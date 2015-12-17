openbase logo
protractor-cucumber

by Andrew Keig
protractor-cucumber

Readme

protractor-cucumber

protractor-cucumber allows one to drive protractor tests using cucumber

Installation

Install npm package to dev dependencies

npm install protractor-cucumber --save-dev

Usage

Install Cucumber

npm install -g cucumber

Install protractor

npm install -g protractor

Update webdriver

webdriver-manager update

Start Selenium

webdriver-manager start

Create a feature file

Below demonstrates how to use protractor-cucumber

seleniumAddress is the address of a running selenium standalone server

protractor-cucumber returns a world object; which you can configure; with options described below.

Lets create a steps file in features/step_definitions/steps.js

var pc = require('protractor-cucumber');

var steps = function() {
  var seleniumAddress = 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub';
  var options = { browser : 'chrome', timeout : 100000 };
  this.World = pc.world(seleniumAddress, options);

  this.After(function(scenario, callback) {
    this.quit(callback);
  });
};

module.exports = steps;

Now create a feature file, features/homepage.feature


Feature: Homepage 
  As a user
  I want to visit the homepage
  So that I can access the various features on offer

  Scenario: Visit Homepage
    Given I am on the homepage
    Then I should see a "navbar"
    And I should see a "login" link
    And I should see a "register" link

Now create some steps for the above feature, features/step_definitions/homepage/steps.js


var support = require('../support');

var steps = function() {

  this.Given(/^I am on the homepage$/, function(callback) {
    support.get(this, 'http://localhost:5000', function(result){
      setTimeout(callback, 1000);
    });
  });

  this.Then(/^I should see a "([^"]*)" link$/, function(link, callback) {
    support.findByBinding(this, link, function(result){
      result.getText().then (function(text){
        text.trim().toLowerCase().should.equal(link.trim().toLowerCase());             
        setTimeout(callback, 1000);
      });     
    });
  });

  this.Then(/^I should not see a "([^"]*)" link$/, function(link, callback) {
    support.isElementPresent(this, link, function(result){
      result.should.equal(false);
      setTimeout(callback, 1000);
    });
  });

  this.Then(/^I should see a "([^"]*)"$/, function(link, callback) {
    support.isElementPresentByClass(this, link, function(result){
      result.should.equal(true);
      setTimeout(callback, 1000);
    });
  });

};

module.exports = steps;

Add some support, features/step_definitions/support.js


var Support = function(){
};

Support.prototype.get = function(sut, url, callback){
  sut.browser.get(url).then(function(result) {
    callback(result)
  });
};

Support.prototype.findByBinding = function(sut, item, callback){
  sut.browser.findElement(sut.by.binding(item)).then(function(result) {
    callback(result);
  });
};

Support.prototype.isElementPresent = function(sut, find, callback){
  sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.linkText(find)).then(function(result) {
     callback(result)
  });
};

Support.prototype.isElementPresentByClass = function(sut, find, callback){
  sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.css('.'+find)).then(function(result) {
     callback(result)
  });
};

module.exports = new Support();

Now run cucumber: 

cucumber.js

World

Below is a list of properties/methods exposed on the world object

browser

a wrapper around an instance of webdriver. Used for navigation and page-wide information.

protractor

the protractor lib

by

a collection of element locator strategies.

assert

our chosen assertion library, not required is using should

baseUrl

allows you to set a baseurl to use in your tests

properties

an object of anything you like to use in your tests

quit

quits the browser used in your tests

Options

browser

Specifies a browser; chrome, phantomjs, defaults to chrome

timeout

Specifies a timeout for setScriptTimeout, defaults to 100000

assert

Specifies an assert module; to use within your tests

baseUrl

Specifies a baseurl to be used within your tests

properties

Specifies a properties object; stick whatever you like in there

desiredCapabilities

Desired Capabilities passed to Selenium; Arbitrary object whose keys are capability names. Is merged with capabilites created for browser or can be used instead of browser.

