Protractor Helpers

This library extends Protractor API with a commonly used API. It helps write more understandable and clean tests with a well-defined separation between the test logic and the app under the test logic. It consists of four extension types: elements, helpers, locators, and matchers.

Get Started

Get Protractor Helpers via npm by running $ npm install --save-dev protractor-helpers from your console.

by running from your console. In your e2e tests, import the protractor-helpers module and start using it.

var helpers = require ( 'protractor-helpers' );

Usage

Elements

The Elements API extends ElementArrayFinder with:

getByText(comparedTest:string) => ElementFinder

example (choosing a date from a calendar):

$$( '.calendar' ).getByText( '27' ).click();

Helpers

not - Returns the negative value of a Promise.

helpers.not($( '.some-element' ).isDisplayed());

translate - Returns the translated key with translation values.

expect($( '.some-element' ).getText()).toEqual(helpers.translate( 'SOME_TRANSLATION_KEY' ));

safeGet - Navigates to a URL, maximizing the window and resetting the mouse position.

helpers.safeGet( './SomeUrl' );

maximizeWindow - Maximizes the window to a given size or a default size.

helpers.maximizeWindow( 500 , 500 );

resetPosition - Resets the mouse position.

helpers.resetPosition();

displayHover - Displays an element that appears only on hover state.

helpers.displayHover($( '.some-element' ));

waitForElement - Waits for an element to be shown.

helpers.waitForElement($( '.some-element' ), timeout, optionalMessage);

waitForElementToDisappear - Waits for an element not to be shown.

helpers.waitForElementToDisappear($( '.some-element' ), timeout, optionalMessage);

selectOptionByText - Selects an element from a selection box.

helpers.selectOptionByText($( 'select' ), 'options-to-select' );

selectOptionByIndex - Selects an element from a selection box.

helpers.selectOptionByIndex($( 'select' ), 0 );

selectOption - Selects a given option.

helpers.selectOption($$( 'select option' ).first());

isFirefox - Indicates whether Firefox is the browser.

if (helpers.isFirefox()) { }

createMessage - Creates a matchers message with {{locator}} , {{not}} , and {{actual}} as placeholders.

helpers.createMessage( this , 'Expected {{locator}}{{not}}to have image' ) + '.' );

isIE - Indicates whether Internet Explorer is the browser.

if (helpers.isIE()) { }

clearAndSetValue - Allows setting a new value to an input field (rather than appending text).

helpers.clearAndSetValue(inputField, 'text to populate' );

getFilteredConsoleErrors - Returns console error messages resulting from the test run.

- Returns console error messages resulting from the test run. Ignores livereload error (since it is not loaded in CI mode), messages with warn and below severity, and a known Firefox bug (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1127577).

error (since it is not loaded in CI mode), messages with and below severity, and a known Firefox bug (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1127577). Can be used to validate that there are no console errors.

expect(helpers.getFilteredConsoleErrors().length).toBe( 0 );

hasClass - Checks whether an element has a class.

helpers.hasClass(element, 'class-name' );

Locators

Adds two locators: by.dataHook and by.dataHookAll . Searches for element(s) with the data-hook attribute. For example:

< ul > < li data-hook = "first" > First </ li > < li data-hook = "second" > Second </ li > </ ul >

element(by.dataHook( 'first' )).click() - click on the first data hook

Matchers

The Matchers API extends the available matchers:

toBePresent - Checks whether an element is present (exists in the DOM).

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBePresent();

toBeDisplayed - Checks whether an element is displayed (visible in the DOM).

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeDisplayed();

toHaveCountOf - Checks whether the length passes to the function against the value it's invoked with.

expect($( '.some-elements' ).count()).toHaveCountOf(expectedCount);

toHaveText - Checks whether an element contains text.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toHaveText(expectedText);

toMatchRegex - Checks whether an element's text fits a regex.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toMatchRegex(expectedPattern);

toMatchMoney - Checks whether an element's text fits rtl money regex.

expect($( '.some-element' ).getText()).toMatchMoney(expectedValue, currencySymbol);

toMatchMoneyWithFraction - Checks whether an element's text fits rtl money regex with fraction.

expect($( '.some-element' ).getText()).toMatchMoneyWithFraction(expectedValue, currencySymbol);

toHaveValue - Checks whether an element's value attribute fits the expectedValue .

expect($( '.some-element' )).toHaveValue(expectedValue);

toHaveClass - Checks whether an element has a specific class name.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toHaveClass(className);

toBeDisabled - Checks whether an element is disabled.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeDisabled();

toBeChecked - Checks whether an element checkbox is checked.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeChecked();

toBeValid - Checks whether a form element is valid (using the ng-valid class name).

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeValid();

toBeInvalid - Checks whether a form element is invalid (using the ng-invalid class name).

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeInvalid();

toBeInvalidRequired - Checks whether a form element is invalid and required (using the ng-invalid-required class name).

expect($( '.some-element' )).toBeInvalidRequired();

toMatchTranslated - Checks whether an element contains a translation value.

expect($( '.some-element' )).toMatchTranslated(key, values);

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE