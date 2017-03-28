provinces

state and province lists for countries

completeness

This module currently has states and provinces for:

united states (US)

united kingdom (GB)

canada (CA)

mexico (MX)

australia (AU)

china (CN)

germany (DE)

belgium (BE)

netherlands (NL)

denmark (DK)

Turkey (TR)

Indonesia (ID)

Jordan (JO)

India (IN)

Cambodia (KH)

Ethiopia (ET)

Peru (PE)

Cuba (CU)

Argentina (AR)

Chile (CL)

Bolivia (BO)

Spain (ES)

Bangladesh (BD)

Pakistan (PK)

Nigeria (NG)

Japan (JP)

austria (AT)

brazil (BR)

Philippines (PH)

Vietnam (VN)

Costa Rica (CR)

methods

var provinces = require ( 'provinces' )

Requiring the module gives you an array of object rows.

data format

Each row consists of:

row.name - full name of the province or state

row.country - country abbreviation

row.short - optional 2 or 3 character short name

row.alt - optional array of additional names and abbreviations

row.region - optional region of a country (for example: "Wales")

install

With npm do:

npm install provinces

license

MIT