NOTE: V3 is out, please read the releases for all the (breaking)changes
NOTE for Windows users!!
Date: 8th of May I decided to stop maintaining this package per today and add the DEPRECATED status to all versions Date: 16th of January 2020
I will stop maintaining this module per the first of July 2020. If you look at Protractor you can get the feeling that, in spite of all the effort that the Open Source Community is putting in it, it is not being maintained by Google anymore. To be honest, I'm pretty sure about it. If you look at the facts, see image below, you will notice that:
This is not giving me a good feeling. As a contributor to the Protractor project in the last years, I also have the feeling that there won't be a big chance that this is going to change.
I'm not the only one who thinks about Protractor like this, please take a look at this great article which might also give you some insights.
I want to thank all contributors for their help in the past 3-4 years and I feel blessed that I was able to help so many people over the last few years.
protractor-image-comparison is a lightweight protractor plugin for browsers / mobile browsers / hybrid apps to do image comparison on screens, elements or full page screens.
You can:
The module is now based on the power of the new
webdriver-image-comparison module. This is a lightweight module to retrieve the needed data and screenshots for all browsers / devices.
The comparison power comes from ResembleJS. If you want to compare images online you can check the online tool
It can be used for:
NOTE: See the browser-matrix at the top of this readme to see all the supported browser/OS-versions.
Install this module locally with the following command to be used as a (dev-)dependency:
npm install --save protractor-image-comparison
npm install --save-dev protractor-image-comparison
protractor-image-comparison supports NodeJS 8 or higher
In comparison to versions < 3 protractor-image-comparison can now be used as a plugin with the following code:
// protractor.conf.js
const { join } = require('path');
exports.config = {
// ... the rest of your config
plugins: [
{
// The module name
package: 'protractor-image-comparison',
// Some options, see the docs for more
options: {
baselineFolder: join(process.cwd(), './baseline/'),
formatImageName: `{tag}-{logName}-{width}x{height}`,
screenshotPath: join(process.cwd(), '.tmp/'),
savePerInstance: true,
// ... more options
},
},
],
};
protractor-image-comparison is framework agnostic, meaning that you can use it with all the frameworks Protractor supports like
Jasmine|Mocha|CucumberJS.
You can use it like this:
import {$, browser} from 'protractor';
describe('protractor-image-comparison desktop', () => {
beforeEach(async () => {
await browser.get(browser.baseUrl);
});
it('should save some screenshots', async() => {
// Save a screen
await browser.imageComparison.saveScreen('examplePaged', { /* some options*/ });
// Save an element
await browser.imageComparison.saveElement($('.uk-button:nth-child(1)'), 'firstButtonElement', { /* some options*/ });
// Save a full page screens
await browser.imageComparison.saveFullPageScreen('fullPage', { /* some options*/ });
});
it('should compare successful with a baseline', async() => {
// Check a screen
expect(await browser.imageComparison.checkScreen('examplePaged', { /* some options*/ })).toEqual(0);
// Check an element
expect(await browser.imageComparison.checkElement($('.uk-button:nth-child(1)'), 'firstButtonElement', { /* some options*/ })).toEqual(0);
// Check a full page screens
expect(await browser.imageComparison.checkFullPageScreen('fullPage', { /* some options*/ })).toEqual(0);
});
});
If you run for the first time without having a baseline the
check-methods will reject the promise with the following warning:
#####################################################################################
Baseline image not found, save the actual image manually to the baseline.
The image can be found here:
/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png
If you want the module to auto save a non existing image to the baseline you
can provide 'autoSaveBaseline: true' to the options.
#####################################################################################
This means that the current screenshot is saved in the actual folder and you manually need to copy it to your baseline.
If you instantiate
protractor-image-comparsion with
autoSaveBaseline: true the image will automatically be saved into the baseline folder.
The
save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will provide the following information after the method has been executed:
const saveResult = {
// The device pixel ratio of the instance that has run
devicePixelRatio: 1,
// The formatted filename, this depends on the options `formatImageName`
fileName: 'examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png',
// The path where the actual screenshot file can be found
path: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome',
};
By default the
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will only provide a mismatch percentage like
1.23, but when the plugin has the options
returnAllCompareData: true the following information is provided after the method has been executed:
const checkResult = {
// The formatted filename, this depends on the options `formatImageName`
fileName: 'examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
folders: {
// The actual folder and the file name
actual: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
// The baseline folder and the file name
baseline: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/localBaseline/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
// This following folder is optional and only if there is a mismatch
// The folder that holds the diffs and the file name
diff: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/diff/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
},
// The mismatch percentage
misMatchPercentage: 2.34
};
save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods when I want to run
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen)?
No, you don't need to do this. The
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) will do this automatically for you
It could be that the error
Width and height cannot be negative is thrown. 9 out of 10 times this is related to creating an image of an element that is not in the view. Please be sure you always make sure the element in is in the view before you try to make an image of the element.
When using Chrome and using the
chromeOptions.args:['--disable-gpu'] it could be possible that the images can't be compared in the correct way. If you remove this argument all will work again. See here
protractor-image-comparison uses an open source licence from Sauce Labs.
