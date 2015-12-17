protractor-cucumber allows one to drive protractor tests using cucumber

Installation

Install npm package to dev dependencies

npm install protractor-cucumber --save-dev

Usage

Install Cucumber

npm install -g cucumber

Install protractor

npm install -g protractor

webdriver-manager update

Start Selenium

webdriver-manager start

Create a feature file

Below demonstrates how to use protractor-cucumber

seleniumAddress is the address of a running selenium standalone server

protractor-cucumber returns a world object; which you can configure; with options described below.

Lets create a steps file in features/step_definitions/steps.js

var pc = require ( 'protractor-cucumber' ); var steps = function ( ) { var seleniumAddress = 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub' ; var options = { browser : 'chrome' , timeout : 100000 }; this .World = pc.world(seleniumAddress, options); this .After( function ( scenario, callback ) { this .quit(callback); }); }; module .exports = steps;

Now create a feature file, features/homepage.feature

Feature: Homepage As a user I want to visit the homepage So that I can access the various features on offer Scenario: Visit Homepage Given I am on the homepage Then I should see a "navbar" And I should see a "login" link And I should see a "register" link

Now create some steps for the above feature, features/step_definitions/homepage/steps.js

var support = require ( '../support' ); var steps = function ( ) { this .Given( /^I am on the homepage$/ , function ( callback ) { support.get( this , 'http://localhost:5000' , function ( result ) { setTimeout(callback, 1000 ); }); }); this .Then( /^I should see a "([^"]*)" link$/ , function ( link, callback ) { support.findByBinding( this , link, function ( result ) { result.getText().then ( function ( text ) { text.trim().toLowerCase().should.equal(link.trim().toLowerCase()); setTimeout(callback, 1000 ); }); }); }); this .Then( /^I should not see a "([^"]*)" link$/ , function ( link, callback ) { support.isElementPresent( this , link, function ( result ) { result.should.equal( false ); setTimeout(callback, 1000 ); }); }); this .Then( /^I should see a "([^"]*)"$/ , function ( link, callback ) { support.isElementPresentByClass( this , link, function ( result ) { result.should.equal( true ); setTimeout(callback, 1000 ); }); }); }; module .exports = steps;

Add some support, features/step_definitions/support.js

var Support = function ( ) { }; Support.prototype.get = function ( sut, url, callback ) { sut.browser.get(url).then( function ( result ) { callback(result) }); }; Support.prototype.findByBinding = function ( sut, item, callback ) { sut.browser.findElement(sut.by.binding(item)).then( function ( result ) { callback(result); }); }; Support.prototype.isElementPresent = function ( sut, find, callback ) { sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.linkText(find)).then( function ( result ) { callback(result) }); }; Support.prototype.isElementPresentByClass = function ( sut, find, callback ) { sut.browser.isElementPresent(sut.by.css( '.' +find)).then( function ( result ) { callback(result) }); }; module .exports = new Support();

Now run cucumber:

cucumber .js

World

Below is a list of properties/methods exposed on the world object

browser

a wrapper around an instance of webdriver. Used for navigation and page-wide information.

protractor

the protractor lib

by

a collection of element locator strategies.

assert

our chosen assertion library, not required is using should

baseUrl

allows you to set a baseurl to use in your tests

properties

an object of anything you like to use in your tests

quit

quits the browser used in your tests

Options

browser

Specifies a browser; chrome , phantomjs , defaults to chrome

timeout

Specifies a timeout for setScriptTimeout, defaults to 100000

assert

Specifies an assert module; to use within your tests

baseUrl

Specifies a baseurl to be used within your tests

properties

Specifies a properties object; stick whatever you like in there

desiredCapabilities