This library extends Protractor API with a commonly used API. It helps write more understandable and clean tests with a well-defined separation between the test logic and the app under the test logic. It consists of four extension types: elements, helpers, locators, and matchers.
$ npm install --save-dev protractor-helpers from your console.
var helpers = require('protractor-helpers');
The Elements API extends
ElementArrayFinder with:
example (choosing a date from a calendar):
$$('.calendar').getByText('27').click();
not - Returns the negative value of a Promise.
helpers.not($('.some-element').isDisplayed());
translate - Returns the translated key with translation values.
expect($('.some-element').getText()).toEqual(helpers.translate('SOME_TRANSLATION_KEY'));
safeGet - Navigates to a URL, maximizing the window and resetting the mouse position.
helpers.safeGet('./SomeUrl');
maximizeWindow - Maximizes the window to a given size or a default size.
helpers.maximizeWindow(500, 500);
resetPosition - Resets the mouse position.
helpers.resetPosition();
displayHover - Displays an element that appears only on hover state.
helpers.displayHover($('.some-element'));
waitForElement - Waits for an element to be shown.
helpers.waitForElement($('.some-element'), timeout, optionalMessage);
waitForElementToDisappear - Waits for an element not to be shown.
helpers.waitForElementToDisappear($('.some-element'), timeout, optionalMessage);
selectOptionByText - Selects an element from a selection box.
helpers.selectOptionByText($('select'), 'options-to-select');
selectOptionByIndex - Selects an element from a selection box.
helpers.selectOptionByIndex($('select'), 0);
selectOption - Selects a given option.
helpers.selectOption($$('select option').first());
isFirefox - Indicates whether Firefox is the browser.
if (helpers.isFirefox()) {
// Do FF stuff here . . .
}
createMessage - Creates a matchers message with
{{locator}},
{{not}}, and
{{actual}} as placeholders.
helpers.createMessage(this, 'Expected {{locator}}{{not}}to have image') + '.');
isIE - Indicates whether Internet Explorer is the browser.
if (helpers.isIE()) {
// Do IE stuff here . . .
}
clearAndSetValue - Allows setting a new value to an input field (rather than appending text).
helpers.clearAndSetValue(inputField, 'text to populate');
getFilteredConsoleErrors - Returns console error messages resulting from the test run.
livereload error (since it is not loaded in CI mode), messages with
warn and below severity, and a known Firefox bug (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1127577).
expect(helpers.getFilteredConsoleErrors().length).toBe(0);
hasClass - Checks whether an element has a class.
helpers.hasClass(element, 'class-name');
Adds two locators:
by.dataHook and
by.dataHookAll.
Searches for element(s) with the
data-hook attribute. For example:
<ul>
<li data-hook="first">First</li>
<li data-hook="second">Second</li>
</ul>
element(by.dataHook('first')).click() - click on the first data hook
The Matchers API extends the available matchers:
toBePresent - Checks whether an element is present (exists in the DOM).
expect($('.some-element')).toBePresent();
toBeDisplayed - Checks whether an element is displayed (visible in the DOM).
expect($('.some-element')).toBeDisplayed();
toHaveCountOf - Checks whether the length passes to the function against the value it's invoked with.
expect($('.some-elements').count()).toHaveCountOf(expectedCount);
toHaveText - Checks whether an element contains text.
expect($('.some-element')).toHaveText(expectedText);
toMatchRegex - Checks whether an element's text fits a regex.
expect($('.some-element')).toMatchRegex(expectedPattern);
toMatchMoney - Checks whether an element's text fits rtl money regex.
expect($('.some-element').getText()).toMatchMoney(expectedValue, currencySymbol);
toMatchMoneyWithFraction - Checks whether an element's text fits rtl money regex with fraction.
expect($('.some-element').getText()).toMatchMoneyWithFraction(expectedValue, currencySymbol);
toHaveValue - Checks whether an element's
value attribute fits the
expectedValue.
expect($('.some-element')).toHaveValue(expectedValue);
toHaveClass - Checks whether an element has a specific class name.
expect($('.some-element')).toHaveClass(className);
toBeDisabled - Checks whether an element is disabled.
expect($('.some-element')).toBeDisabled();
toBeChecked - Checks whether an element checkbox is checked.
expect($('.some-element')).toBeChecked();
toBeValid - Checks whether a form element is valid (using the
ng-valid class name).
expect($('.some-element')).toBeValid();
toBeInvalid - Checks whether a form element is invalid (using the
ng-invalid class name).
expect($('.some-element')).toBeInvalid();
toBeInvalidRequired - Checks whether a form element is invalid and required (using the
ng-invalid-required class name).
expect($('.some-element')).toBeInvalidRequired();
toMatchTranslated - Checks whether an element contains a translation value.
expect($('.some-element')).toMatchTranslated(key, values);
The MIT License.
See LICENSE