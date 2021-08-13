Compare two objects using accessed properties with Proxy
This is an internal library used in React Tracked.
npm install proxy-compare
Create a proxy.
This function will create a proxy at top level and proxy nested objects as you access them, in order to keep track of which properties were accessed via get/has proxy handlers:
NOTE: Printing of WeakMap is hard to inspect and not very readable
for this purpose you can use the
affectedToPathList helper.
obj object Object that will be wrapped on the proxy.
affected WeakMap<object, unknown> WeakMap that will hold the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed.
proxyCache WeakMap<object, unknown>? WeakMap that will help keep referential identity for proxies.
import { createProxy } from 'proxy-compare';
const original = { a: "1", c: "2", d: { e: "3" } };
const affected = new WeakMap();
const proxy = createProxy(original, affected);
proxy.a // Will mark as used and track its value.
// This will update the affected WeakMap with original as key
// and a Set with "a"
proxy.d // Will mark "d" as accessed to track and proxy itself ({ e: "3" }).
// This will update the affected WeakMap with original as key
// and a Set with "d"
Returns Proxy[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object) Object wrapped in a proxy.
Compare changes on objects.
This will compare the affected properties on tracked objects inside the proxy to check if there were any changes made to it, by default if no property was accessed on the proxy it will attempt to do a reference equality check for the objects provided (Object.is(a, b)). If you access a property on the proxy, then isChanged will only compare the affected properties.
origObj object The original object to compare.
nextObj object Object to compare with the original one.
affected WeakMap<object, unknown> WeakMap that holds the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed.
cache WeakMap<object, unknown>? WeakMap that holds a cache of the comparisons for better performance with repetitive comparisons,
and to avoid infinite loop with circular structures.
import { createProxy, isChanged } from 'proxy-compare';
const original = { a: "1", c: "2", d: { e: "3" } };
const affected = new WeakMap();
const proxy = createProxy(original, affected);
proxy.a
isChanged(original, { a: "1" }, affected) // false
proxy.a = "2"
isChanged(original, { a: "1" }, affected) // true
Returns boolean Boolean indicating if the affected property on the object has changed.
Unwrap proxy to get the original object.
Used to retrieve the original object used to create the proxy instance with
createProxy.
obj Proxy[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object) The proxy wrapper of the originial object.
import { createProxy, getUntracked } from 'proxy-compare';
const original = { a: "1", c: "2", d: { e: "3" } };
const affected = new WeakMap();
const proxy = createProxy(original, affected);
const originalFromProxy = getUntracked(proxy)
Obejct.is(original, originalFromProxy) // true
isChanged(original, originalFromProxy, affected) // false
Returns (object | null) Return either the unwrapped object if exists.
Mark object to be tracked.
This function marks an object that will be passed into
createProxy
as marked to track or not. By default only Array and Object are marked to track,
so this is useful for example to mark a class instance to track or to mark a object
to be untracked when creating your proxy.
obj object Object to mark as tracked or not.
mark (optional, default
true)
boolean mark Boolean indicating whether you want to track this object or not.
import { createProxy, markToTrack, isChanged } from 'proxy-compare';
const nested = { e: "3" }
markToTrack(nested, false)
const original = { a: "1", c: "2", d: nested };
const affected = new WeakMap();
const proxy = createProxy(original, affected);
proxy.d.e
isChanged(original, { d: { e: "3" } }, affected) // true
Returns undefined No return.