openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

protvista-track

by ebi-webcomponents
3.4.0 (see all)

Data visualisation web components for the life sciences.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Test and Publish Nightingale App

nightingale

Nightingale is a monorepo containing visualisation web components to use with biological data.

Documentation/Getting started

Documentation, getting started guide and examples for each of the components are available here https://ebi-webcomponents.github.io/nightingale

Contributing

Read our guide here as well as our code of conduct

Installing

Nightingale uses Lerna to manage its packages.

First run yarn to install root packages. Then run yarn bootstrap to install remaining modules and link dependencies.

Building the components

Run yarn build

Showcase application

Locally

Run yarn start to run the application locally.

Build

Run yarn build to build the application ready for deployment.

Components

ProtVista

Visualisation components

protvista-zoomable: A superclass providing zooming functionality (uses D3's zoom). npm version

protvista-track: The base component to render features. Responds to zoom and allows highlights. Extends protvista-zoomable. npm version

protvista-navigation: The main navigation component, allows zooming and shows the position of the visible window along the sequence. npm version

protvista-sequence: Displays the amino-acid sequence. Responds to zoom and allows highlights. Extends protvista-zoomable. npm version

protvista-variation: An adjacency graph to represent variation data, mapping amino-acids to position. Extends protvista-track. npm version

protvista-variation-graph: a graph representing the number of variants at a given position. Extends protvista-track. npm version

protvista-interpro-track: A specialisation of protvista-track to use in InterPro. Extends protvista-track. npm version

protvista-datatable: an interactive table view of features. Can highlight/be highlighted by features from the protvista-track npm version

protvista-coloured-sequence: Track that uses the sequence to paint a color depending on each residue. Extends protvista-sequence. npm version

protvista-msa: an element displaying multiple sequence alignments. Extends. protvista-zoomable. npm version

protvista-links: a track representing inter-residue contacts with arcs. Extends. protvista-track. npm version

Data loading and adapters

Most components use the Proteins API

data-loader: this component can load json data given a url. It caches the results in the window so multiple calls npm version

protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter: a superclass providing basic functionality for data transformation and handling of events. npm version

protvista-variation-adapter: this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Variation service so it can be displayed by the protvista-variation and protvista-variation-graph components. Extends protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter. npm version

protvista-feature-adapter this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Features service so it can be displayed by the protvista-track component. Extends protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter. npm version

protvista-proteomics-adapter this component transforms data returned by the Proteins API Proteomics service so it can be displayed by the protvista-track component. Extends protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter. npm version

protvista-structure-adapter this component transforms structure data returned by the Proteins API Proteins service so it can be displayed by the protvista-track component. Extends protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter. npm version

protvista-topology-adapter this component transforms topological data returned by the Proteins API Features service so it can be displayed by the protvista-track component. Extends protvista-uniprot-entry-adapter. npm version

Utilities

protvista-manager: this component works as an event bus, propagating events emited by its children to specified children as attributes. npm version

protvista-filter: this component interacts with data adapters to allow filtering of the data which is displayed. npm version

protvista-saver: this component downloads the protvista visual as an image locally. npm version

protvista-tooltip: the tooltip component is used to display information when a feature is clicked. Tooltip content is generated by data adapters. npm version

protvista-utils: collection of util functions npm version

Interaction viewer

interaction-viewer: The UniProt interaction viewer npm version

3D structure viewer

protvista-structure: A wrapper around the Mol* component used in UniProt. npm version

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial