Maps proxy protocols to http.Agent implementations

This module provides a function that returns proxying http.Agent instances to use based off of a given proxy URI. If no URI is provided, then proxy-from-env is used to get the URI from $HTTP_PROXY , $HTTPS_PROXY and $NO_PROXY among others.

An LRU cache is used so that http.Agent instances are transparently re-used for subsequent HTTP requests to the same proxy server.

The currently implemented protocol mappings are listed in the table below:

Protocol Proxy Agent for http requests Proxy Agent for https requests Example http http-proxy-agent https-proxy-agent http://proxy-server-over-tcp.com:3128 https http-proxy-agent https-proxy-agent https://proxy-server-over-tls.com:3129 socks(v5) socks-proxy-agent socks-proxy-agent socks://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional) socks5 socks-proxy-agent socks-proxy-agent socks5://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional) socks4 socks-proxy-agent socks-proxy-agent socks4://some-socks-proxy.com:9050 pac pac-proxy-agent pac-proxy-agent pac+http://www.example.com/proxy.pac

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install proxy-agent

Example

var http = require ( 'http' ); var ProxyAgent = require ( 'proxy-agent' ); var proxyUri = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128' ; var opts = { method : 'GET' , host : 'jsonip.org' , path : '/' , agent : new ProxyAgent(proxyUri) }; http.get(opts, onresponse); function onresponse ( res ) { console .log(res.statusCode, res.headers); res.pipe(process.stdout); }

API

new ProxyAgent(Object|String opts|uri)

Returns an http.Agent instance based off of the given proxy opts or URI string. An LRU cache is used, so the same http.Agent instance will be returned if identical args are passed in.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.