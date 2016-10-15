Many apologies. I don't have time to keep up with the questions and issues I get on this. Most of them are meritted, as integration testing setups all vary wildly. However, this, paired with the limited time on my part, the fact that protractor's plugin API changes rapidly, and other factors, means I can't really keep this thing going.
Please fork if desired. If you'd like to take-over the NPM module, please let me know. Thanks, Ben
Protractor plugin that collects istanbul coverage results from a page and dumps them to coverage.json files (one per spec).
This plugin will gather JavaScript coverage details for each spec executed by protractor and dump them to a json file for further processing by istanbul.
__coverage__ object off of the page after a spec and stores that in a JSON file.
__coverage__ object across function calls that might remove it, such as history clears and server side navigation.
If you just need to get it running and dumping json files to its default output directory of ./coverage then you can add it into your protractor configuration file like this (path is used b/c sometimes protractor can be a bit flaky with actually just using the
package option):
...
exports.config = {
...
plugins : [{
path: 'node_modules/protractor-istanbul-plugin'
}],
...
When it has completed it will have written one json file per spec to ./coverage. The files will be named with uuid.v4 strings. These files can then be bundled into an lcov.info file and html report using istanbul:
istanbul report --include=coverage/*.json
If you would like it to log any failures from trying to gather coverage data, then you can turn that on using the
logAssertions option:
...
plugins : [{
path: 'node_modules/protractor-istanbul-plugin',
logAssertions: true
}],
...
If you would like it to actually fail the tests if coverage data was not gathered, then you can turn that on using the
failAssertions option (it's a good idea to turn on the logging too, in this case):
...
plugins : [{
path: 'node_modules/protractor-istanbul-plugin',
logAssertions: true,
failAssertions: true
}],
...
In some cases, the coverage data can get removed by test actions, such as history clears and server side navigation. To get around this, the plugin is able to accept an array of slightly modified functions that it will wrap with coverage preservation. Each function that gets wrapped needs to have two extra properties (until I can find a less janky way of doing it):
boundParent, the function's expected parent object during regular test calls, and
boundName, the function name that it will be stored under for the parent object.
...
// minor fix-up of the wrappable functions
commonTestUtils.clearHistory.boundParent = commonTestUtils;
commonTestUtils.clearHistory.boundName = 'clearHistory';
...
plugins : [{
path: 'node_modules/protractor-istanbul-plugin',
functions: [ commonTestUtils.clearHistory ]
}],
...
// afterwards a jasmine test runs in tests/someSpec.js
...
describe('my spec', function () {
...
searchButton.click();
expect(searchResultMessage).toBe('something');
commonTestUtils.clearHistory();
...
}
...
Now, when the commonTestUtils.clearHistory function gets called by a spec, the plugin will first store the
__coverage__ object into memory, then call clearHistory, then restore
__coverage__ from memory back onto the page for gathering later after the full spec has finished. NOTE: this should rarely have to be used unless your test setup has some pretty entrenched problems.
Here are all of the options, along with their associated defaults:
outputPath - where the coverage json files will be stored. Default: "coverage"
enabled - whether or not the plugin is enabled (yeah, there was use case for this). Default: true
failAssertions - whether or not to fail tests if coverage gathering failed. Default: false
logAssertions - whether or not to display coverage failure messages after each spec. Default: false
functions - an array of functions to wrap with coverage preserving actions. Default: []
There are a few tools out there that kind of fill this niche, namely the grunt-protractor-coverage tool, which makes similar assumptions about istanbul already being run, etc.
However, the protractor-istanbul-plugin was written with the following needs in mind:
This is confirmed to work with Protractor v2.1.0.
As for future plans: