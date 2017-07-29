prova

Node & Browser Test runner based on Tape and Browserify.

Screencasts: node.gif, browser.gif, both.gif, headless browser

Slides: slides.com/azer/prova

Features and screenshots:

Install

$ npm install -g azer/prova

Usage

Example test:

var test = require ( 'prova' ) test( 'timing test' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 2 ) t.equal( typeof Date .now, 'function' ) var start = Date .now() setTimeout( function ( ) { t.equal( Date .now() - start, 100 ) }, 100 ) })

In Node, it will output:

$ node test.js Passed 1 test .

Or, in case it fails:

In Browser

To run the tests in a web browser, just pass -b parameter:

$ node test.js -b Visit localhost:7559 with a browser to start running the tests.

Then visit localhost:7559 in your web browser:

In case it fails, it'll show:

The web app uses watchify to monitor file changes. So, you won't have to reload the page when you modify a source code.

Prova runs the tests inside of an iframe. In case you test some UI stuff, you can open the iframe by clicking the < button on the right:

Multiple Tests

Prova comes with a command-line script when you install it globally;

$ npm install -g prova

And it allows you running multiple tests on both Node and browser;

$ prova test /foo.js test /bar.js

$ prova test /**/*.js -b

Launching Browsers and Headless Testing

List the detected browsers;

$ prova -l Available Browsers: safari v7.0.2, chrome v34.0.1847.116, phantom v1.9.7

And launch after publishing the tests:

$ prova -b -l safari

If your system has Xvfb, you can pass -e parameter to open the browser headlessly:

$ prova -b -l chrome -e

Or you can just run the tests on PhantomJS:

$ prova -b -l phantom

If you get no matches for errors and you think that your system has that browser, try removing browser-launcher's config:

$ rm /Users/azer/.config/browser-launcher/config.json

Browserify Transforms

Prova automatically applies bunch of transforms by looking at the file extension. If you'd like to use a transform that doesn't exist in Prova by default, you can choose it with a parameter;

$ node test -b -t coffeeify

Multiple transforms can be specified using comma;

$ node test -b -t coffeeify,brfs,foo,bar

Browserify Plugins

Pass Browserify plugins passing -u or --plugin parameter;

$ node test -b --plugin foo

Use comma to separate multiple plugins;

$ node test -b --plugin foo,bar

Custom Frame Documents

When you're running the tests on the browser, Prova has an empty HTML template that loads and runs the JavaScript tests. You can customize this HTML file with -f or --frame parameter:

$ node test -b -f test.html

Click the arrow button on right middle to keep the frame open. You'll be seeing the HTML document and test results in the same screen.

Manually Restarting Browser Tests

Prova watches for changes and automatically restarts the browser tests (inside in an iframe) but in case you need, there is an endpoint for restarting all the tests by hitting an endpoint;

$ curl localhost: 7559 / restart

Loading Assets

You may need to load your images, web workers etc. for testing. Prova allows you to load assets from your current directory via the /assets/in endpoint. Let's say you'd like to load a file called "foobar.png":

$ curl http:

Should work for you.

HTTP Proxy

HTTP proxying is pretty useful to by-pass cross-domain issues (CORS) on the browser. You can easily point a URL to another host using -y / --http-proxy parameters:

node test -b -y "/my-api=http://localhost:8080"

Assuming that you'll be running your tests on :7559 , any requests to /my-api will be streamed through localhost:8080 in the above example.

USAGE prova [filenames] [ options ] OPTIONS -g -b -o -d -l -e -r -q -f -x -y -t -u -s -p -C -v -h

Example Commands