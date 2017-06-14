openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

protractor-console

by Updater
3.0.0 (see all)

Source code for protractor-console

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

protractor-console build status

Display log statements from the browser that occur while Protractor tests are running. Similar to the "Console Plugin" that comes with Protractor, but with some significant differences:

  • Associates logs with individual tests, printing them after each test run. "Console Plugin" only prints logs after all tests have run, making it more difficult to understand when they occured. For this to be truly beneficial, it should be used in conjunction with a more sophisticated test reporter like https://github.com/bcaudan/jasmine-spec-reporter.

image

  • Allows filtering all log levels.

Installation

npm install --save-dev protractor-console

Usage

This module is implemented as a Protractor plugin. Add it in the Protractor config like so:

exports.config = {
  plugins: [{
    package: 'protractor-console',
    logLevels: ['severe']
  }],

Configuration

  • logLevels: Inclusive Array filter for which log levels to show. Can be any of 'debug', 'info', 'warning' and 'severe'. Defaults to ['severe', 'warning'].

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial