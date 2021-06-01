Determine address of proxied request
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install proxy-addr
var proxyaddr = require('proxy-addr')
Return the address of the request, using the given
trust parameter.
The
trust argument is a function that returns
true if you trust
the address,
false if you don't. The closest untrusted address is
returned.
proxyaddr(req, function (addr) { return addr === '127.0.0.1' })
proxyaddr(req, function (addr, i) { return i < 1 })
The
trust arugment may also be a single IP address string or an
array of trusted addresses, as plain IP addresses, CIDR-formatted
strings, or IP/netmask strings.
proxyaddr(req, '127.0.0.1')
proxyaddr(req, ['127.0.0.0/8', '10.0.0.0/8'])
proxyaddr(req, ['127.0.0.0/255.0.0.0', '192.168.0.0/255.255.0.0'])
This module also supports IPv6. Your IPv6 addresses will be normalized
automatically (i.e.
fe80::00ed:1 equals
fe80:0:0:0:0:0:ed:1).
proxyaddr(req, '::1')
proxyaddr(req, ['::1/128', 'fe80::/10'])
This module will automatically work with IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses
as well to support node.js in IPv6-only mode. This means that you do
not have to specify both
::ffff:a00:1 and
10.0.0.1.
As a convenience, this module also takes certain pre-defined names in addition to IP addresses, which expand into IP addresses:
proxyaddr(req, 'loopback')
proxyaddr(req, ['loopback', 'fc00:ac:1ab5:fff::1/64'])
loopback: IPv4 and IPv6 loopback addresses (like
::1 and
127.0.0.1).
linklocal: IPv4 and IPv6 link-local addresses (like
fe80::1:1:1:1 and
169.254.0.1).
uniquelocal: IPv4 private addresses and IPv6 unique-local
addresses (like
fc00:ac:1ab5:fff::1 and
192.168.0.1).
When
trust is specified as a function, it will be called for each
address to determine if it is a trusted address. The function is
given two arguments:
addr and
i, where
addr is a string of
the address to check and
i is a number that represents the distance
from the socket address.
Return all the addresses of the request, optionally stopping at the
first untrusted. This array is ordered from closest to furthest
(i.e.
arr[0] === req.connection.remoteAddress).
proxyaddr.all(req)
The optional
trust argument takes the same arguments as
trust
does in
proxyaddr(req, trust).
proxyaddr.all(req, 'loopback')
Compiles argument
val into a
trust function. This function takes
the same arguments as
trust does in
proxyaddr(req, trust) and
returns a function suitable for
proxyaddr(req, trust).
var trust = proxyaddr.compile('loopback')
var addr = proxyaddr(req, trust)
This function is meant to be optimized for use against every request.
It is recommend to compile a trust function up-front for the trusted
configuration and pass that to
proxyaddr(req, trust) for each request.
$ npm test
$ npm run-script bench