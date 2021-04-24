Protractor Page Fragments

Simple module, that helps you build your own page fragments, that are inherited from ElementFinder/ElementArrayFinder objects, that brings awesome posibilities to your ProtractorJS tests.

You might heard other names for this pattern: Page Components, Page Composition, HTML Elements, Custom WebElements, WebElement inheritance, Page Elements. This is all about the same.

Installing

As any other NPM package:

npm install protractor-element-extend --save-dev

Importing

JS:

let BaseFragment = require('protractor-element-extend').BaseFragment

let BaseArrayFragment = require('protractor-element-extend').BaseArrayFragment

TS: import {BaseFragment, BaseArrayFragment} from 'protractor-element-extend'

Creating own single fragment

To declare your own fragment, declare your class, extend it from BaseFragment, and pass ElementFinder(WebElement in protractorJS) that represents this fragment to super constructor.

Here is example how Checkbox fragment can be declared:

import {BaseFragment} from 'protractor-element-extend' import {browser, ExpectedConditions as EC} from 'protractor' class Checkbox extends BaseFragment { constructor ( element ) { super (element) } select() { this .isSelected().then( selected => { if (!selected) { this .click() browser.wait(EC.elementToBeSelected( this ), 5000 , `Checkbox ${ this .locator()} must became selected after click, but it wasn't` ) } else { console .warn( `Checkbox ${ this .locator()} was already selected, skipping select` ) } }) } unselect() { this .isSelected().then( selected => { if (selected) { this .click() browser.wait(EC.not(EC.elementToBeSelected( this )), 5000 , `Checkbox ${ this .locator()} must became unselected after click, but it wasn't` ) } else { console .warn( `Checkbox ${ this .locator()} was already unselected, skipping unselect` ) } }) } }

Creating own collection of custom fragments

Often needed to work with own custom collection of own fragments, not only single fragment. For this purpose BaseArrayFragment is added. This object extends ElementArrayFragment, and overrides methods that return single elements, to return your custom fragments. .map() .filter() .reduce() .each() and other will receive your custom fragment as parameter as well.

Here is example how SearchResultsCollection fragment can be declared:

import { BaseArrayFragment, BaseFragment } from 'protractor-element-extend' import { browser, ExpectedConditions as EC, $$ } from 'protractor' class SearchResult extends BaseFragment { name() { return $( '.name' ).getText() } isDiscounted() { return this .$( '.discount-label' ).isDisplayed() } open() { this .$( 'button.open' ).click() } } class SearchResultsCollection extends BaseArrayFragment<SearchResult> { constructor ( elementsToExtend: ElementArrayFinder ) { super (elementsToExtend, SearchResult); } findResultsWithDiscount() { return this .filter( searchRes => searchRes.isDiscounted()) } } let searchResults = new SearchResultsCollection($$( '.search-result' )) searchResults.findResultsWithDiscount().first().open()

BaseArrayFragment also supports additional array methods that does not exist in ElementArrayFinder in ProtractorJS: .every() .some() .find()

More tricks

You can wrap any ElementFinder into your fragment:

let checkbox = new Checkbox($$( '.checkbox' ).last())

You can use your fragments everywhere where ElementFinder is expected. For example - inside browser.wait

browser.wait(EC.elementToBeClickable(checkbox), 5000 , 'Checkbox should be clickable' )

Or inside executeScript :

let checkbox = new Checkbox($( 'div.checkbox' )) var tag = browser.executeScript( 'return arguments[0].tagName' , checkbox); expect(tag).toEqual( 'div' );

You can override ElementFinder or ElementArrayFinder methods, to get even more powerful functionality

... import {promise} from 'protractor' class Checkbox extends BaseFragment { ... isDisplayed() { let fragmentDisplayed = super .isDisplayed() let loaderDisplayed = $( '.loader' ).isDispayed() return promise.all(fragmentDisplayed, loaderDisplayed).then( displArray => displArray[ 0 ] && !displArray[ 1 ]) } } ... let checkbox = new Checkbox($( '.checkbox' )) browser.wait(EC.visibilityOf(checkbox), 3000 , 'Checkbox should be visible, but loader should not be visible' )

Try to use fragments by placing fragments one into another:

class LoginForm extends BaseFragment { loginField:TextField passwordField:TextField rememberMe:Checkbox constructor ( ) { super ($( '.loginform' )) this .loginField = new TextField( this .$( '.loginfield' )) this .passwordField = new TextField( this .$( '.passwordfield' )) this .rememberMe = new Checkbox( this .$( '.rememberme' )) } login(username= 'test' , password= 'test' , rememberme= true ) { this .loginField.type(username) this .passwordField.type(password) rememberme && this .rememberMe.select() this .$( 'button.login' ).click() } }

Supported versions

Currently tested on NodeJS:

6

7

8

9

10

ProtractorJS:

5.x

This lib should work on protractor 4.x without modifications (but this is untested). Protractor 3.x will require browser_ reference rename. PRs are welcome!

Typings for TypeScript are included.

Future

Better logging for fragments. Provide possibility to set name attribute, and if it is not set - try to generate best we can with locator()

attribute, and if it is not set - try to generate best we can with Want some feature? Feel free to create issue!

Something to read

Source code for ElementFinder and ElementArrayFinder -

https://github.com/angular/protractor/blob/master/lib/element.ts

Generics in TypeScript -

https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/generics.html