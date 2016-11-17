openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

protractor-timeline-plugin

by angular
0.2.0 (see all)

Gathers test timeline information and presents the output visually

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Timeline Plugin

This plugin gathers test timeline information from the protractor test process, the selenium client logs (if available), and sauce labs (if available), and presents the output visually. This improves understanding of where latency issues are in tests.

To enable the Timeline plugin, set it up in your config file:

exports.config = {
  plugins: [{
    package: 'protractor-timeline-plugin',

    // Output json and html will go in this folder.
    outdir: 'timelines',

    // Set the name of the html file. Defaults to index.html.
    outputHtmlFileName: 'results.html'

    // Optional - if sauceUser and sauceKey are specified, logs from
    // SauceLabs will also be parsed after test invocation.
    sauceUser: 'Jane',
    sauceKey: 'abcdefg'
  }],
  // other configuration settings
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial