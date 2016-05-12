Screenshot Reporter for Protractor

Use the screenshot reporter to capture screenshots from your Selenium nodes after each executed Protractor test case.

Use meta data stored as JSON along with the screenshots to create extensive and human readable test reports.

UNMAINTAINED

This project is currently unmaintained. Please get in contact with me if you would like to take over maintainance and further development of protractor-screenshot-reporter .

Usage

The protractor-screenshot-reporter is available via npm:

$ npm install protractor-screenshot-reporter --save-dev

In your Protractor configuration file, register protractor-screenshot-reporter in Jasmine:

var ScreenShotReporter = require ( 'protractor-screenshot-reporter' ); exports.config = { onPrepare : function ( ) { jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' })); } }

Configuration

Base Directory (mandatory)

You have to pass a directory path as parameter when creating a new instance of the screenshot reporter:

var reporter = new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' });

If the given directory does not exists, it is created automatically as soon as a screenshot needs to be stored.

Path Builder (optional)

The function passed as second argument to the constructor is used to build up paths for screenshot files:

var path = require ( 'path' ); new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' , pathBuilder : function pathBuilder ( spec, descriptions, results, capabilities ) { return path.join(capabilities.caps_.browserName, descriptions.join( '-' )); } });

If you omit the path builder, a GUID is used by default instead.

Meta Data Builder (optional)

You can modify the contents of the JSON meta data file by passing a function metaDataBuilder function as third constructor parameter:

new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' , metaDataBuilder : function metaDataBuilder ( spec, descriptions, results, capabilities ) { return { description : descriptions.join( ' ' ) , passed : results.passed() }; } });

If you omit the meta data builder, the default implementation is used (see https://github.com/swissmanu/protractor-screenshot-reporter/blob/master/index.js#L42).

Screenshots for skipped test cases (optional)

Since version 0.0.3, you can define if you want capture screenshots from skipped test cases using the takeScreenShotsForSkippedSpecs option:

new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' , takeScreenShotsForSkippedSpecs : true });

Default is false .

Screenshots only for failed test cases (optional)

Also you can define if you want capture screenshots only from failed test cases using the takeScreenShotsOnlyForFailedSpecs: option:

new ScreenShotReporter({ baseDirectory : '/tmp/screenshots' , takeScreenShotsOnlyForFailedSpecs : true });

Default is false .

Postprocess Meta Data

A screenshot is saved as PNG image. Along with it, a JSON file with a matching filename is created.

By default, the JSON file contains the test outcome and further information about the Selenium machine which executed the test case:

{ "description" : "index.html header should fail" , "passed" : false , "os" : "LINUX" , "browser" :{ "name" : "firefox" , "version" : "26.0" }, "screenshot" : "004200db-0032-005a-00f3-0072008c001c.png" , "message" : "TypeError: Cannot read property 'be' of undefined" , "trace" : "TypeError: Cannot read property 'be' of undefined

at null.<anonymous> etc." }

By parsing these JSON files in a preprocessing step, you can generate a human readable test report.

Postprocessing is not a functionality of protractor-screenshot-reporter . Use Grunt or similar tools to integrate it into your test process.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Manuel Alabor manuel@alabor.me

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.