proxy

An HTTP proxy written with Node.js (think Squid)

This module provides standard "HTTP proxy" logic. You can script your own server using the proxy server API. Be sure to take a look at the "Examples" section below.

There is also a companion proxy(1) CLI tool, which spawns an HTTP(s) proxy server with the specified options.

You could think of proxy(1) as similar to some of the other popular open source HTTP proxy software:

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install proxy

If you would like to have the proxy(1) CLI program in your $PATH , then install "globally":

$ npm install -g proxy

Examples

Basic HTTP(s) proxy server

A basic HTTP(s) server with all the default options. All requests are allowed. CONNECT HTTP method works as well.

var http = require ( 'http' ); var setup = require ( 'proxy' ); var server = setup(http.createServer()); server.listen( 3128 , function ( ) { var port = server.address().port; console .log( 'HTTP(s) proxy server listening on port %d' , port); });

CLI Tool Examples

The proxy(1) CLI tool can be used to spawn HTTP(s) proxy server instances with various options.

Port to bind to

Pass the -p / --port option to with a port number to specify a TCP port to bind to. Defaults to 3128 if none is specified.

$ proxy --port 8080

Custom Proxy-Authenticate command

Pass the -a / --authenticate switch with a command to execute when the client Proxy-Authorization header is given. This command determines whether or not the request is authorized based on the "exit code" of the command.

The relevant request authentication information is passed in as PROXY_AUTH_USERNAME , PROXY_AUTH_PASSWORD and PROXY_AUTH_SCHEME environment variables.

For example, to authorize "Basic" authentication with username "foo" and password "bar":

$ proxy --authenticate 'if \ [ "$PROXY_AUTH_USERNAME" = "foo" ] && \ [ "$PROXY_AUTH_PASSWORD" = "bar" ]; \ then exit 0; \ fi; \ exit 1;'

Custom outgoing interface

Pass the -l / --local-address argument with an IP address of the network interface to send the outgoing requests through. It is the equivalent of setting a localAddress field in the options when calling http.request() .

$ proxy -- local -address 192.168.0.10

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.