prouter

by Roger
10.0.12 (see all)

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist client-side router library inspired in the simplicity and flexibility of express router

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

prouter

license tests coverage status npm version

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist client side router library inspired in the simplicity and flexibility of express router.

Basically, give prouter a list of path expressions (routes) and a callback function (handler) for each one, and prouter will invoke the callbacks according to the activated path in the URL.

Why prouter?

  • Performance: fast and tiny size (currently under 5kb before gzipping) are both must to have to smoothly run in any mobile or desktop browser.
  • KISS principle everywhere: do only one thing and do it well, routing! Guards? conditional execution? generic pre and post middlewares? all that and more is easily achivable with prouter (see examples below).
  • Learn once: express router is very powerfull, flexible and simple, why not bringing a similar API to the frontend? Under the hood, prouter uses the same (wonderful) library that express for parsing routes path-to-regexp (so it allows the same flexibility to declare routes). Read more about the concept of middlewares here.
  • Unobtrusive: it is designed from the beginning to play well with vanilla JavaScript or with any other library or framework.
  • Forward-thinking: written in TypeScript for the future and transpiled to es5 with UMD format for the present... thus it transparently supports any module style: es6, commonJS, AMD. By default, prouter uses the modern history API for routing.
  • Unit tests for every feature are created.

Installation

# With NPM
npm install prouter --save

# Or with Yarn
yarn prouter --save

# Or just include it using a 'script' tag in your HTML file
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prouter@10.0.0/prouter.min.js"></script>

Examples

basic

// Using es6 modules
import { browserRouter } from 'prouter';

// Instantiate the router
const router = browserRouter();

// Declare the paths and its respective handlers
router
  .use('/', async (req, resp) => {
    const people = await personService.find();
    const html = PersonListCmp(people);
    document.querySelector('.router-outlet') = html;
    // end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  })
  .use('/about', (req, resp) => {
    document.querySelector('.router-outlet') =
      `<h1>Some static content for the About page.</h1>`;
    // end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  });

// start listening for navigation events
router.listen();

guard middleware which conditionally avoid executing next handlers and prevent changing the path in the URL

// Using commonJs modules
const prouter = require('prouter');

// Instantiate the router
const router = prouter.browserRouter({
  processHashChange: true // this allows to process 'hash' changes in the URL.
});

// Declare the paths and its respective handlers
router
  .use('*', (req, resp, next) => {
    // this handler will run for any routing event, before any other handlers

    const isAllowed = authService.validateHasAccessToUrl(req.path);

    if (!isAllowed) {
      showAlert("You haven't rights to access the page: " + destPath);
      // end the request-response cycle, avoid executing other handlers
      // and prevent changing the path in the URL.
      resp.preventNavigation = true;
      resp.end();
      return;
    }

    // pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/', (req, resp) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  })
  .use('/admin', (req, resp) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  });

// start listening for navigation events
router.listen();

// programmatically try to navigate to any route in your router
router.push('/admin');

run a generic middleware (for doing some generic stuff) after running specific handlers

import { browserRouter } from 'prouter';

// Instantiate the router
const router = browserRouter();

// Declare the paths and its respective handlers
router
  .use('/', async (req, resp, next) => {
    const people = await personService.find();
    const html = PersonListCmp(people);
    document.querySelector('.router-outlet') = html;
    // pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('*', (req, resp) => {
    // do some (generic) stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  });

// start listening for navigation events
router.listen();

modularize your routing code in different files using Router Group

import { browserRouter, routerGroup } from 'prouter';

// this can be in a different file for modularization of the routes,
// and then import it in your main routes file and mount it.
const productRouterGroup = routerGroup();

productRouterGroup
  .use('/', (req, resp) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  })
  .use('/create', (req, resp) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  })
  .use('/:id(\\d+)', (req, resp) => {
    const id = req.params.id;
    // do some stuff with the 'id'...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  });

// Instantiate the router
const router = browserRouter();

