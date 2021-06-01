Determine address of proxied request

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install proxy-addr

API

var proxyaddr = require ( 'proxy-addr' )

Return the address of the request, using the given trust parameter.

The trust argument is a function that returns true if you trust the address, false if you don't. The closest untrusted address is returned.

proxyaddr(req, function ( addr ) { return addr === '127.0.0.1' }) proxyaddr(req, function ( addr, i ) { return i < 1 })

The trust arugment may also be a single IP address string or an array of trusted addresses, as plain IP addresses, CIDR-formatted strings, or IP/netmask strings.

proxyaddr(req, '127.0.0.1' ) proxyaddr(req, [ '127.0.0.0/8' , '10.0.0.0/8' ]) proxyaddr(req, [ '127.0.0.0/255.0.0.0' , '192.168.0.0/255.255.0.0' ])

This module also supports IPv6. Your IPv6 addresses will be normalized automatically (i.e. fe80::00ed:1 equals fe80:0:0:0:0:0:ed:1 ).

proxyaddr(req, '::1' ) proxyaddr(req, [ '::1/128' , 'fe80::/10' ])

This module will automatically work with IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses as well to support node.js in IPv6-only mode. This means that you do not have to specify both ::ffff:a00:1 and 10.0.0.1 .

As a convenience, this module also takes certain pre-defined names in addition to IP addresses, which expand into IP addresses:

proxyaddr(req, 'loopback' ) proxyaddr(req, [ 'loopback' , 'fc00:ac:1ab5:fff::1/64' ])

loopback : IPv4 and IPv6 loopback addresses (like ::1 and 127.0.0.1 ).

: IPv4 and IPv6 loopback addresses (like and ). linklocal : IPv4 and IPv6 link-local addresses (like fe80::1:1:1:1 and 169.254.0.1 ).

: IPv4 and IPv6 link-local addresses (like and ). uniquelocal : IPv4 private addresses and IPv6 unique-local addresses (like fc00:ac:1ab5:fff::1 and 192.168.0.1 ).

When trust is specified as a function, it will be called for each address to determine if it is a trusted address. The function is given two arguments: addr and i , where addr is a string of the address to check and i is a number that represents the distance from the socket address.

Return all the addresses of the request, optionally stopping at the first untrusted. This array is ordered from closest to furthest (i.e. arr[0] === req.connection.remoteAddress ).

proxyaddr.all(req)

The optional trust argument takes the same arguments as trust does in proxyaddr(req, trust) .

proxyaddr.all(req, 'loopback' )

Compiles argument val into a trust function. This function takes the same arguments as trust does in proxyaddr(req, trust) and returns a function suitable for proxyaddr(req, trust) .

var trust = proxyaddr.compile( 'loopback' ) var addr = proxyaddr(req, trust)

This function is meant to be optimized for use against every request. It is recommend to compile a trust function up-front for the trusted configuration and pass that to proxyaddr(req, trust) for each request.

Testing

$ npm test

Benchmarks

$ npm run-script bench

License

MIT