HTML reporter for Jasmine2 and Protractor that will include screenshots of each test if you want. This work is inspired by:

Usage

The protractor-jasmine2-html-reporter is available via npm:

$ npm install protractor-jasmine2-html-reporter --save-dev

In your Protractor configuration file, register protractor-jasmine2-html-reporter in jasmine:

var Jasmine2HtmlReporter = require ( 'protractor-jasmine2-html-reporter' ); exports.config = { onPrepare : function ( ) { jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ savePath : 'target/screenshots' }) ); } }

Options

Destination folder

Output directory for created files. All screenshots and reports will be stored here.

If the directory doesn't exist, it will be created automatically or otherwise cleaned before running the test suite.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ savePath : './test/reports/' }));

Default folder: ./

Screenshots folder (optional)

By default the screenshots are stored in a folder inside the default path

If the directory doesn't exist, it will be created automatically or otherwise cleaned before running the test suite.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ savePath : './test/reports/' , screenshotsFolder: 'images' }));

Default folder: screenshots

Take screenshots (optional)

When this option is enabled, reporter will create screenshots for specs.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ takeScreenshots : false }));

Default is true

Take screenshots only on failure (optional) - (NEW)

This option allows you to choose if create screenshots always or only when failures. If you disable screenshots, obviously this option will not be taken into account.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ takeScreenshots : true, takeScreenshotsOnlyOnFailures: true }));

Default is false (So screenshots are always generated)

FixedScreenshotName (optional)

Choose between random names and fixed ones.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ savePath : './test/reports/' , fixedScreenshotName: true }));

Default is false

FilePrefix (optional)

Filename for html report.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ savePath : './test/reports/' , fileNamePrefix: 'Prefix' }));

Default is nothing

This option allow you to create a single file for each reporter.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ consolidate : false, consolidateAll: false }));

Default is true

CleanDestination (optional)

This option, if false, will not delete the reports or screenshots before each test run.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter ( new Jasmine2HtmlReporter ({ savePath : './test/reports/' , cleanDestination: false }));

Default is true

showPassed (optional)

This option, if false, will show only failures.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... showPassed : false }));

Default is true

fileName (optional)

This will be the name used for the html file generated thanks to this tool.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... fileName : 'MyReportName' }));

Default is htmlReport

fileNameSeparator (optional)

This will set the separator between filename elements, for example, prefix, sufix etc.

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... fileNameSeparator : '_' }));

Default is -

fileNamePrefix (optional)

Prefix used before the name of the report

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... fileNamePrefix : '' }));

Default is empty

fileNameSuffix (optional)

Suffix used after the name of the report

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... fileNameSuffix : '' }));

Default is empty

Datetime information to be added in the name of the report. This will be placed after the fileNameSuffix if it exists. The format is: YYYYMMDD HHMMSS,MILL -> 20161230 133323,728

jasmine .getEnv () .addReporter (new Jasmine2HtmlReporter({ .... fileNameDateSuffix : true }));