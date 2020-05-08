NOTE: V3 is out, please read the releases for all the (breaking)changes

NOTE for Windows users!!

Important News

Date: 8th of May I decided to stop maintaining this package per today and add the DEPRECATED status to all versions Date: 16th of January 2020

I will stop maintaining this module per the first of July 2020. If you look at Protractor you can get the feeling that, in spite of all the effort that the Open Source Community is putting in it, it is not being maintained by Google anymore. To be honest, I'm pretty sure about it. If you look at the facts, see image below, you will notice that:

the amount of issues is increasing

the amount of PR's is increasing

the activity in the project is decreasing

This is not giving me a good feeling. As a contributor to the Protractor project in the last years, I also have the feeling that there won't be a big chance that this is going to change.

I'm not the only one who thinks about Protractor like this, please take a look at this great article which might also give you some insights.

I want to thank all contributors for their help in the past 3-4 years and I feel blessed that I was able to help so many people over the last few years.

What can it do?

protractor-image-comparison is a lightweight protractor plugin for browsers / mobile browsers / hybrid apps to do image comparison on screens, elements or full page screens.

You can:

save or compare screens / elements / full page screens against a baseline

automatically create a baseline when no baseline is there

blockout custom regions and even automatically exclude a status and or tool bars (mobile only) during a comparison

hide / remove elements during comparison like for example stickyheaders ( NEW )

) increase the element dimensions screenshots

use different comparison methods

and much more, see the options here

The module is now based on the power of the new webdriver-image-comparison module. This is a lightweight module to retrieve the needed data and screenshots for all browsers / devices. The comparison power comes from ResembleJS. If you want to compare images online you can check the online tool

It can be used for:

desktop browsers (Chrome / Firefox / Safari / Internet Explorer 11 / Microsoft Edge)

mobile / tablet browsers (Chrome / Safari on emulators / real devices) via Appium

Hybrid apps via Appium

NOTE: See the browser-matrix at the top of this readme to see all the supported browser/OS-versions.

Installation

Install this module locally with the following command to be used as a (dev-)dependency:

npm install --save protractor-image-comparison npm install --save-dev protractor-image-comparison

Usage

protractor-image-comparison supports NodeJS 8 or higher

Configuration

In comparison to versions < 3 protractor-image-comparison can now be used as a plugin with the following code:

const { join } = require ( 'path' ); exports.config = { plugins: [ { package: 'protractor-image-comparison' , options: { baselineFolder: join(process.cwd(), './baseline/' ), formatImageName: `{tag}-{logName}-{width}x{height}` , screenshotPath: join(process.cwd(), '.tmp/' ), savePerInstance: true , }, }, ], };

More plugin options can be found here.

Writing tests

protractor-image-comparison is framework agnostic, meaning that you can use it with all the frameworks Protractor supports like Jasmine|Mocha|CucumberJS . You can use it like this:

import {$, browser} from 'protractor' ; describe( 'protractor-image-comparison desktop' , () => { beforeEach( async () => { await browser.get(browser.baseUrl); }); it( 'should save some screenshots' , async () => { await browser.imageComparison.saveScreen( 'examplePaged' , { }); await browser.imageComparison.saveElement($( '.uk-button:nth-child(1)' ), 'firstButtonElement' , { }); await browser.imageComparison.saveFullPageScreen( 'fullPage' , { }); }); it( 'should compare successful with a baseline' , async () => { expect( await browser.imageComparison.checkScreen( 'examplePaged' , { })).toEqual( 0 ); expect( await browser.imageComparison.checkElement($( '.uk-button:nth-child(1)' ), 'firstButtonElement' , { })).toEqual( 0 ); expect( await browser.imageComparison.checkFullPageScreen( 'fullPage' , { })).toEqual( 0 ); }); });

If you run for the first time without having a baseline the check -methods will reject the promise with the following warning:

Baseline image not found, save the actual image manually to the baseline. The image can be found here: /Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png If you want the module to auto save a non existing image to the baseline you can provide 'autoSaveBaseline: true' to the options.

This means that the current screenshot is saved in the actual folder and you manually need to copy it to your baseline. If you instantiate protractor-image-comparsion with autoSaveBaseline: true the image will automatically be saved into the baseline folder.

Test result outputs

The save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will provide the following information after the method has been executed:

const saveResult = { devicePixelRatio : 1 , fileName : 'examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png' , path : '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome' , };

See the Check output on failure section in the output docs for the images.

By default the check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will only provide a mismatch percentage like 1.23 , but when the plugin has the options returnAllCompareData: true the following information is provided after the method has been executed:

const checkResult = { fileName : 'examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png' , folders : { actual : '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png' , baseline : '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/localBaseline/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png' , diff : '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/protractor-image-comparison/.tmp/diff/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png' , }, misMatchPercentage : 2.34 };

See the Save output section in the output docs for the images.

FAQ

Do I need to use a save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods when I want to run check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) ?

No, you don't need to do this. The check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) will do this automatically for you

Width and height cannot be negative

It could be that the error Width and height cannot be negative is thrown. 9 out of 10 times this is related to creating an image of an element that is not in the view. Please be sure you always make sure the element in is in the view before you try to make an image of the element.

Changing the color on an element is not detected by protractor-image-comparison

When using Chrome and using the chromeOptions.args:['--disable-gpu'] it could be possible that the images can't be compared in the correct way. If you remove this argument all will work again. See here

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

iOS Safari on iPads can have multiple tabs, so the address bar is bigger making the cutout go wrong

Credits

protractor-image-comparison uses an open source licence from Sauce Labs.

You can request your open source licence here