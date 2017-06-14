Display log statements from the browser that occur while Protractor tests are running. Similar to the "Console Plugin" that comes with Protractor, but with some significant differences:
npm install --save-dev protractor-console
This module is implemented as a Protractor plugin. Add it in the Protractor config like so:
exports.config = {
plugins: [{
package: 'protractor-console',
logLevels: ['severe']
}],
logLevels: Inclusive
Array filter for which log levels to show. Can be any of
'debug',
'info',
'warning' and
'severe'. Defaults to
['severe', 'warning'].