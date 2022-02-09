Nightingale is a monorepo containing visualisation web components to use with biological data.
Documentation, getting started guide and examples for each of the components are available here https://ebi-webcomponents.github.io/nightingale
Read our guide here as well as our code of conduct
Nightingale uses Lerna to manage its packages.
First run
yarn to install root packages. Then run
yarn bootstrap to install
remaining modules and link dependencies.
Run
yarn build
Run
yarn start to run the application locally.
Run
yarn build to build the application ready for deployment.
protvista-zoomable: A superclass providing zooming functionality (uses D3's zoom).
protvista-track: The base component to render features. Responds to zoom and allows highlights. Extends
protvista-zoomable.
protvista-navigation: The main navigation component, allows zooming and shows the position of the visible window along the sequence.
protvista-sequence: Displays the amino-acid sequence. Responds to zoom and allows highlights. Extends
protvista-zoomable.
protvista-variation: An adjacency graph to represent variation data, mapping amino-acids to position. Extends
protvista-track.
protvista-variation-graph: a graph representing the number of variants at a given position. Extends
protvista-track.
protvista-interpro-track: A specialisation of
protvista-track to use in InterPro. Extends
protvista-track.
protvista-datatable: an interactive table view of features. Can highlight/be highlighted by features from the
protvista-track
protvista-coloured-sequence: Track that uses the sequence to paint a color depending on each residue. Extends
protvista-sequence.
protvista-msa: an element displaying multiple sequence alignments. Extends.
protvista-zoomable.
protvista-links: a track representing inter-residue contacts with arcs. Extends.
protvista-track.
Most components use the Proteins API
data-loader: this component can load json data given a url. It caches the results in the window so multiple calls
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter: a superclass providing basic functionality for data transformation and handling of events.
protvista-variation-adapter: this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Variation service so it can be displayed by the
protvista-variation and
protvista-variation-graph components. Extends
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter.
protvista-feature-adapter this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Features service so it can be displayed by the
protvista-track component. Extends
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter.
protvista-proteomics-adapter this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Proteomics service so it can be displayed by the
protvista-track component. Extends
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter.
protvista-structure-adapter this component transforms structure data returned by the Proteins API Proteins service so it can be displayed by the
protvista-track component. Extends
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter.
protvista-topology-adapter this component transforms topological data returned by the Proteins API Features service so it can be displayed by the
protvista-track component. Extends
protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter.
protvista-manager: this component works as an event bus, propagating events emited by its children to specified children as attributes.
protvista-filter: this component interacts with data adapters to allow filtering of the data which is displayed.
protvista-saver: this component downloads the protvista visual as an image locally.
protvista-tooltip: the tooltip component is used to display information when a feature is clicked. Tooltip content is generated by data adapters.
protvista-utils: collection of util functions
interaction-viewer: The UniProt interaction viewer
protvista-structure: A wrapper around the Mol* component used in UniProt.