defaultRequestOptions: null,
/*
Use a queue to limit the number of simultaneous HTTP requests.
*/
requestQueue: {
/*
The maximum number of simultaneous requests.
*/
concurrency: 1,
/*
The time (in milliseconds) between each request. Set to 0 for no delay.
*/
delay: 0,
},
};
The proxy object has the following properties:
string The IP address of the proxy.
integer The port number of the proxy.
string Alpha-2 country code of the country in which the proxy is geo-located.
string The name of the proxy list from which the proxy was gathered.
array An array of protocols that the proxy supports. May contain one or more of the following:
string The anonymity level of the proxy. Can be any one of the following:
The attributes marked as optional above might not be given for all proxies. Some proxy lists are missing this information.
It's important to note that this module does NOT verify all of the information provided by the proxy lists from which the proxies are gathered. If you need to check that proxies work, verify their anonymity level, whether or not they support tunneling; use proxy-verifier.
getProxiesFromSource(name, [options])
Gets proxies from a specific proxy list.
Usage:
var ProxyLists = require('proxy-lists');
// `getProxiesFromSource` returns an event emitter.
ProxyLists.getProxiesFromSource('freeproxylists', {
anonymityLevels: ['elite']
})
.on('data', function(proxies) {
// Received some proxies.
console.log('got some proxies');
console.log(proxies);
})
.on('error', function(error) {
// Some error has occurred.
console.log('error!', error);
})
.once('end', function() {
// Done getting proxies.
console.log('end!');
});
See Options for getProxies Method.
addSource(name, source)
Add a custom proxy source to the list of available proxies. The new proxy source will be used in addition to the existing sources, when calling
getProxies().
Usage:
var ProxyLists = require('proxy-lists');
ProxyLists.addSource('my-custom-source', {
homeUrl: 'https://somewhere.com',
getProxies: function(options) {
var emitter = options.newEventEmitter();
_.defer(function() {
// When an error occurs, use the 'error' event.
// The 'error' event can be emitted more than once.
emitter.emit('error', new Error('Something bad happened!'));
// When proxies are ready, use the 'data' event.
// The 'data' event can be emitted more than once.
emitter.emit('data', proxies);
// When done getting proxies, emit the 'end' event.
// The 'end' event should be emitted once.
emitter.emit('end');
});
// Must return an event emitter.
return emitter;
}
});
Your proxy source is required to return the following for each proxy:
ipAddress,
port. See Proxy Object above for more information.
Please consider sharing your custom proxy sources by creating a pull request to have them added to this module so that others can use them too.
Please note that there are a couple options that you should respect in your custom proxy source:
boolean If
options.sample is
true then you should do your best to make the fewest number of HTTP requests to the proxy source but still get at least some real proxies. The purpose of this option is to reduce the strain caused by this module's unit tests on each proxy sources' servers.
boolean If
options.series is
true you should make sure that all asynchronous code in your custom source is run in series, NOT parallel. The purpose is to reduce the memory usage of the module so that it can be run in low-memory environments such as a VPS with 256MB of RAM.
listSources([options])
Get list of all available proxy sources.
Usage:
var ProxyLists = require('proxy-lists');
var sources = ProxyLists.listSources();
Sample
sources:
[
{
name: 'freeproxylists',
homeUrl: 'http://www.freeproxylists.com'
},
{
name: 'gatherproxy',
homeUrl: 'http://www.gatherproxy.com'
}
]
var options = {
/*
Include proxy sources by name.
Only 'freeproxylists':
['freeproxylists']
*/
sourcesWhiteList: null,
/*
Exclude proxy sources by name.
All proxy sources except 'freeproxylists':
['freeproxylists']
*/
sourcesBlackList: null
};
It is possible to use a proxy while getting proxies, using the
"browser" and
"defaultRequestOptions" options. This module uses both request and puppeteer under-the-hood to scrape web pages. So you will have to configure both of those to use a proxy while getting proxies from every possible source.
Here is an example using the API:
var ProxyLists = require('proxy-lists');
ProxyLists.getProxies({
browser: {
// arguments passed to puppeteer browser instance:
args: [ '--proxy-server=127.0.0.1:9876' /* your proxy */ ]
},
defaultRequestOptions: {
// Passed as default options to the request module.
// Read the following for details about proxy usage and request:
// https://github.com/request/request#proxies
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:9876',
}
})
.on('data', function(proxies) {
console.log(proxies);
});
It is not currently possible to pass the above options via the CLI. But if you'd like to add this feature, pull requests are welcome ;)
There are a number of ways you can contribute:
readme.md file. If you see a mistake, or think something should be clarified or expanded upon, please submit a pull request
First, you'll need to pull down the code from GitHub:
git clone https://github.com/chill117/proxy-lists.git
Second, you'll need to install the project dependencies as well as the dev dependencies. To do this, simply run the following from the directory you created in step 1:
npm install
This project includes an automated regression test suite. To run the tests:
npm test
See changelog.md
This software is MIT licensed:
A short, permissive software license. Basically, you can do whatever you want as long as you include the original copyright and license notice in any copy of the software/source. There are many variations of this license in use.
This project is free and open-source. If you would like to show your appreciation by helping to fund the project's continued development and maintenance, you can find available options here.