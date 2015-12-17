protractor-cucumber allows one to drive protractor tests using cucumber
Install npm package to dev dependencies
npm install protractor-cucumber --save-dev
npm install -g cucumber
npm install -g protractor
webdriver-manager update
webdriver-manager start
Below demonstrates how to use
protractor-cucumber
seleniumAddress is the address of a running selenium standalone server
protractor-cucumber returns a
world object; which you can configure; with options described below.
Lets create a steps file in
features/step_definitions/steps.js
var pc = require('protractor-cucumber');
var steps = function() {
var seleniumAddress = 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub';
var options = { browser : 'chrome', timeout : 100000 };
this.World = pc.world(seleniumAddress, options);
this.After(function(scenario, callback) {
this.quit(callback);
});
};
module.exports = steps;
Now create a feature file,
features/homepage.feature
Feature: Homepage
As a user
I want to visit the homepage
So that I can access the various features on offer
Scenario: Visit Homepage
Given I am on the homepage
Then I should see a "navbar"
And I should see a "login" link
And I should see a "register" link
Now create some steps for the above feature,
features/step_definitions/homepage/steps.js
var support = require('../support');
var steps = function() {
this.Given(/^I am on the homepage$/, function(callback) {
support.get(this, 'http://localhost:5000', function(result){
setTimeout(callback, 1000);
});
});
this.Then(/^I should see a "([^"]*)" link$/, function(link, callback) {
support.findByBinding(this, link, function(result){
result.getText().then (function(text){
text.trim().toLowerCase().should.equal(link.trim().toLowerCase());
setTimeout(callback, 1000);
});
});
});
this.Then(/^I should not see a "([^"]*)" link$/, function(link, callback) {
support.isElementPresent(this, link, function(result){
result.should.equal(false);
setTimeout(callback, 1000);
});
});
this.Then(/^I should see a "([^"]*)"$/, function(link, callback) {
support.isElementPresentByClass(this, link, function(result){
result.should.equal(true);
setTimeout(callback, 1000);
});
});
};
module.exports = steps;
Add some support,
features/step_definitions/support.js
var Support = function(){
};
Support.prototype.get = function(sut, url, callback){
sut.browser.get(url).then(function(result) {
callback(result)
});
};
Support.prototype.findByBinding = function(sut, item, callback){
sut.browser.findElement(sut.by.binding(item)).then(function(result) {
callback(result);
});
};
Support.prototype.isElementPresent = function(sut, find, callback){
sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.linkText(find)).then(function(result) {
callback(result)
});
};
Support.prototype.isElementPresentByClass = function(sut, find, callback){
sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.css('.'+find)).then(function(result) {
callback(result)
});
};
module.exports = new Support();
Now run cucumber:
cucumber.js
Below is a list of properties/methods exposed on the world object
a wrapper around an instance of webdriver. Used for navigation and page-wide information.
the protractor lib
a collection of element locator strategies.
our chosen assertion library, not required is using
should
allows you to set a baseurl to use in your tests
an object of anything you like to use in your tests
quits the browser used in your tests
Specifies a browser;
chrome,
phantomjs, defaults to
chrome
Specifies a timeout for setScriptTimeout, defaults to 100000
Specifies an assert module; to use within your tests
Specifies a baseurl to be used within your tests
Specifies a properties object; stick whatever you like in there
Desired Capabilities passed to Selenium; Arbitrary object whose keys are capability names. Is merged with capabilites created for
browser or can be used instead of
browser.