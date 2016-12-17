Just like Protractor is the end to end test case runner for AngularJS to check for functional regressions, this project is a way check for performance regressions while reusing the same test cases.
Install protractor-perf using
npm install -g protractor-perf.
Protractor test cases are re-used to run scenarios where performance needs to be measured. Protractor-perf can be used just like protractor, just that the test-cases need to be instrumented to indicated when to start and stop measuring performance.
Protractor is usually invoked using
$ protractor conf.js. Use
$ protractor-perf conf.js instead to start measuring performance.
The config file is the same configuration file used for protractor tests.
Note: If you run selenium using protractor's
webdriver-manager, you would need to specify
seleniumPort and
selenium keys in the config file, to explicitly specify the port on which the selenium server will run. This port will also be picked up by
protractor-perf. See
./test/conf.js as an example.
When the instrumented test cases are run using protractor, the code related to performance is a no-op. This way, adding instrumentation does not break your ability to run protractor to just test for functionality.
The test case need to specify when to start and stop measuring performance metrics for a certain scenario. The following code is an example of a test case, with perf code snippets added.
var PerfRunner = require('..');
describe('angularjs homepage todo list', function() {
var perfRunner = new PerfRunner(protractor, browser);
it('should add a todo', function() {
browser.get('http://www.angularjs.org');
perfRunner.start();
element(by.model('todoList.todoText')).sendKeys('write a protractor test');
element(by.css('[value="add"]')).click();
perfRunner.stop();
if (perfRunner.isEnabled) {
expect(perfRunner.getStats('meanFrameTime')).toBeLessThan(60);
};
var todoList = element.all(by.repeater('todo in todoList.todos'));
expect(todoList.count()).toEqual(3);
expect(todoList.get(2).getText()).toEqual('write a protractor test');
});
});
The four statements to note are
new ProtractorPerf(protractor, browser)
perf.start()
perf.stop()
perf.getStats('statName') in
expect statements to ensure that all the performance metrics are within the acceptable range.
The
perf.isEnabled is needed to ensure that perf metrics are not tested when the test case is run using
protractor directly.
protractor-perf is based on browser-perf.
browser-perf measures the metrics that can be tested for regressions. Look at browser-perf's wiki page for more information about the project.
Invoke
protractor-perf from a GruntFile as below
module.exports = function(grunt) {
var protractorperf = require('protractor-perf');
grunt.registerTask('protractorperf', function() {
var donerun = this.async();
// Optional config Object that overwrites properties of conf.js.
// Useful to set property values from grunt.option()
var argv = {
selenium: 'http://localhost:54321/wd/hub',
seleniumPort: 54321
};
protractorperf.run('./merci-perf-conf.js', donerun, argv); // config file
});
grunt.registerTask('run', ['protractorperf']);
};