Allow Protractor tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what. This can save a great deal of time as Protractor tests are typically slow and expensive.

This Protractor plugin is effectively a wrapper around jasmine-fail-fast .

Install

yarn

yarn add protractor-fail-fast

npm

npm install protractor-fail-fast

Fail file

Since test runners run in independent processes, we use a "fail file", .protractor-fail-fast , to communicate between them (better ideas welcome). The "fail file" is created when the plugin is initialized and the test runners then continuously check for the presence of it. If/when a test runner fails, it will delete the "fail file", signaling to the other test runners to stop the test run.

It is recommended that .protractor-fail-fast is added to .gitignore since this file may be left behind if all test runners finish successfully. It can removed in the afterLaunch (see below), but could still be left behind if Protractor is shut down prior to executing the hook (crash/forced exit).

Usage

Inside the Protractor config file: