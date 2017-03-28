provinces
state and province lists for countries
completeness
This module currently has states and provinces for:
- united states (US)
- united kingdom (GB)
- canada (CA)
- mexico (MX)
- australia (AU)
- china (CN)
- germany (DE)
- belgium (BE)
- netherlands (NL)
- denmark (DK)
- Turkey (TR)
- Indonesia (ID)
- Jordan (JO)
- India (IN)
- Cambodia (KH)
- Ethiopia (ET)
- Peru (PE)
- Cuba (CU)
- Argentina (AR)
- Chile (CL)
- Bolivia (BO)
- Spain (ES)
- Bangladesh (BD)
- Pakistan (PK)
- Nigeria (NG)
- Japan (JP)
- austria (AT)
- brazil (BR)
- Philippines (PH)
- Vietnam (VN)
- Costa Rica (CR)
methods
var provinces = require('provinces')
Requiring the module gives you an array of object rows.
data format
Each row consists of:
- row.name - full name of the province or state
- row.country - country abbreviation
- row.short - optional 2 or 3 character short name
- row.alt - optional array of additional names and abbreviations
- row.region - optional region of a country (for example: "Wales")
install
With npm do:
npm install provinces
license
MIT