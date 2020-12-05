A solution to address the flakyness of your Protractor FE automation test suites.

This module is added in our CICD pipelines where we have a zero failure policy in order to bless an environment.

Mocha & Jasmine are supported.

NEW : WINDOWS Support UPDATE : Windows as an env to launch with version 2.0.1







This module fully relies on protractor available callbacks and internal functionalities.

It is build from within protractor itself and not relying on any external dependency. All the changes that you need to add in order to integrate this module is located only in one file, the protractor configuration file, ie to summarize :

You don’t need to update a single line of your tests spec.js files.

Only few lines to add in your protractor conf file needed.

The module will create an XML file which contains the failed spec(s) filename(s). and will re-run only them, till either we don't have anymore failures or we reached the retry attempt maximum.

The process of retrying is not happening on the fly of a test failure but only after the whole testsuite is run. The failed tests are stored and only those ones are going to be rerun afterwards by creating on the fly a new "failed only" files testsuite.







Steps to Integrate

Install

npm i -g protractor-retry

Step 1: Require the Package ( Your Protractor Config )

var retry = require ( 'protractor-retry' ).retry;

Step 2: onPrepare ( Your Protractor Config )

onPrepare: function ( ) { retry.onPrepare(); }

Step 3: onCleanUp ( Your Protractor Config )

onCleanUp = function ( results ) { retry.onCleanUp(results); };

It is Mandatory to provide the results to the retry.onCleanUp function

Step 4: afterLaunch ( Your Protractor Config )

afterLaunch = function ( ) { return retry.afterLaunch(NUMBER_OF_RETRIES); }

It is Mandatory to use return here

Full Protractor Config snippet with 2 retries

exports.config = { onCleanUp : function ( results ) { retry.onCleanUp(results); }, onPrepare : function ( ) { retry.onPrepare(); }, afterLaunch : function ( ) { return retry.afterLaunch( 2 ); } };

Examples

Checkout this Mocha (Firefox capability) Example protractor.mocha.conf.js

Checkout this Jasmine (Chrome cap.) Example protractor.jasmine.conf.js

Checkout this TestSuite (IE11 cap.) Example with DEBUG mode activated protractor.suite.conf.js

Those 3 examples are actually used for the functional tests coverage of this package. Please take a look at the Travis output to check out the flow of the retries.