// Declare the paths and its respective handlers
router
  .use('*', (req, resp, next) => {
    // this handler will run for any routing event, before any other handlers
    console.log('request info', req);
    // pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/', (req, resp) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  })
  // mount the product's group of handlers using this base path
  .use('/product', productRouterGroup);

// start listening for the routing
router.listen();

// programmatically navigate to the detail of the product with this ID
router.push('/product/123');

full example: modularized routing, generic pre handler acting as a guard, generic post handler

import { browserRouter, routerGroup } from 'prouter';

// this can be in a different file for modularization of the routes,
// and then import it in your main routes file and mount it.
const productRouterGroup = routerGroup();

productRouterGroup
  .use('/', (req, resp, next) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/create', (req, resp, next) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/:id(\\d+)', (req, resp, next) => {
    const id = req.params.id;
    // do some stuff with the 'id'...
    // and pass control to the next handler
    next();
  });

// Instantiate the router
const router = browserRouter();

// Declare the paths and its respective handlers
router
  .use('*', (req, resp, next) => {

    // this handler will run for any routing event, before any other handlers

    const isAllowed = authService.validateHasAccessToUrl(req.path);

    if (!isAllowed) {
      showAlert("You haven't rights to access the page: " + destPath);
      // end the request-response cycle, avoid executing next handlers
      // and prevent changing the path in the URL.
      resp.preventNavigation = true;
      resp.end();
      return;
    }

    // pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/', (req, resp, next) => {

    const doInfiniteScroll = () => {
      // do infinite scroll ...
    };

    const onNavigation = (navigationEvt) => {
      console.log('new path', navigationEvt.oldPath);
      console.log('old path', navigationEvt.newPath);
      // if navigating, then remove the listener for the window.scroll.
      router.off('navigation', onNavigation);
      window.removeEventListener('scroll', doInfiniteScroll);
    };

    window.addEventListener('scroll', doInfiniteScroll);

    // subscribe to the navigation event
    router.on('navigation', onNavigation);

    // and pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  .use('/login', () => {
    openLoginModal();
    // as this route opens a modal, we would want to prevent navigation in this handler,
    // so end the request-response cycle, avoid executing next handlers
    // and prevent changing the path in the URL.
    resp.preventNavigation = true;
    resp.end();
  })
  .use('/admin', (req, resp, next) => {
    // do some stuff...
    // and pass control to the next handler
    next();
  })
  // mount the product's group of handlers using this base path
  .use('/product', productRouterGroup)
  .use('*', (req, res, next) => {

    // this handler will run for any routing event, after the other handlers

    // req.listening will be true when this callback was called due to a
    // client-side navigation (useful to differentiate client-side vs
    // server-side rendering - when using a mix of both SSR and CSR)
    if (req.listening) {
      const title = inferTitleFromPath(req.path, APP_TITLE);
      updatePageTitle(title);
    }

    // end the request-response cycle
    resp.end();
  });

// start listening for the routing
router.listen();


// the below code is an example about how you could capture clicks on links,
// and accordingly, trigger routing navigation in your app
// (typically, you would put it in a separated file)

export function isNavigationPath(path: string) {
  return !!path && !path.startsWith('javascript:void');
}

export function isExternalPath(path: string) {
  return /^https?:\/\//.test(path);
}

export function isApplicationPath(path: string) {
  return isNavigationPath(path) && !isExternalPath(path);
}

document.body.addEventListener('click', (evt) => {

    const target = evt.target as Element;
    let link: Element;

    if (target.nodeName === 'A') {
      link = target;
    } else {
      link = target.closest('a');
      if (!link) {
        return;
      }
    }

    const url = link.getAttribute('href');

    // do nothing if it is not an app's internal link
    if (!isApplicationPath(url)) {
      return;
    }

    // avoid the default browser's behaviour when clicking on a link
    // (i.e. do not reload the page).
    evt.preventDefault();

    // it is a normal app's link, so trigger the routing navigation
    router.push(url);
  });

see more advanced usages in the unit tests.

