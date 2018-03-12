Allow Protractor tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what. This can save a great deal of time as Protractor tests are typically slow and expensive.
This Protractor plugin is effectively a wrapper around
jasmine-fail-fast.
yarn add protractor-fail-fast
npm install protractor-fail-fast
Since test runners run in independent processes, we use a "fail file",
.protractor-fail-fast,
to communicate between them (better ideas welcome). The "fail file" is created when
the plugin is initialized and the test runners then continuously check for the presence
of it. If/when a test runner fails, it will delete the "fail file", signaling to the
other test runners to stop the test run.
It is recommended that
.protractor-fail-fast is added to
.gitignore since this file may be left behind
if all test runners finish successfully. It can removed in the
afterLaunch (see below), but could still
be left behind if Protractor is shut down prior to executing the hook (crash/forced exit).
Inside the Protractor config file:
import failFast from 'protractor-fail-fast';
exports.config = {
plugins: [
failFast.init(),
],
// Optional
afterLaunch: function() {
failFast.clean(); // Removes the fail file once all test runners have completed.
},
}