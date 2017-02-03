In order to obtain results in xml file you can use jasmine-reporters module:

In order to obtain screenshots on failure you can use this piece of code (you have to put it in onPrepare). The directory with screenshots must be in the same location as html report file (e.g. html file is in report directory so screenshots files must be in directory /report/screenshots/).

Or you can use jasmine2-protractor-utils module to get the screenshots:

```javascript //In exports.config put this: plugins: [{ package: 'jasmine2-protractor-utils' , disableHTMLReport: true , disableScreenshot: false , screenshotPath:'./screenshots', screenshotOnExpectFailure:false, screenshotOnSpecFailure:true, clearFoldersBeforeTest: true }], ```

If you want to display your screenshots on report you have to pass testBrowser (it's the name of the browser) in testConfig object, because the screenshot's names are in format "browserName-.png" (e.g. "chrome-.png").