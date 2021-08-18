This is custom implementation of Actions class functions for e2e testing using Protractor framework in Firefox browser. If you use it, ⭐️ it.

Installation

You can simply install it into your project using this command:

npm install protractor-firefox-support --save

Examples of usage

Here are examples of custom functions usage. Functions presented as separated modules which can be imported in test files:

dragAndDrop (complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module.exports.performDnD = ({dragElmSelector = '.btn.btn-primary' , dragElmIndex, draggable = false } = {}) => { const dropPoint = {x: 100 , y: 100 }; const options = {makeDraggable: draggable, dropLocation: dropPoint}; (dragElmIndex) ? options.dragElemIndex = dragElmIndex : null ; return browser.executeScript(support.dragAndDrop, dragElmSelector, null , options); }

openContextMenu(rightMouseClick, complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.openElementContextMenu = ( {selector, elemIndex} = {} ) => { const options = { location : { x : 100 , y : 100 }}; (elemIndex) ? options.elemIndex = elemIndex : null ; return browser.executeScript(support.rightMouseBtnClick, selector, options); }

mouseUp (complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.mouseUp = ( pointCoordinates = {x: 100 , y: 100 } ) => { return browser.executeScript(support.mouseUp, pointCoordinates); }

mouseMove (complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.mouseMove = ( pointCoordinates = {x: 100 , y: 100 } ) => { return browser.executeScript(support.mouseMove, pointCoordinates); }

mouseDown (complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.mouseDown = ( {selector, index} = {} ) => { return browser.executeScript(support.mouseDown, { elementSelector : selector, elementIndex : index}); }

mouseClick (complete example here)

const support = require( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module.exports.mouseClick = ({elemSelector, point , tgtIndex} = {}) => { const options = {}; (elemSelector) ? options .selector = elemSelector : null ; ( point ) ? options .point = point : null ; (tgtIndex) ? options .elementIndex = tgtIndex : null ; return browser.executeScript(support.mouseClick, options ); }

changeInputText(beta, complete example here)

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.changeInputText = ( selector, text, {elemIndex} = {} ) => { const options = {}; (elemIndex) ? options.elemIndex = elemIndex : null ; return browser.executeScript(support.changeInputText, selector, text, options); }

const support = require ( 'protractor-firefox-support' ); module .exports.dispatchEvent = ( {selector, tgtIndex, eventType, isMouseEvent, eventArguments} = {} ) => { const options = {selector, eventType, isMouseEvent, eventArguments}; (tgtIndex) ? options.elementIndex = tgtIndex : null ; return browser.executeScript(support.dispatchEvent, options); }

Run tests

First of all you need to install necessary packages using next command:

npm run install-modules-tests

Then update webdriver-manager packages, start it and run tests:

npm run webdriver- update -windows npm run webdriver- start -windows npm run test-windows

for Windows or

npm run webdriver- update -linux npm run webdriver- start -linux npm run test-linux

for Linux/MacOS.