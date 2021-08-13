Compare two objects using accessed properties with Proxy

Introduction

This is an internal library used in React Tracked.

Install

npm install proxy-compare

Usage

$ node > const { createProxy, isChanged } = require ( 'proxy-compare' ) undefined > state = { a : 1 , b : 2 } { a : 1 , b : 2 } > affected = new WeakMap () WeakMap { [items unknown] } > proxy = createProxy(state, affected) Proxy [ { a : 1 , b : 2 }, { r : [ Function ], u : [ Function ], get : [ Function ], has : [ Function ], ownKeys : [ Function ], p : Proxy [ [ Object ], [Circular] ], o : { a : 1 , b : 2 }, t : false , a : WeakMap { [items unknown] }, c : undefined } ] > proxy.a 1 > isChanged(state, { a : 1 , b : 22 }, affected) false > isChanged(state, { a : 11 , b : 2 }, affected) true

API

createProxy

Create a proxy.

This function will create a proxy at top level and proxy nested objects as you access them, in order to keep track of which properties were accessed via get/has proxy handlers:

NOTE: Printing of WeakMap is hard to inspect and not very readable for this purpose you can use the affectedToPathList helper.

Parameters

obj object Object that will be wrapped on the proxy.

Object that will be wrapped on the proxy. affected WeakMap<object, unknown> WeakMap that will hold the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed.

WeakMap that will hold the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed. proxyCache WeakMap<object, unknown>? WeakMap that will help keep referential identity for proxies.

Examples

import { createProxy } from 'proxy-compare' ; const original = { a : "1" , c : "2" , d : { e : "3" } }; const affected = new WeakMap (); const proxy = createProxy(original, affected); proxy.a proxy.d

Returns Proxy[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object) Object wrapped in a proxy.

isChanged

Compare changes on objects.

This will compare the affected properties on tracked objects inside the proxy to check if there were any changes made to it, by default if no property was accessed on the proxy it will attempt to do a reference equality check for the objects provided (Object.is(a, b)). If you access a property on the proxy, then isChanged will only compare the affected properties.

Parameters

origObj object The original object to compare.

The original object to compare. nextObj object Object to compare with the original one.

Object to compare with the original one. affected WeakMap<object, unknown> WeakMap that holds the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed.

WeakMap that holds the tracking of which properties in the proxied object were accessed. cache WeakMap<object, unknown>? WeakMap that holds a cache of the comparisons for better performance with repetitive comparisons, and to avoid infinite loop with circular structures.

Examples

import { createProxy, isChanged } from 'proxy-compare' ; const original = { a : "1" , c : "2" , d : { e : "3" } }; const affected = new WeakMap (); const proxy = createProxy(original, affected); proxy.a isChanged(original, { a : "1" }, affected) proxy.a = "2" isChanged(original, { a : "1" }, affected)

Returns boolean Boolean indicating if the affected property on the object has changed.

getUntracked

Unwrap proxy to get the original object.

Used to retrieve the original object used to create the proxy instance with createProxy .

Parameters

obj Proxy[object](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object) The proxy wrapper of the originial object.

Examples

import { createProxy, getUntracked } from 'proxy-compare' ; const original = { a : "1" , c : "2" , d : { e : "3" } }; const affected = new WeakMap (); const proxy = createProxy(original, affected); const originalFromProxy = getUntracked(proxy) Obejct.is(original, originalFromProxy) isChanged(original, originalFromProxy, affected)

Returns (object | null) Return either the unwrapped object if exists.

markToTrack

Mark object to be tracked.

This function marks an object that will be passed into createProxy as marked to track or not. By default only Array and Object are marked to track, so this is useful for example to mark a class instance to track or to mark a object to be untracked when creating your proxy.

Parameters

obj object Object to mark as tracked or not.

Object to mark as tracked or not. mark (optional, default true )

(optional, default ) boolean mark Boolean indicating whether you want to track this object or not.

Examples

import { createProxy, markToTrack, isChanged } from 'proxy-compare' ; const nested = { e : "3" } markToTrack(nested, false ) const original = { a : "1" , c : "2" , d : nested }; const affected = new WeakMap (); const proxy = createProxy(original, affected); proxy.d.e isChanged(original, { d : { e : "3" } }, affected)

Returns undefined No return.

Projects using this library

Similar libraries